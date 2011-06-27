1995 Chevrolet Cavalier Review
Edmunds' Expert Review
1995 Highlights
First redesign since 1982 debut. Sedan, coupe and convertible are available. Wagon is dropped. Sedan comes in base and LS trim. Coupe comes in base and Z24 trim. Convertible is available as LS only. Dual airbags and ABS are standard. Base engine is a 2.2-liter, 120-horsepower four-cylinder engine. Optional on LS sedan and convertible is the Z24's standard power plant; a 2.3-liter, DOHC four-cylinder making 150 horsepower.
disturbedchic,04/05/2005
Bought a '95 Cavalier to replace what I thought was an ailing car I should've kept. In the 7 months I've owned the car it's had mechanical problems 6 times. First day I got it found out something was wrong with the transmission which would make it freeze up and not switch gears when it warmed up. The water pump busted and I went through 4 jugs of antifreeze before it could get fixed, transmission started to go, car would max out at 50, back door popped right open one day around a turn, and just recently it would take a city block to get it to 30mph and the whole exhaust system nearly touches the ground while the converter looks ready to blow.
Parnelli,09/28/2002
We purchased this white '95 four door in August of 1999 when it had only 20,000 miles on it. We now have 74,000 miles on the car. We've replaced the head gasket ($650), water pump ($100), wheel speed sensor ($150?), air conditioning compressor ($450) and it needs to be replaced AGAIN (The condensor is bad, TOO.) The bottoms of the inside of two of the four doors have not rusted through ONLY because of the sanding, scraping, priming, etc. that I do yearly. The car goes on sale in three days!!
sunnygrl2930,01/27/2007
Love the car, love the way it drives, just diappointed about the head gasket. But I bought it with more than 100k anyway. Love the gas mileage. Love driving it. Never owned a Cav before, but my next car will be a Cav, too. Two door. Love them. Love the way it looks and sits.
maysi111,04/29/2002
This car has been burning oil since the day I bought it. I used to put a quart of oil in it once a month...now I put a quart in every other day. I made the dealership aware of this problem from the beginning and it was always that the valve cover gasket was leaking....I cannot tell you how many times that has been replaced. The starter has been replaced three times....the car was recalled for the gasket leaking antifreeze and was never correctly fixed. I also add antifreeze as well as oil now. The transmission fluid started leaking a couple of months ago and the air conditioner will cost over $800 to get fixed.
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Gas
120 hp @ 5200 rpm
