  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Cavalier
  4. Used 2001 Chevrolet Cavalier
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(79)
Appraise this car

2001 Chevrolet Cavalier Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Affordably priced, roomy enough for a family of four, Z24 is a stylish and speedy low-buck sport coupe.
  • You get what you pay for in terms of comfort and convenience, Z24 Convertible no longer available, poor build quality.
Other years
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Chevrolet Cavalier for Sale
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$1,060 - $2,424
Used Cavalier for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Most cars are re-engineered ever four or five years; the Cavalier hasn't been touched for almost a decade. We'll do the math for you: Buy something modern and leave this relic to the rental fleets.

Vehicle overview

For nearly two decades the Cavalier has been a staple sales leader for Chevy dealers. Understandably so, because the Cavalier offers reasonable value and is priced low enough to compete favorably in the compact market, often undercutting smaller models from other manufacturers. The Cavalier makes for solid transportation, offering adequate room for four adults, decent performance and acceptable interior accommodations. Styling is attractive and contemporary, and there is a model to suit almost everyone's needs. This year, Cavalier is offered in Base Coupe and Sedan, LS Sedan and Z24 Coupe. The Z24 Convertible has been scratched for 2001.Inside, Cavalier is reasonably comfortable and well laid-out. An ergonomically friendly instrument panel boasts clear gauges, digital odometer and tripmeter, and stereo controls located above the climate controls for easier access. The center-console shift indicator is illuminated, and air conditioning is standard on all Cavaliers. Uplevel stereos include a six-speaker Premium Amplified Audio System with rear-woofer speakers. GM's venerable 2.2-liter four-cylinder (whose droning exhaust note you are probably familiar with) is standard in the Cavalier. Equipped with this powerplant, Cavalier lags behind its primary domestic competition in power and acceleration. Optional in the LS Sedan is a 2.4-liter twin-cam engine hooked to a four-speed automatic transmission, a setup that features traction control. The Cavalier is a much more livable car with this engine, and we wish that Chevrolet offered this powertrain in base models as well. The twin-cam engine is standard in the sporty Z24 Coupe. Manually shifted Z24 Coupes are quick from rest to 60 mph. Antilock brakes are standard equipment and provide smooth operation and confident response. A rear defogger is standard. Though the Cavalier exhibits no glaring deficiencies in terms of driving characteristics, the overly compliant suspension does allow for a fair amount of body roll and wallow through corners, and steering feedback could be improved. As far as braking is concerned, the standard ABS is a nice feature, but the system is relatively unrefined in application.With the 2.4-liter twin-cam engine, the Cavalier LS Sedan is a virile alternative to some more lethargic economy sedans, and all trim levels pack in a decent amount of standard equipment. But the Cavalier is aging quickly, and there are no plans to replace this model until 2003 at the earliest. Still, it represents good value. The price is dead-on, low enough to make the Chevrolet Metro sedan an exercise in redundancy. We recommend that you check out the Cavalier if a compact car fits your needs.

2001 Highlights

Indigo Blue is added to the exterior palette. A CD player is made standard on the LS Sedan and Z24 Coupe. The Z24 Convertible has vanished from the lineup.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2001 Chevrolet Cavalier.

5(46%)
4(30%)
3(19%)
2(5%)
1(0%)
4.2
79 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 79 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Keep Looking!
SarahB,10/02/2006
I've had this car for five months and needed to replace the head gasket and coolant system. The car has run warmer than it should since I got it, and just recently finally decided to overheat. This car is only at 51,000 miles. Keep searching for other cars!
My first baby...
tes092193,04/28/2012
Bought this car as my first car, with 130,000 miles on it. Drove it until 150,000. Didn't put a penny into the car other than: gas- obviously, oil changes, and a new set of tires. For being 16-19, the fact no money needed to spent on car repairs was very nice. The fact I got 30 miles to the gallon easily was nice too. I had friends who had the exact same year as mine with well over 200,000. I would be driving this car still, except a driver pulled out in front of me, and sadly totaled my Cavy. 5000 dollars in damage was too much for the insurance company. This car started up every time, warmed up quickly, and never left me stranded. For a 2200 engine, it had plenty of pep.
I'd buy another one right now.
Chuck Hays,08/13/2015
Z24 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 5M)
I needed a cheap car to get to work in, found this one for sale nearby. Paid 1800 for it with 228k on it. It was fairly clean and drove well. I have had to do a few things to it to keep everything operational, but I am a mechanic, so no biggie. I drive like I stole it, change the oil regularly and it just turned 309 k. Good value for the money.
Good Car For Teen
631rob1991,03/07/2011
I had the Z24 model which had good power. For it's price it was great. Interior os too small with very little space in the back seat and trunk. If you're over 6'2" no way to drive as the roof is very low. Stylish.
See all 79 reviews of the 2001 Chevrolet Cavalier
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
20 city / 30 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
115 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
19 city / 29 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
150 hp @ 5600 rpm
See all Used 2001 Chevrolet Cavalier features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver1 / 5
    Passenger2 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Poor
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Poor
More about the 2001 Chevrolet Cavalier

Used 2001 Chevrolet Cavalier Overview

The Used 2001 Chevrolet Cavalier is offered in the following submodels: Cavalier Sedan, Cavalier Coupe. Available styles include 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 5M), 2dr Coupe (2.2L 4cyl 5M), LS 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 4A), and Z24 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 2001 Chevrolet Cavalier?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2001 Chevrolet Cavaliers are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2001 Chevrolet Cavalier for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2001 Chevrolet Cavalier.

Can't find a used 2001 Chevrolet Cavaliers you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Chevrolet Cavalier for sale - 4 great deals out of 5 listings starting at $8,213.

Find a used Chevrolet for sale - 6 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $15,640.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet Cavalier for sale - 5 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $23,504.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet for sale - 4 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $25,540.

Should I lease or buy a 2001 Chevrolet Cavalier?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Chevrolet lease specials
Check out Chevrolet Cavalier lease specials

Related Used 2001 Chevrolet Cavalier info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles