Used 2016 BMW M4 for Sale Near Me
- $46,800Great Deal | $6,608 below market
2016 BMW M4 Base22,759 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Deluxe Auto Sales - Linden / New Jersey
*2016 BMW M4 Coupe,*Austin Yellow Metallic Exterior over Black Extended Merino Leather Interior,*ORIGINAL MSRP: $87,200.00,**FACTORY OPTIONS INCLUDE:**Executive Package (Originally $3,200),*Head-Up Display, Rear-View Camera, Park Distance Control,Heated Steering Wheel, Retractable Headlight Washers,*Driving Assistance Plus Package (Originally $1,700),*Active Blind Spot Detection, Active Driving Assistant, Side and Top-View Cameras,*Lighting Package (Originally $1,900),*Adaptive Full LED Headlights, Automatic Highbeams,*Parking Assistant** (Originally $500),**Enhanced Bluetooth and Smartphone Integration (Originally $350),**Power Rear Sunshade (originally $350),**M Double Clutch Automatic Transmission (Originally $2,900),**Adaptive M Suspension (Originally $1,000),**M Carbon Ceramic Brakes (Originally $8,150),**19-Inch M Sport Aluminum Wheels (Originally $1,200),**Austin Yellow Metallic Exterior Paint (Originally $550),**VEHICLE HIGHLIGHTS:*Comfort Access Keyless Entry with Push Button Engine Start,Voice Activated Navigation System with Touchscreen Color Monitor,Active Blind Spot Detection, Active Driving Assistant, Head-Up Display,Parking Assistant, Side, Top and Rear-View Cameras with Parking Guidance Display,AM/FM/Satellite Radio, CD/MP3-Player,600 Watt Harman/Kardon Premium Surround Sound System,BMW Teleservices, BMW Assist eCall, Smartphone Integration,Enhanced Bluetooth Streaming Audio and Hands-Free Wireless Phone Connectivity,Multi-Function Leather-Wrapped Heated Steering Wheel with Audio Controls,Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column, Metal Look Gear Shift Knob,Heated Power Leather Front Seats with Side Bolster Support, Adjustable Front Armrest,Power Rear Seat Easy Entry, Folding Rear Leather Bench Seats,Dual-Zone Automatic Front Air Conditioner with Air Filtration,Carbon Fiber Interior Trim with Black Chrome Interior Accents, Power Rear Sunshade,Auto-Dimming Interior Rear-View Mirror, Universal Garage Door Opener,Automatic Adaptive Full LED Headlights with Retractable Headlight Washers,Automatic Highbeams, LED Daytime Running Lights, LED Brakelights,Auto-Dimming Heated Exterior Mirrors with Turn Signal Indicator,Rain-Detecting Variable Intermittent Windshield Wipers with Heated Jets,Shadowline Exterior Trim,3.0L M Twin-Power Turbocharged 444 HP 6-Cylinder Engine,7-Speed M Double Clutch Automatic Transmission,Adaptive M Sport Tuned Suspension, M Carbon Ceramic Brakes,Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust with Black Chrome Tailpipe Finisher,19-Inch M Sport Aluminum-Alloy Wheels with Performance Tires,*GUARANTEED Financing for All Types of Credit!*Extended Warranty Available.Deluxe Auto Sales has been in business for over 20 years, put all of our vehicles through a careful multi-point inspection and carry over 200 cars in stock!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW M4 with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS3R9C56GK337908
Stock: 14085
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- $44,799Great Deal | $6,392 below market
2016 BMW M4 Base28,226 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Toyota of Nashua - Nashua / New Hampshire
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW M4 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS3R9C50GK338522
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $44,995Great Deal | $4,890 below market
2016 BMW M4 Base31,089 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Boyko Motors - Federal Way / Washington
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW M4 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer, USB Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS3R9C55GK708248
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Price Drop$41,000
2016 BMW M4 Base19,811 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Indy Auto Man - Indianapolis / Indiana
Indy Auto Man is proud to offer this attractive-looking 2016 BMW M4 in Silverstone Metallic. This vehicle has passed our inspection and comes with the following features: Leather Seats, Backup camera, Navigation/Nav/GPS System, Bluetooth, Regular oil changes, Service records available, Heated front seats, Heated steering wheel, USB Port, AUX Input Jack, 2D Convertible, 3.0L I6, 7-Speed Automatic, RWD, Silverstone Metallic, Sakhir Orange/Black w/Extended Merino Leather Upholstery.Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! CARFAX One-Owner. Odometer is 14058 miles below market average!Reviews: * Impressively powerful turbocharged engine; sharp and responsive handling; stout brakes; agreeable ride quality; roomy and well-equipped interior. Source: EdmundsHere at Indy Auto Man, we're committed to providing our Indianapolis, Greenwood, Beech Grove, and Carmel drivers with the ultimate dealership experience. From a comprehensive selection of budget-friendly used cars to car loans and friendly service, there's a variety of reasons why our customers continue to return to our conveniently located showroom. The Indy Auto Man team will provide you with the continued service you need to enjoy every mile. Consider joining us at 4031 S East St, Indianapolis, IN 46227 where we're a just a quick drive away from Fishers, Westfield, Plainfield, Noblesville, Whitestown, and beyond. We truly look forward to assisting you today and in the future with all of your automotive needs! Visit us on the web at www.indyautoman.com or call us at (317) 814-7520.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Theft History
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: Yes
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW M4 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS3U9C55GP969056
Stock: R69056
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-03-2020
- $49,998
2016 BMW M4 Base19,116 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
CarMax Palmdale - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Palmdale / California
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CA, and excludes government fees and taxes, any finance charges, $85 CarMax document processing charge (not required by law), any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: LEASED VEHICLE,PRIOR THEFT HISTORY
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: Yes
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW M4 with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS3R9C56GK337505
Stock: 18910565
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $49,900Fair Deal | $2,417 below market
2016 BMW M4 Base14,337 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Unlimited Motors Westfield - Westfield / Indiana
Navigation, Back Up Camera, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Competition Pkg, 2D Coupe, 3.0L I6, 7-Speed Automatic. Clean CARFAX. Odometer is 19129 miles below market average!2016 Alpine White BMW 2D Coupe M4 RWD 7-Speed Automatic 3.0L I6Visit our website www.iumotors.com for more pictures and info, or to apply for financing, rates are incredibly low for approved credit, extended warranties are available and insurance as well. We assure you the best experience at any of our 3 locations and unbeatable prices and quality. At Unlimited Motors we believe in "MARKET VALUE PRICING" all vehicles in our inventory. We use real-time Internet price comparisons to constantly adjust prices to provide ALL BUYERS The BEST PRICE possible. We do not mark them up, to mark them down! Our entire team is committed to helping you buy a car the way we would want to buy a car! We utilize state-of-the-art technology to constantly monitor pricing trends in order to offer our shoppers the best competitive pricing and value. We sell and service all makes and models of Pre-owned / Used Vehicles Used Cars, Used Trucks, Used Sport Utility, 10K under used cars, Ford, Chevrolet/Chevy, Honda, Toyota, Porsche, Land Rover, Jaguar, INFINITI, Audi, Nissan, Mazda, Hyundai, Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, Ram, SRT, Mitsubishi, Lexus, Kia, Volkswagen, Mini, BMW, Mercedes, Fiat, Volvo, GMC, Cadillac, Lincoln as well as other brands. Proudly serving these areas of Indianapolis, Fishers, Carmel, Noblesville, Greenwood, Avon, Plainfield, Zionsville, & Brownsburg.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW M4 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS3R9C53GK335680
Stock: STK35680T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- $45,900Good Deal | $3,809 below market
2016 BMW M4 Base24,704 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
CarTopia - North Plainfield / New Jersey
Outstanding in Alpine White, our Accident Free, Low Mileage 2016 BMW M4 Coupe is poised to fulfill your automotive fantasies! Powering our charismatic Coupe is a 3.0 Liter Twin TurboCharged 6 Cylinder that puts 425hp under your command while the 7 Speed Automated Manual with integrated launch control lets this coupe soar from 0-60mph in just 4 seconds. This Rear Wheel Drive machine still achieves near 25mpg on the highway. Beautifully BMW, our M4 blends a debonair demeanor with a menacing expression that looks great on the track or on the street with an optimized aerodynamic exterior enhanced by distinct alloy wheels. The sporty appearance of the M4 cabin with its extended leather and carbon-fiber trim will impress you as soon as you open the door. It's been masterfully crafted with amenities galore and absolute attention to detail. Slide in to deeply bolstered power-adjustable heated bucket seats behind a thick three-spoke M steering wheel and behold the M instrument cluster. Bluetooth, the iDrive system touchpad controller, premium navigation, BMW Online with MyInfo, and a Harman Kardon sound system with HD radio are on board to provide a seamless connection to your digital world. Just imagine yourself behind the wheel enjoying this thrill ride!In typical BMW fashion, advanced safety features have been meticulously designed to ensure you and yours are kept out of harm's way. You've got to get behind the wheel of this M4 to feel the power, comfort and confidence for yourself. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW M4 with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS3R9C59GK337465
Stock: C1216
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- New Listing$45,998Good Deal | $2,512 below market
2016 BMW M4 Base30,066 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
CarMax White Marsh - Now offering Curbside Pickup - White Marsh / Maryland
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final used vehicle purchase will be made in MD, and excludes tax, title and tags but includes $99 dealer processing charge (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW M4 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS3R9C56GK708100
Stock: 18050775
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $48,998Fair Deal
2016 BMW M4 Base21,038 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
CarMax Pharr - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Pharr / Texas
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in TX, and excludes tax, title and tags, and $150 documentary fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW M4 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS3R9C59GK337496
Stock: 18525244
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Price Drop$42,898Fair Deal
2016 BMW M4 Base17,882 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
BMW of Montgomery - Montgomery / Alabama
This 2016 BMW M4 Convertible comes complete with Turbocharged, Heated front seats, Full power accessories, Leather upholstery, Park distance control, Multifunction steering wheel, Bluetooth connectivity, Auxiliary input, CD player, Aluminum wheels, Heated mirrors, and much more. Our staff of certified technicians inspect and re-conditioned every vehicle. All recommended services are complete. No hassles. No worries. Peace of mind. Please chat, email, or call to verify any information in question and to schedule your VIP test drive. Experience the Sonic Price difference for yourself at the BMW Montgomery. We believe a transparent purchase process is the only way to buy a previously owned car, truck, or SUV. We provide a worry free folder for your viewing to ensure you have all the information needed to make a great decision. That along with market based pricing makes BMW of Montgomery the right place to shop for your next car. We are located at 731 Eastern Blvd, Montgomery, AL 36117. Our showroom is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 -- 7:00pm, and Saturdays until 6pm. /s/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW M4 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS3U9C52GP969385
Stock: SGP969385
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- New Listing$42,999Fair Deal | $436 below market
2016 BMW M4 Base32,062 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
AutoNation Chrysler Jeep West - Golden / Colorado
Leather Seats Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Alpine White This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. AutoNation Chrysler Jeep West is honored to present a wonderful example of pure vehicle design... this 2016 BMW M4 only has 32,062mi on it and could potentially be the vehicle of your dreams! Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. Today's luxury vehicle is not just about opulence. It's about a perfect balance of performance, comfort and attention to detail. This 2016 BMW M4 is the perfect example of the modern luxury. In addition to being well-cared for, this BMW M4 has very low mileage making it a rare find. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the BMW M4 . Left your phone at the restaurant? No problem. With the navigation system on this BMW M4, you'll be able to quickly find your way back to get it. Fast and exciting, this BMW M4 is a true testament to the pursuit of automotive distinction by BMW. Once you're behind the wheel of this incredible machine, you will not think twice about purchasing this vehicle. Stand out from the crowd as a 2016 BMW M4 is a rare find and just may attract paparazzi. More information about the 2016 BMW M4: The BMW 4-series is a stylish car that offers most of the performance and styling of a sports car without compromising too much comfort or practicality. It features sleek, low styling and is available in a few different body styles, including as a convertible. Performance is brisk, but ride and comfort have been carefully balanced to provide a driving experience that is both entertaining and somewhat luxurious. The BMW 4-series competes with sedans and coupes such as the Audi A5, the Mercedes Benz C-Class and the Lexus IS. Prices start at just over $40,000. Starting at around $65,000, the top of the line M4 offers blistering performance and razor-sharp handling but in a practical coupe package. Power output from the turbocharged 6-cylinder engine is impressive, but the smaller engine displacement means fuel economy is still decent at around 20 mpg combined EPA. The M4 is available in both coupe and convertible form. This model sets itself apart with M4's unmatched performance and Stylish body, great handling, sporty and powerful engines, usable back seats, variety of body styles, available all-wheel drive All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW M4 with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS3R9C52GK335931
Stock: GK335931
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- New Listing$43,995Fair Deal
2016 BMW M4 Base36,032 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Ford of Boerne - Boerne / Texas
START YOUR JOURNEY AT FORD OF BOERNE! GUARANTEED APPROVAL ON ALL VEHICLES NEW AND USED! COME IN TODAY AND DRIVE OUT IN THE VEHICLE OF YOUR DREAMS! GREAT PEOPLE, BETTER PRICES!!ONLY AT FORD OF BOERNE DO YOU GET A 10 YEAR 100K MILE WARRANTY ON ALL CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLES!Clean CARFAX. Certified. Silver 2016 BMW M4 RWD 7-Speed Automatic 3.0L I6 Ford of Boerne Certification Certified.Recent Arrival!Certification Program Details: Towing- no out of pocket costs for customers towed to our dealership if located within 30 miles Lockout assistance Jump start assistance Fuel and fluid delivery Flat tire changes Available 365 days/year Up to $100 maximum coverage per incident Every Ford of Boerne certified preowned vehicle has passed a detailed 104-point inspection to qualify for our certification process. This is only offered at Ford of Boerne and gives you peace of mind for 10 years or 100,000 miles. Why shop used when you can shop certified, at Ford of Boerne.com. Start Your Journey at Ford of Boerne.Reviews:* Impressively powerful turbocharged engine; sharp and responsive handling; stout brakes; agreeable ride quality; roomy and well-equipped interior. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW M4 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS3R9C5XGK335918
Stock: 201046A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- $45,900Fair Deal
2016 BMW M4 Base31,418 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
BM MotorCars - Rahway / New Jersey
Fully Inspected and Detailed. Lowest market prices guaranteed, no hidden fees, excellent financing rates for every credit situation! Clean CARFAX. Black RWD 2016 BMW M4 Base Odometer is 11039 miles below market average! Call 732-451-3535 to schedule your VIP test drive today! We proudly serve Rahway, New Jersey, New York and the entire United States!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW M4 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS3R9C59GK336896
Stock: 336896T01
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- $39,800Fair Deal | $790 below market
2016 BMW M4 Base57,965 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Impex Auto Sales - Greensboro / North Carolina
NEW ARRIVAL! MORE PICS AND INFO COMING SOON!!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW M4 with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS3R9C58GK336596
Stock: BC6596
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- $47,900
2016 BMW M4 Base6,966 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Franklin Nissan - Columbia / Kentucky
Silver 2016 BMW M4 RWD 3.0L I6
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW M4 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS3R9C50GK338455
Stock: GK338455
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- Price Drop$44,750Fair Deal | $1,757 below market
2016 BMW M4 Base27,379 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Toyota Bountiful - Bountiful / Utah
*DESIRED FEATURES:* CARBON FIBER ACCENTS, NAVIGATION, SOFT TOP, HARD TOP, HEATED SEATS, LEATHER SEATS, KEYLESS ENTRY.This sharp 2016 BMW M Models Base is priced below KBB Market Value!This 2016 BMW M Models Base features a *Black Sapphire Metallic Exterior with a Nutmeg Interior* and has only 27,379 miles. Toyota Bountiful proudly serves Bountiful, Salt Lake City & Farmington, Utah area Pre-Owned shoppers.*TECHNOLOGY & INTERIOR FEATURES:* This BMW M Models Includes, Satellite Radio, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Multi-zone Climate Control, Premium Harman Kardon System, Anti Theft System, Memory Seats, Aftermarket Anti Theft System, Garage Door Opener, Outside Temperature Gauge, Single-Disc CD Player along with Rear Heat / AC, Automatic Climate Control, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Bucket Seats, Air Conditioning, Rear Reading Lamps, Illuminated entry, Rear Seat Center Armrest, Reading Light(s), Vanity Mirrors, Center Arm Rest, Tilt Steering Wheel, Rear Window Defroster*SAFETY & ECONOMY FEATURES:* Includes Electronic Stability Control, Rain Sensing Windshield Wipers, HID Headlamps, Xenon Headlamps, Brake Assist, Emergency communication system, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Anti-Lock Brakes, Auto-Dimming Door Mirrors, Delay-off headlights, Speed Sensitive Steering, Dual Air Bags, Rollover Protection System, Occupant sensing airbag, Knee AirBag, Front Side Air Bags, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Auto Dimming R/V Mirror. Plus EPA rated fuel economy of 26.0 highway, 17.0 City (Based on EPA mileage ratings. Use for comparison purposes only. Your mileage will vary depending on driving conditions, how you drive and maintain your vehicle, etc.)*CONTACT US:* Call (888) 470-9126 or stop by Toyota Bountiful located at 2380 S Hwy 89.Delivery to door for Test Drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW M4 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS3U9C57GP968586
Stock: GP968586
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- $43,250Good Deal | $2,743 below market
2016 BMW M4 Base39,271 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Marietta Auto Sales - Marietta / Georgia
This 2016 BMW M4 2dr features a 3.0L I6 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 7 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Alpine White with a Black Leather interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Rear Air Conditioning, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Leather Interior Surface, Navigation System, Competition Package, Competition Package (7MA), Driver Assistance Plus, Lighting Package, M Competition Package, 16 Speakers, DVD-Audio, harman/kardon Surround Sound System, harman/kardon Speakers, Radio data system, Satellite Radio with 1 Year Subscription, Automatic temperature control, Power driver seat, Adaptive M Suspension, Four wheel independent suspension, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Emergency communication system, Front anti-roll bar, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Rear anti-roll bar, Active Blind Spot Detection, Brake assist, Parking Assistant, Rear-View Camera, Automatic High Beams, Delay-off headlights, Fully automatic headlights, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-xenon, Adaptive Full LED Lights, Auto-dimming door mirrors, BMW Individual High-Gloss Shadow Line, Bumpers: body-color, Heated door mirrors, Power door mirrors, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Active Driving Assistant, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Front reading lights, Heated Steering Wheel, Illuminated entry, Outside temperature display, Passenger vanity mirror, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Side & Top View Cameras, Sport steering wheel, Telescoping steering wheel, Cloth/Leather Upholstery, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Heated front seats, Heated Front Sport Seats, Lumbar Support Delete, Split folding rear seat, Passenger door bin, Wheels: 20 x 9 Front/20 x 10 Rear, Rain sensing wipers, Extended Service Plan Available!, Bluetooth, Backup Camera Adaptive headlights, Bluetooth, Carbon Fiber Trim, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Daytime Running Lights, Forward Collision Warning, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, Parking Sensors, Premium Sound, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact sales sales at 770-973-8077 or ecars4less@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW M4 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS3R9C58GK335920
Stock: GK335920
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- $42,488Fair Deal | $799 below market
2016 BMW M4 Base44,957 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Gulf Coast Auto Brokers of Sarasota - Sarasota / Florida
PLEASE CALL OUR OFFICE WITH ANY QUESTIONS AT 941 926 8444
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW M4 with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS3R9C57GK337349
Stock: GK337349
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020