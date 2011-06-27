Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Cavalier LS Sport 2dr Coupe (2.2L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,505
|$2,344
|$2,797
|Clean
|$1,341
|$2,095
|$2,502
|Average
|$1,013
|$1,596
|$1,911
|Rough
|$686
|$1,097
|$1,320
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Cavalier Special Value 2dr Coupe (2.2L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$874
|$1,354
|$1,613
|Clean
|$779
|$1,210
|$1,442
|Average
|$588
|$922
|$1,102
|Rough
|$398
|$634
|$761
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Cavalier 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,341
|$2,211
|$2,679
|Clean
|$1,195
|$1,976
|$2,396
|Average
|$903
|$1,505
|$1,830
|Rough
|$611
|$1,035
|$1,264
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Cavalier LS 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,316
|$2,055
|$2,454
|Clean
|$1,173
|$1,837
|$2,195
|Average
|$886
|$1,399
|$1,676
|Rough
|$599
|$962
|$1,158
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Cavalier LS 2dr Coupe (2.2L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,352
|$2,141
|$2,566
|Clean
|$1,204
|$1,913
|$2,294
|Average
|$910
|$1,457
|$1,752
|Rough
|$616
|$1,002
|$1,210
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Cavalier LS Sport 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,523
|$2,370
|$2,826
|Clean
|$1,357
|$2,117
|$2,527
|Average
|$1,025
|$1,613
|$1,930
|Rough
|$694
|$1,109
|$1,333
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Cavalier 2dr Coupe (2.2L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,320
|$2,190
|$2,658
|Clean
|$1,176
|$1,957
|$2,377
|Average
|$889
|$1,491
|$1,816
|Rough
|$601
|$1,025
|$1,254