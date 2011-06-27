  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Cavalier
  4. Used 1991 Chevrolet Cavalier
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(20)
Appraise this car

1991 Chevrolet Cavalier Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Chevrolet Cavalier for Sale
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$737 - $1,742
Used Cavalier for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

1991 Highlights

Styling is revised front and rear for a more aerodynamic look. Cupholders and storage cubbies are added to a restyled dashboard. RS trim level reappears for coupe and sedan after two-year hiatus. Z51 Performance Handling Package is available on Cavalier RS coupe, and includes sport suspension, performance tires and gauge package. Scotchgard protectant covers cloth seats and door trim. Z24 gets new alloy wheels.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1991 Chevrolet Cavalier.

5(50%)
4(35%)
3(10%)
2(5%)
1(0%)
4.3
20 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 20 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Oh How I Wish I Had Kept This Car
R Carter,06/16/2009
I bought my '91 Cavalier-VL in 1991 and regretfully traded it in 2002 for something with less mileage. It had over 186000 miles on it when I traded it. It ran like a champ. Total repair costs for the 11 yrs I had it was probably not over $1000 I bet if even that much. Absolutely the best car I have ever had and wish to this day (in 2009)I still had it.
Fun little car
squidjuice,10/07/2009
All I can say is shes 18yrs old and still loved. never thought I would say that about a cavalier! awesome car fun and reliable still babied and in the garage with 3 coats of glaze still original paint and Still looks show room! 2 more years and she a antique these are great fun economy cars
Super Reliable
AMF,05/29/2006
I ordered this car in late 90. I had problems with hub bearing, starter and heater core much later in life. Changed oil every 3K with 0W-30 year round. Engine never leaked or burned any oil. Motor ran strong up to 120,000 miles when I sold it to friend. Last I heard it was still running and owner was impressed with performance. The car was driven hard at times but just kept on going. If you can find one that has been well maintained I would say it is a good bet. It was the first new car I ever owned so I felt the fluid changes were important. With high miles the motor ran like new and didn't miss a beat. Original muffler and cat converter replaced at 112K. Check oil change records!
Quick and Agile
WAStateChevy,06/11/2007
This car with the 3.1 V6 is very fun to drive. Munce transmission is very durable and responsive. The sound is great from the 3.1. I drove the heck out of it and I love it more than any car I have owned even though it is the oldest car I own.
See all 20 reviews of the 1991 Chevrolet Cavalier
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
140 hp @ 4200 rpm
See all Used 1991 Chevrolet Cavalier features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1991 Chevrolet Cavalier

Used 1991 Chevrolet Cavalier Overview

The Used 1991 Chevrolet Cavalier is offered in the following submodels: Cavalier Sedan, Cavalier Coupe, Cavalier Convertible, Cavalier Wagon. Available styles include RS 2dr Coupe, Z24 2dr Coupe, VL 2dr Coupe, VL 4dr Wagon, RS 2dr Convertible, RS 4dr Wagon, VL 4dr Sedan, and RS 4dr Sedan.

What's a good price on a Used 1991 Chevrolet Cavalier?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1991 Chevrolet Cavaliers are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1991 Chevrolet Cavalier for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1991 Chevrolet Cavalier.

Can't find a used 1991 Chevrolet Cavaliers you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Chevrolet Cavalier for sale - 12 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $17,081.

Find a used Chevrolet for sale - 10 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $16,643.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet Cavalier for sale - 11 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $20,505.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet for sale - 8 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $13,002.

Should I lease or buy a 1991 Chevrolet Cavalier?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Chevrolet lease specials
Check out Chevrolet Cavalier lease specials

Related Used 1991 Chevrolet Cavalier info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles