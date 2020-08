Close

Deluxe Auto Sales - Linden / New Jersey

*2016 BMW M4 Coupe,*Austin Yellow Metallic Exterior over Black Extended Merino Leather Interior,*ORIGINAL MSRP: $87,200.00,**FACTORY OPTIONS INCLUDE:**Executive Package (Originally $3,200),*Head-Up Display, Rear-View Camera, Park Distance Control,Heated Steering Wheel, Retractable Headlight Washers,*Driving Assistance Plus Package (Originally $1,700),*Active Blind Spot Detection, Active Driving Assistant, Side and Top-View Cameras,*Lighting Package (Originally $1,900),*Adaptive Full LED Headlights, Automatic Highbeams,*Parking Assistant** (Originally $500),**Enhanced Bluetooth and Smartphone Integration (Originally $350),**Power Rear Sunshade (originally $350),**M Double Clutch Automatic Transmission (Originally $2,900),**Adaptive M Suspension (Originally $1,000),**M Carbon Ceramic Brakes (Originally $8,150),**19-Inch M Sport Aluminum Wheels (Originally $1,200),**Austin Yellow Metallic Exterior Paint (Originally $550),**VEHICLE HIGHLIGHTS:*Comfort Access Keyless Entry with Push Button Engine Start,Voice Activated Navigation System with Touchscreen Color Monitor,Active Blind Spot Detection, Active Driving Assistant, Head-Up Display,Parking Assistant, Side, Top and Rear-View Cameras with Parking Guidance Display,AM/FM/Satellite Radio, CD/MP3-Player,600 Watt Harman/Kardon Premium Surround Sound System,BMW Teleservices, BMW Assist eCall, Smartphone Integration,Enhanced Bluetooth Streaming Audio and Hands-Free Wireless Phone Connectivity,Multi-Function Leather-Wrapped Heated Steering Wheel with Audio Controls,Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column, Metal Look Gear Shift Knob,Heated Power Leather Front Seats with Side Bolster Support, Adjustable Front Armrest,Power Rear Seat Easy Entry, Folding Rear Leather Bench Seats,Dual-Zone Automatic Front Air Conditioner with Air Filtration,Carbon Fiber Interior Trim with Black Chrome Interior Accents, Power Rear Sunshade,Auto-Dimming Interior Rear-View Mirror, Universal Garage Door Opener,Automatic Adaptive Full LED Headlights with Retractable Headlight Washers,Automatic Highbeams, LED Daytime Running Lights, LED Brakelights,Auto-Dimming Heated Exterior Mirrors with Turn Signal Indicator,Rain-Detecting Variable Intermittent Windshield Wipers with Heated Jets,Shadowline Exterior Trim,3.0L M Twin-Power Turbocharged 444 HP 6-Cylinder Engine,7-Speed M Double Clutch Automatic Transmission,Adaptive M Sport Tuned Suspension, M Carbon Ceramic Brakes,Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust with Black Chrome Tailpipe Finisher,19-Inch M Sport Aluminum-Alloy Wheels with Performance Tires,*GUARANTEED Financing for All Types of Credit!*Extended Warranty Available.Deluxe Auto Sales has been in business for over 20 years, put all of our vehicles through a careful multi-point inspection and carry over 200 cars in stock!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2016 BMW M4 with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

20 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 26 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WBS3R9C56GK337908

Stock: 14085

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-10-2020