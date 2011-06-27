Close

AutoNation Chrysler Jeep West - Golden / Colorado

Leather Seats Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Alpine White This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. AutoNation Chrysler Jeep West is honored to present a wonderful example of pure vehicle design... this 2016 BMW M4 only has 32,062mi on it and could potentially be the vehicle of your dreams! Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. Today's luxury vehicle is not just about opulence. It's about a perfect balance of performance, comfort and attention to detail. This 2016 BMW M4 is the perfect example of the modern luxury. In addition to being well-cared for, this BMW M4 has very low mileage making it a rare find. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the BMW M4 . Left your phone at the restaurant? No problem. With the navigation system on this BMW M4, you'll be able to quickly find your way back to get it. Fast and exciting, this BMW M4 is a true testament to the pursuit of automotive distinction by BMW. Once you're behind the wheel of this incredible machine, you will not think twice about purchasing this vehicle. Stand out from the crowd as a 2016 BMW M4 is a rare find and just may attract paparazzi. More information about the 2016 BMW M4: The BMW 4-series is a stylish car that offers most of the performance and styling of a sports car without compromising too much comfort or practicality. It features sleek, low styling and is available in a few different body styles, including as a convertible. Performance is brisk, but ride and comfort have been carefully balanced to provide a driving experience that is both entertaining and somewhat luxurious. The BMW 4-series competes with sedans and coupes such as the Audi A5, the Mercedes Benz C-Class and the Lexus IS. Prices start at just over $40,000. Starting at around $65,000, the top of the line M4 offers blistering performance and razor-sharp handling but in a practical coupe package. Power output from the turbocharged 6-cylinder engine is impressive, but the smaller engine displacement means fuel economy is still decent at around 20 mpg combined EPA. The M4 is available in both coupe and convertible form. This model sets itself apart with M4's unmatched performance and Stylish body, great handling, sporty and powerful engines, usable back seats, variety of body styles, available all-wheel drive All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 5 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2016 BMW M4 with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

20 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 26 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WBS3R9C52GK335931

Stock: GK335931

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-25-2020