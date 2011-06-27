Used 2004 Chevrolet Cavalier Consumer Reviews
Would be good
Would be good but the car just keeps having problems, IAT, HUBS go out, Slave cylinders go out multiple times and then contaminate the clutch but That problem starts with the master cylinder which is usually repaired wrong at dealers for cost cutting-they replace the slave not the master cylinder. almost cost my life in an accident! Trans went out, Radio went out twice the replaced one was remanufactured, not NEW under warranty. speakers go out, throttle cable rusted and would make the throttle stick or not move-thus no driving or very high revs. The car would be great if GM wasn't so Cheap! and that intake manifold design is crap.
Great car!
I drove this car for almost a year before someone ran a red light and totaled it. Looks great for the price, easy to drive and great for a first car! I bought it with 90k and drove it to 100k. I did have a few issues with it. The backseat was really difficult to access. If you buy with the original radio, be aware that installing a new radio could put you in the $200-300 range as the system is connected to many other things in the car (like the beeps for when your car door is open). AC went out around 94,000 miles. The lights below around the gearshift went out, and I had to hit the gearshift to make them come back on. All in all, I'm still happy with the purchase and sad to lose it.
It's doing its job.
This is my second car. I bought it, after weeks of searching for something else in my price range. I don't really like Chevy, but i got it in great shape, and condition. I bought it with 80,000 miles, and it now has about 105,000. I've driven it across states without hesitating. The only thing I've had to replace was the fuel pump at about 100. Everything else works fine, and even looks alright. The car isnt fast, but if you give enough gas it can go. I live in an area with snow, ice, rain, and hills, and this car works fine everywhere. I take good care of my cars aesthetically, and get their regular maintenance. But I drive the **** out of my cars, and this one is still holding up fine.
A great engine surrounded by an average car
The EcoTec 2.2 is a marvelous engine, its powerful, quiet and as reliable as an anvil, a testament to its foreign design. The rest of the car however is General Motors, what can you say. The steel on the car is paper thin, so even a slight bump will distort the quarter panels and your plastic bumper will never fit properly again. The interior is typical GM, with the bizarre toilet seat flusher door handles and the cheap plastic interior. The plastic covers by the mirrors tend to slap off and the manual mirror adjusters tend to break. The shift level gets loose and since its plastic will begin to fall apart, requiring replacement. The interior noise is higher than it should be.
Great first time car
I got my cavalier at around 40k miles, recently traded it in for a pickup at 105k miles. Was very sad to see it go. Only thing I ever needed to fix was a bad fuel pump and a leaking water pump. Got me through many drives from Washington-California, and a year of 30 mile work commutes. I also left it sitting for almost a year and had no problem starting it up. Only real complaints I have are the radio controls are blocked if you have anything in the cupholders, the piece of plastic on the dash against the windshield cracks and the road noise. Other than that, it's fun to drive, comfortable and has great gas mileage. Would definately recommend!
