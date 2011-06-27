People laughed when I staged in my 1992 Z24, but it was a real blast to totally beat them off the line. I purchased it used from an uncle, who never had any problems with it and performed all regular maintenance himself. This car is fun to ride, and its like my miniature sports car... I'll keep dreaming. Its great on the highways (no problems merging or passing,

around 27MPG) and idles nice in traffic. The engine sound is a great bonus; you don't expect it from this little car.