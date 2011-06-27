  1. Home
1992 Chevrolet Cavalier Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1992 Highlights

ABS is standard, and base engines are bumped 15 horsepower to 110. RS and Z24 convertibles are back after two-year hiatus. Automatic door locks are added. VL and RS models get new wheelcovers. Z24 trades performance tires for touring.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1992 Chevrolet Cavalier.

Fun, Reliable, and classic look
mpasternak,11/14/2002
bought this car for almost nothing, it looks almost new.. except for a little tear or two in the roof (not leaking) drives ok.. but since its got a good 400,000Km's on it already.. Im surprised it runs BUT it runs.. and pretty damn good too! I'd never accuse the cavalier of being a fast sports car.. its not.. too underpowered for a V6 (torquey enough) but dropping the roof provides a comfortable drive
Two words: peel out
Fwapadalaplap,11/08/2002
People laughed when I staged in my 1992 Z24, but it was a real blast to totally beat them off the line. I purchased it used from an uncle, who never had any problems with it and performed all regular maintenance himself. This car is fun to ride, and its like my miniature sports car... I'll keep dreaming. Its great on the highways (no problems merging or passing, around 27MPG) and idles nice in traffic. The engine sound is a great bonus; you don't expect it from this little car.
The Little Cav That Could
CAVMAN,12/06/2002
Bought this car new in college in 1991. Have done almost all the maintainance myself, mainly oil, filters and brakes. Always use a good synthetic oil and good filter. KN air filter and always replaced parts with ones that have lifetime warranty's. Have replaced alternator, tensioner, power steering pump, hoses, heater core x 2, radiator, plugs and wires. The thing just keeps running and with 223,000 miles on it, I could see it easily going for another 100,000- 150,000. If you don't care to look great going to work, it will get you there just as good as a new vehicle. Very easy to work on also.
Very Dependable Wagon
loyalcavyowner,04/24/2004
The car was in the family since 94 and has been reliable for us the entire time. The 3.1 V6 is a powerful engine for this class of car. It has 140K and the only major problems were an alterator and a power steering unit replacement. The only trouble im having with it now is a transmission fluid leak but it still shifts flawlessly. The interior has a few broken pieces as well. Also ther is some surface rust showing up. I definitely recommend this car for those who like a dependable car with lots of people/cargo room. Also, try to find one with a V6.
See all 26 reviews of the 1992 Chevrolet Cavalier
Write a review

Features & Specs

See all Used 1992 Chevrolet Cavalier features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1992 Chevrolet Cavalier

Used 1992 Chevrolet Cavalier Overview

The Used 1992 Chevrolet Cavalier is offered in the following submodels: Cavalier Sedan, Cavalier Coupe, Cavalier Convertible, Cavalier Wagon. Available styles include RS 2dr Convertible, VL 2dr Coupe, Z24 2dr Convertible, RS 4dr Wagon, VL 4dr Wagon, RS 4dr Sedan, VL 4dr Sedan, RS 2dr Coupe, and Z24 2dr Coupe.

What's a good price on a Used 1992 Chevrolet Cavalier?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1992 Chevrolet Cavaliers are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1992 Chevrolet Cavalier for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1992 Chevrolet Cavalier.

Can't find a used 1992 Chevrolet Cavaliers you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Chevrolet Cavalier for sale - 12 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $23,601.

Find a used Chevrolet for sale - 11 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $11,878.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet Cavalier for sale - 7 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $8,360.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet for sale - 4 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $11,238.

Should I lease or buy a 1992 Chevrolet Cavalier?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

