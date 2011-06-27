Bought a '95 Cavalier to replace what I thought was an ailing car I should've kept. In the 7 months I've owned the car it's had mechanical problems 6 times. First day I got it found out something was wrong with the transmission which would make it freeze up and not switch gears when it warmed up. The water pump busted and I went through 4 jugs of antifreeze before it could get fixed, transmission started to go, car would max out at 50, back door popped right open one day around a turn, and just recently it would take a city block to get it to 30mph and the whole exhaust system nearly touches the ground while the converter looks ready to blow.

