2004 Chevrolet Cavalier Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Cavalier LS Sport 2dr Coupe (2.2L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,505$2,344$2,797
Clean$1,341$2,095$2,502
Average$1,013$1,596$1,911
Rough$686$1,097$1,320
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Cavalier Special Value 2dr Coupe (2.2L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$874$1,354$1,613
Clean$779$1,210$1,442
Average$588$922$1,102
Rough$398$634$761
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Cavalier 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,341$2,211$2,679
Clean$1,195$1,976$2,396
Average$903$1,505$1,830
Rough$611$1,035$1,264
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Cavalier LS 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,316$2,055$2,454
Clean$1,173$1,837$2,195
Average$886$1,399$1,676
Rough$599$962$1,158
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Cavalier LS 2dr Coupe (2.2L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,352$2,141$2,566
Clean$1,204$1,913$2,294
Average$910$1,457$1,752
Rough$616$1,002$1,210
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Cavalier LS Sport 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,523$2,370$2,826
Clean$1,357$2,117$2,527
Average$1,025$1,613$1,930
Rough$694$1,109$1,333
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Cavalier 2dr Coupe (2.2L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,320$2,190$2,658
Clean$1,176$1,957$2,377
Average$889$1,491$1,816
Rough$601$1,025$1,254
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2004 Chevrolet Cavalier on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2004 Chevrolet Cavalier with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,176 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,957 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
