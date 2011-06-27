I bought this car when it was only four years old and it didn't take long for things to start going wrong. At first I started having problems with the electrical system. I had to replace the alternator. Next,the car started over heating, I had to replace the thermostat. Then the gears started slipping and I had to get the transmission rebuilt. Then the compressor for the air conditioner stopped working, I could hardly tell, since the air was never cold in the first place. After that I had problems with the emissions control system and had to replace the E.G.R. value. The car never was the same after that; it would stall if you didnt keep your foot on the gas pedal; very dangerous.

