  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Cavalier
  4. Used 2000 Chevrolet Cavalier
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(82)
Appraise this car

2000 Chevrolet Cavalier Review

Pros & Cons

  • Affordably priced, roomy enough for a family of four, Z24 is a stylish and speedy low-buck sport coupe.
  • You get what you pay for in terms of comfort and convenience, below average crash-test scores.
Other years
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Chevrolet Cavalier for Sale
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$1,002 - $2,318
Used Cavalier for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Most cars are re-engineered every four or five years; the Cavalier hasn't been touched for almost a decade. We'll do the math for you: Buy something modern and leave this relic to the rental fleets.

Vehicle overview

For nearly two decades the Cavalier has been a staple sales leader for Chevy dealers. Understandably so, because the Cavalier offers reasonable value and is priced low enough to compete favorably in the compact market, often undercutting smaller models from other manufacturers.

But small-car sales are suffering because of the strong economy and low fuel prices. Who needs a compact car when a roomy sedan or sport utility is within financial reach? Nonetheless, the Cavalier is good transportation, offering adequate room for four adults, decent performance and acceptable interior accommodations. Styling is attractive and contemporary, and there is a model to suit almost everyone's needs.

This year, Cavalier is offered in Base coupe and sedan, LS sedan and Z24 coupe and convertible. Fresh front and rear fascias debut on the 2000 Cavalier, but you'll need to be sharp-eyed to tell the difference. Here's a hint: the 2000 model has clear lens headlights. Z24 gets a more prominent spoiler, and two new five-spoke alloy wheel designs are available on upper trim levels. Inside, Cavalier is reasonably comfortable and well laid-out. A slightly revised instrument panel boasts new gauges, digital odometer and tripmeter, and stereo controls relocated above the climate controls for easier access. The center-console shift indicator is illuminated for 2000, and air-conditioning is standard on all Cavaliers. Stereos have been upgraded in terms of power output, while uplevel systems gain RDS technology and automatic theft protection. A dual-play cassette and compact-disc player is available.

GM's venerable 2.2-liter four-cylinder is standard in the Cavalier. Equipped with this powerplant, Cavalier lags behind its primary domestic competition in power and acceleration. Optional in the LS sedan is a 2.4-liter, twin-cam engine hooked to a four-speed automatic transmission, a setup that features traction control. The Cavalier is a much more livable car with this engine, and we wish that Chevrolet offered this powertrain in base models as well. The twin-cam engine is standard in the sporty Z24 coupe and convertible. Manually shifted Z24 coupes are quick from rest to 60 mph. Antilock brakes are standard equipment, and are upgraded for 2000 to provide smoother operation and better response. A rear defogger is newly standard.

Cavalier is aging quickly, and there are no plans to replace this model until 2003 at the earliest. Still, it represents good value. The price is dead-on; low enough to make the Chevrolet Metro sedan an exercise in redundancy. We recommend that you check out the Cavalier if a compact car fits your needs.

2000 Highlights

Still available as a coupe, sedan or convertible, Chevy's best-selling car gets several subtle changes for 2000. Outside it has new body-colored front and rear facias, new headlamp/taillamp assemblies, new badging and restyled wheel covers/alloy wheels. Inside, the instrument panel now features an electronic odometer and tripmeter, a revamped center console with three front cupholders and an improved storage area. Functionally, it gets a better-shifting five-speed manual transaxle, smoother-operating ABS, Passlock II security system and standard air conditioning.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2000 Chevrolet Cavalier.

5(39%)
4(40%)
3(16%)
2(5%)
1(0%)
4.1
82 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 82 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Chev Cav 2000, aka, LEMON
Pavel,11/19/2003
My 2000 Chev Cavalier gave me problems right from the first 15,000 miles. In that time I had replaced all 4 Goodyear Tires..they all developed holes in the sidewall...my fault even though it had not happened to me in my 20 yrs of auto ownership. Goodyear would not prorate any tires. At 40K, the radio went out. Fortunately, I had an extended warranty, but I had to fight w/Robert Levis Chev in Slidell, La to get it fixed. While fixing the radio, they damaged the digital oddometer (they wouldn't admit it!). After this incident, I've had to repair the fuel pump, battery and alternator, and other stuff I'm forgetting. I'm buying a new car, thank God.
i drove it for 17 years
Tall Girl,08/18/2015
2dr Coupe
2/17/2020 Sold the car in 2017. They fixed a few things but never found the short. They recently sold the car with over 200,000 miles on it. Engine/trans still going strong. 8/15/2016 update - STILL GOING STRONG W/173,489 miles. I bought mine brand new in 2000. It is bright red with tan cloth interior. It is the base car with no power anything except brakes & steering. Exactly what I wanted! 3 speed automatic transmission and a 2.2L 4 cyl engine. Plenty of pep when it was new, a cold a/c, a hot heater, and no blind spots to speak of. I was in love with my car. For the first 10 years the only thing I did to it besides oil changes was a few recalls under warranty, and new brake pads/shoes. At 11 years I bought new tires, a battery, and had a tune up done. At 12 years the a/c compressor had to be replaced and it cost $600 at a mechanics shop, then little things here and there. The rear defrost went out at 127,000 miles - but I live in Alabama, so I never replaced it. At 140,000 miles I had my original serpentine belt and hoses replaced and an inline fuel filter put on. It has never run hot, and I have never let it get below 1/4 of a tank. It doesn't use or leak oil, it shifts like it has a shift kit in it and has since brand new. 16 years later it still runs good. At 167,840 miles It received its 3rd battery. 17 years into owning it, and 178,xxx miles, it developed a short. Mechanics could not find the shortso i had to replace a battery, then another battery, then another battery. I sold my little car. It was very hard to do, but the people who bought it are getting it back on the road as soon as they can. I will see it again I'm sure.
Fun little car
outdoorsy24,07/09/2012
I had this in highschool. It was fun, looked cool for the year, got great gas mileage, and never gave me any issues.
Chevy Z24 Convertible
Marcella Carothers,04/19/2006
I purchased this car new. It has always been very reliable. It is a sharp looking car with white striping and tinted windows. It is a lot of fun to drive and I always have envious compliments wherever I go. I have had several new cars in my life and this is the one I liked the most.
See all 82 reviews of the 2000 Chevrolet Cavalier
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
20 city / 30 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
150 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
21 city / 31 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
115 hp @ 5000 rpm
See all Used 2000 Chevrolet Cavalier features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver1 / 5
    Passenger2 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Poor
More about the 2000 Chevrolet Cavalier

Used 2000 Chevrolet Cavalier Overview

The Used 2000 Chevrolet Cavalier is offered in the following submodels: Cavalier Sedan, Cavalier Coupe, Cavalier Convertible. Available styles include Z24 2dr Coupe, 4dr Sedan, 2dr Coupe, LS 4dr Sedan, and Z24 2dr Convertible.

What's a good price on a Used 2000 Chevrolet Cavalier?

Price comparisons for Used 2000 Chevrolet Cavalier trim styles:

  • The Used 2000 Chevrolet Cavalier Base is priced between $2,995 and$2,995 with odometer readings between 144073 and144073 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2000 Chevrolet Cavaliers are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2000 Chevrolet Cavalier for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2000 Cavaliers listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $2,995 and mileage as low as 144073 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2000 Chevrolet Cavalier.

Can't find a used 2000 Chevrolet Cavaliers you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Chevrolet Cavalier for sale - 8 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $13,175.

Find a used Chevrolet for sale - 5 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $8,403.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet Cavalier for sale - 10 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $8,404.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet for sale - 7 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $15,536.

Should I lease or buy a 2000 Chevrolet Cavalier?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Chevrolet lease specials
Check out Chevrolet Cavalier lease specials

Related Used 2000 Chevrolet Cavalier info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles