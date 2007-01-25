  1. Home
Used 2005 Chevrolet Cavalier

2005 Chevrolet Cavalier
List Price Estimate
$966 - $1,944
Consumer Rating
(102)

Pros & Cons

  • Low price, torquey four-cylinder engine, optional satellite radio and OnStar.
  • Ancient design inside and out, cheap interior materials, poor build quality, low resale value, poor side-impact and front-offset crash test results, ABS no longer standard.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Despite various revisions, there's no hiding the fact that the 2005 Chevrolet Cavalier was engineered more than a decade ago, leaving it hopelessly outclassed by nearly every other car on the market.

2005 Highlights

No major changes as the Chevy Cavalier gallops into the automotive sunset.

Scorecard

Overallundefined / 5

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2005 Chevrolet Cavalier.

5 star reviews: 57%
4 star reviews: 25%
3 star reviews: 11%
2 star reviews: 6%
1 star reviews: 1%
Average user rating: 4.3 stars based on 102 total reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, Best Chevy
victor,

I am a car ASE mechanic of over 20 years. This is a good family car.The best Chevy sedan I have seen in years. Good reliability, good quality. I dont care what JD Power says, it's the best sedan yet.

4.375 out of 5 stars, the car is a Beast
beebopboo,

i couldnt have asked for a better first car, the cavelier gets a crappy rap but its really a decent, reliable car. mine has just gotten over the 100,000 mile mark and it hasent given me any problems. just like any car if you treat it right and take good care of it youll get the maximum preformance. so all you people who talk down on the cavelier, maybe its not the car at all maybe its just the way you run it..

4.5 out of 5 stars, Great little car
Nan,

Bought this due to divorce and great choice. Gas mileage is terrific especially when gas was over $3/gal, so little spent on that. Normal wear. Just oil changes and new tires and brake pads in year 5. Easy to park in those tight places. No one wants to steal it cuz its plain-I like that!

3.25 out of 5 stars, Clutch Problems
rmoxham,

I would like to warn owners of a problem with the hydraulic clutch in the 2005 Chevy Cavalier. The line from master cylinder to slave cylinder may be rubbing on the farm and is wearing through and one day you will step on the pedal and it will go right to the floor and stick there, leaving the engine engaged to the transmission. I talked with General Motors and they more or less just laughed at me. Too bad they say you are off warranty.. only in time not mileage (63, 000 KM). Hopefully no inexperienced driver has this happen to them or there could well be a serious accident even leading to death. GM doesn't want to hear about it.

Write a review

See all 102 reviews

Features & Specs

4dr Sedan features & specs
4dr Sedan
2.2L 4cyl 5M
MPG 23 city / 33 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
140 hp @ 5600 rpm
LS 4dr Sedan features & specs
LS 4dr Sedan
2.2L 4cyl 5M
MPG 23 city / 33 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
140 hp @ 5600 rpm
LS Sport 4dr Sedan features & specs
LS Sport 4dr Sedan
2.2L 4cyl 5M
MPG 23 city / 33 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
140 hp @ 5600 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
Driver4 / 5
Passenger4 / 5
Side Crash RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
Side Barrier RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
Driver1 / 5
Passenger2 / 5
Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
Front SeatNot Rated
Back SeatNot Rated
RolloverRating
Rollover4 / 5
Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact TestNot Tested
Roof Strength TestNot Tested
Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Poor
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
Poor

FAQ

Is the Chevrolet Cavalier a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2005 Cavalier both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Chevrolet Cavalier fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Cavalier gets an EPA-estimated 26 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Cavalier has 13.6 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Chevrolet Cavalier. Learn more

Is the Chevrolet Cavalier reliable?

To determine whether the Chevrolet Cavalier is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Cavalier. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Cavalier's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2005 Chevrolet Cavalier a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2005 Chevrolet Cavalier is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2005 Cavalier is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2005 Chevrolet Cavalier?

The least-expensive 2005 Chevrolet Cavalier is the 2005 Chevrolet Cavalier 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 5M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $14,610.

Other versions include:

  • 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 5M) which starts at $14,610
  • LS 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 5M) which starts at $16,290
  • LS Sport 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 5M) which starts at $17,710
Learn more

What are the different models of Chevrolet Cavalier?

If you're interested in the Chevrolet Cavalier, the next question is, which Cavalier model is right for you? Cavalier variants include 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 5M), LS 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 5M), and LS Sport 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 5M). For a full list of Cavalier models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

Used 2005 Chevrolet Cavalier Overview

The Used 2005 Chevrolet Cavalier is offered in the following submodels: Cavalier Sedan, Cavalier Coupe. Available styles include 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 5M), 2dr Coupe (2.2L 4cyl 5M), LS 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 5M), LS Sport 2dr Coupe (2.2L 4cyl 5M), Special Value 2dr Coupe (2.2L 4cyl 5M), LS 2dr Coupe (2.2L 4cyl 5M), and LS Sport 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 5M).

What do people think of the 2005 Chevrolet Cavalier?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2005 Chevrolet Cavalier and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2005 Cavalier 4.3 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2005 Cavalier.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2005 Chevrolet Cavalier and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2005 Cavalier featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

