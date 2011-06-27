1994 Chevrolet Cavalier Review
Other years
List Price Estimate
$738 - $1,744
Edmunds' Expert Review
1994 Highlights
Wagon is sold without trim designation. Base engine is up 10 horsepower to 120. Automatic door locks unlock when ignition is turned off.
Consumer reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
Guano2,11/20/2003
With 129,600 miles on the clock my little Cavy bit the dust. For 9 years it was reliable and never stranded me until the end. Valve spring broke in 3 places and bent and dropped the valve into the #2cyl.-wrecking the piston. The sound it made was about as horrific as my desciption. $2500 new engine on an $1100 car? Nope. I will miss it. If only I had a garage & a junk car engine, I would keep it.
btdoug,07/30/2007
I bought this car a few months ago, with less than 100k miles on it. I've had a lot of electrical failures that needed to be replaced, and the engine overheats on long drives. I know it's getting to be an old cheap car, and it's an American car, but I expected a little more reliability than what I've got so far.
JPW,03/09/2002
Awesome car, my parents drove it and it only has 36k on the motor original, just replaced teh battery last year lol All around awesome car, if u can find one with low enough mileage jump on it or else u will regret it. Peace, JPW
Bob Koenig,12/20/2005
I bought this car when it was only four years old and it didn't take long for things to start going wrong. At first I started having problems with the electrical system. I had to replace the alternator. Next,the car started over heating, I had to replace the thermostat. Then the gears started slipping and I had to get the transmission rebuilt. Then the compressor for the air conditioner stopped working, I could hardly tell, since the air was never cold in the first place. After that I had problems with the emissions control system and had to replace the E.G.R. value. The car never was the same after that; it would stall if you didnt keep your foot on the gas pedal; very dangerous.
Features & Specs
MPG
17 city / 26 hwy
5-speed manual
Gas
140 hp @ 4200 rpm
MPG
20 city / 30 hwy
3-speed automatic
Gas
120 hp @ 5200 rpm
