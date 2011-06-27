  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Cavalier
  4. Used 2005 Chevrolet Cavalier
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(102)
Appraise this car

2005 Chevrolet Cavalier Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Low price, torquey four-cylinder engine, optional satellite radio and OnStar.
  • Ancient design inside and out, cheap interior materials, poor build quality, low resale value, poor side-impact and front-offset crash test results, ABS no longer standard.
Other years
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Chevrolet Cavalier for Sale
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$779 - $1,567
Used Cavalier for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Despite various revisions, there's no hiding the fact that the 2005 Chevrolet Cavalier was engineered more than a decade ago, leaving it hopelessly outclassed by nearly every other car on the market.

2005 Highlights

No major changes as the Chevy Cavalier gallops into the automotive sunset.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2005 Chevrolet Cavalier.

5(57%)
4(25%)
3(11%)
2(6%)
1(1%)
4.3
102 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 102 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Best Chevy
victor,01/25/2007
I am a car ASE mechanic of over 20 years. This is a good family car.The best Chevy sedan I have seen in years. Good reliability, good quality. I dont care what JD Power says, it's the best sedan yet.
the car is a Beast
beebopboo,10/04/2011
i couldnt have asked for a better first car, the cavelier gets a crappy rap but its really a decent, reliable car. mine has just gotten over the 100,000 mile mark and it hasent given me any problems. just like any car if you treat it right and take good care of it youll get the maximum preformance. so all you people who talk down on the cavelier, maybe its not the car at all maybe its just the way you run it..
Great little car
Nan,02/18/2010
Bought this due to divorce and great choice. Gas mileage is terrific especially when gas was over $3/gal, so little spent on that. Normal wear. Just oil changes and new tires and brake pads in year 5. Easy to park in those tight places. No one wants to steal it cuz its plain-I like that!
Clutch Problems
rmoxham,06/02/2011
I would like to warn owners of a problem with the hydraulic clutch in the 2005 Chevy Cavalier. The line from master cylinder to slave cylinder may be rubbing on the farm and is wearing through and one day you will step on the pedal and it will go right to the floor and stick there, leaving the engine engaged to the transmission. I talked with General Motors and they more or less just laughed at me. Too bad they say you are off warranty.. only in time not mileage (63, 000 KM). Hopefully no inexperienced driver has this happen to them or there could well be a serious accident even leading to death. GM doesn't want to hear about it.
See all 102 reviews of the 2005 Chevrolet Cavalier
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
23 city / 33 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
140 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
23 city / 33 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
140 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
23 city / 33 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
140 hp @ 5600 rpm
See all Used 2005 Chevrolet Cavalier features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver1 / 5
    Passenger2 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Poor
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Poor
More about the 2005 Chevrolet Cavalier

Used 2005 Chevrolet Cavalier Overview

The Used 2005 Chevrolet Cavalier is offered in the following submodels: Cavalier Sedan, Cavalier Coupe. Available styles include 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 5M), 2dr Coupe (2.2L 4cyl 5M), LS 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 5M), LS Sport 2dr Coupe (2.2L 4cyl 5M), Special Value 2dr Coupe (2.2L 4cyl 5M), LS 2dr Coupe (2.2L 4cyl 5M), and LS Sport 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 2005 Chevrolet Cavalier?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2005 Chevrolet Cavaliers are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2005 Chevrolet Cavalier for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2005 Chevrolet Cavalier.

Can't find a used 2005 Chevrolet Cavaliers you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Chevrolet Cavalier for sale - 10 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $10,756.

Find a used Chevrolet for sale - 11 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $12,764.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet Cavalier for sale - 10 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $11,885.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet for sale - 5 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $15,826.

Should I lease or buy a 2005 Chevrolet Cavalier?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Chevrolet lease specials
Check out Chevrolet Cavalier lease specials

Related Used 2005 Chevrolet Cavalier info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles