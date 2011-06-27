  1. Home
1994 Chevrolet Cavalier Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1994 Highlights

Wagon is sold without trim designation. Base engine is up 10 horsepower to 120. Automatic door locks unlock when ignition is turned off.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1994 Chevrolet Cavalier.

5(50%)
4(33%)
3(15%)
2(2%)
1(0%)
4.3
48 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

It's dead
Guano2,11/20/2003
With 129,600 miles on the clock my little Cavy bit the dust. For 9 years it was reliable and never stranded me until the end. Valve spring broke in 3 places and bent and dropped the valve into the #2cyl.-wrecking the piston. The sound it made was about as horrific as my desciption. $2500 new engine on an $1100 car? Nope. I will miss it. If only I had a garage & a junk car engine, I would keep it.
Good Car, Not
btdoug,07/30/2007
I bought this car a few months ago, with less than 100k miles on it. I've had a lot of electrical failures that needed to be replaced, and the engine overheats on long drives. I know it's getting to be an old cheap car, and it's an American car, but I expected a little more reliability than what I've got so far.
My Cavy
JPW,03/09/2002
Awesome car, my parents drove it and it only has 36k on the motor original, just replaced teh battery last year lol All around awesome car, if u can find one with low enough mileage jump on it or else u will regret it. Peace, JPW
One problem after another
Bob Koenig,12/20/2005
I bought this car when it was only four years old and it didn't take long for things to start going wrong. At first I started having problems with the electrical system. I had to replace the alternator. Next,the car started over heating, I had to replace the thermostat. Then the gears started slipping and I had to get the transmission rebuilt. Then the compressor for the air conditioner stopped working, I could hardly tell, since the air was never cold in the first place. After that I had problems with the emissions control system and had to replace the E.G.R. value. The car never was the same after that; it would stall if you didnt keep your foot on the gas pedal; very dangerous.
Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
140 hp @ 4200 rpm
MPG
20 city / 30 hwy
Seats 0
3-speed automatic
Gas
120 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 1994 Chevrolet Cavalier features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
Used 1994 Chevrolet Cavalier Overview

The Used 1994 Chevrolet Cavalier is offered in the following submodels: Cavalier Sedan, Cavalier Coupe, Cavalier Convertible, Cavalier Wagon. Available styles include 4dr Wagon, VL 2dr Coupe, RS 4dr Sedan, Z24 2dr Convertible, VL 4dr Sedan, Z24 2dr Coupe, RS 2dr Convertible, and RS 2dr Coupe.

