Used 2010 Chevrolet Cobalt for Sale Near Me

CARFAX 1-Owner, LOW MILES - 63,170! FUEL EFFICIENT 33 MPG Hwy/24 MPG City! LT w/1LT trim, BLACK GRANITE METALLIC exterior and EBONY interior. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE . Chevrolet LT w/1LT with BLACK GRANITE METALLIC exterior and EBONY interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 155 HP at 6100 RPM*. OPTION PACKAGES TRANSMISSION, 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED WITH OVERDRIVE, MY LINK PACKAGE includes (UUI) AM/FM stereo with CD player, MP3 playback and USB port, (UPF) Bluetooth for phone, (K34) cruise control, (DCP) OnStar Directions and Connections service plan, (UK3) leather-wrapped steering wheel mounted audio and cruise controls, leather-wrapped shift lever, (PFD) 16' (40.6 cm) aluminum wheels and (JM4) 4-wheel antilock front disc/rear drum brakes, REMOTE VEHICLE STARTER SYSTEM includes Remote Keyless Entry, ENGINE, ECOTEC 2.2L CONTINUOUS VARIABLE VALVE TIMING DOHC 4-CYLINDER MFI (155 hp [115.6 kW] @ 6100 rpm, 150 lb-ft of torque [202.5 N-m] @ 4900 rpm) (STD). Remote Trunk Release, Bucket Seats, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Vehicle Anti-Theft System. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2010 Chevrolet Cobalt LT with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

30 Combined MPG ( 25 City/ 37 Highway)

VIN: 1G1AD1F53A7153717

Stock: A7153717

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-03-2020