1999 Chevrolet Cavalier Review
Pros & Cons
- Affordably priced and roomy enough for a family of four. Z24 is a stylish, speedy, low-buck sport coupe.
- You get what you pay for in terms of comfort and convenience.
Get More For Your Trade-In
Edmunds' Expert Review
Vehicle overview
For nearly two decades the Cavalier has been a staple sales leader for Chevy dealers. Understandably so, because the Cavalier offers reasonable value and is priced low enough to compete favorably in the compact market, often undercutting smaller models from other manufacturers.
But small car sales are suffering due to a strong economy and low fuel prices. Who needs a compact car when a roomy sedan or sport utility is within financial reach? Nonetheless, the Cavalier is good transportation, offering adequate room for four adults, decent performance and acceptable interior accommodations. Styling is attractive and contemporary, and there is a model to suit almost everyone's needs.
Exterior changes included two new colors, revised badges for RS models and a body-colored grill for RS and LS versions. Inside, the passenger's visor map strap has been removed and lighting for the glovebox and ashtray has been deep-sixed. If you want an ashtray and lighter, the dealer will install it for you. Also available is On-Star communications, though we don't imagine many Cavalier buyers will opt for it. The Z24 convertible has new red accents on graphite-colored seats.
GM's venerable 2.2-liter four cylinderis standard in the Cavalier. Equipped with this powerplant, the Cavalier lags behind its primary domestic competition, the Dodge Neon, in power and acceleration. Optional in LS sedan is a 2.4-liter Twin Cam engine hooked to a four-speed automatic transmission that features traction control. The Cavalier is a much more livable car with this engine, and we wish that Chevrolet offered this powertrain in base models as well. The Twin Cam engine is standard in the sporty Z24 coupe and convertible.
Manually-shifted Z24 coupes are as quick as the Neon Sport Coupe from rest to 60 mph. The interior is reasonably comfortable and well laid-out. Antilock brakes are standard equipment. And, best of all, the price is dead on; low enough to make the Chevrolet Metro sedan an exercise in redundancy. We recommend that you check out the Cavalier if a compact car fits your needs.
1999 Highlights
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1999 Chevrolet Cavalier.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the Cavalier
Related Used 1999 Chevrolet Cavalier info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Subaru Impreza 2008
- Used Chevrolet Tahoe 2007
- Used Acura ILX 2016
- Used Subaru WRX 2013
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2008
- Used BMW i3 2017
- Used Certified Pre Owned Honda
- Used Volkswagen Beetle 2012
- Used Toyota 4Runner 2012
- Used Nissan Kicks 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2022 Ford F-150 News
- Jaguar E-PACE 2019
- BMW 8 Series 2019
- 2021 EcoSport
- Ram 1500 Classic 2020
- 2019 Alfa Romeo Giulia
- 2021 Porsche 718 Cayman News
- 2019 GLE-Class
- 2020 Bentley Mulsanne
- Nissan Titan 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2019
- 2020 Silverado 3500HD
- Chevrolet Express Cargo 2019
- Chevrolet Sonic 2019
- Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 2019
- 2021 Chevrolet Malibu
- 2019 Silverado 2500HD
- 2021 Blazer
- 2020 Camaro
- 2020 Chevrolet Camaro