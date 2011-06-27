  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(123)
2007 Chevrolet Avalanche Review

Pros & Cons

  • Versatile midgate-based body configuration, comfortable ride and seating, smooth V8 engines.
  • Large size makes it unwieldy in tight spots, blind spots to the rear quarters.
Chevrolet Avalanche for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

Thanks to its nifty convertible midgate, the 2007 Chevrolet Avalanche is the most versatile crew-cab pickup on the market when it comes to carrying a mix of passengers and cargo.

Vehicle overview

The full-size crew-cab pickup is a popular choice for truck buyers because it's able to offer both a cargo bed and a rear seat that's as roomy as an SUV's. The problem, however, is that this style of pickup's cargo bed is typically truncated and doesn't offer the enclosed security of an SUV's cargo hold. For the potential buyer put off by this design constraint, Chevrolet has a better-mousetrap solution: the Avalanche.

The 2007 Chevrolet Avalanche is similar to a crew-cab pickup but possesses a key attribute -- a flexible midgate design -- that broadens its versatility by a considerable margin. The term "midgate" refers to the movable wall the separates the cabin from the bed. On the Avalanche, the rear window and the wall separating the cabin from the bed can be opened up into the cabin to increase cargo room.

This truck debuted five years ago, and it seems that enough people liked it for Chevy to bring out a fully redesigned 2007 model. The new Avalanche is built on General Motors' latest full-size SUV platform, which means that it's mechanically related to a variety of GM offerings like the Suburban and Silverado. Its closest sibling is the premium Cadillac Escalade EXT.

A new, fully boxed frame, along with a redesigned suspension, helps the Chevy Avalanche provide more refined ride and handling dynamics than before, and the adoption of rack and pinion steering (which replaces the old recirculating-ball setup) gives it better on-road feel and a tighter turning radius. There's also revised and more cohesive exterior styling, a new interior design with higher-quality materials and new luxury and safety features.

Surprisingly, the Chevrolet Avalanche is still the only full-size pickup to offer a convertible midgate (besides the Escalade EXT, which is considerably more expensive). This means that consumers keen on getting a vehicle with this design attribute need not look any further than their local Chevy dealer. Down sides? Like all full-size crew cabs, the Avalanche feels bulky around town and isn't very easy to park. It also costs more than comparable crew cabs and its powertrain is limited to just one engine choice for the first half of the 2007 model year. But overall, this is an impressive jack-of-all-trades pickup.

2007 Chevrolet Avalanche models

The 2007 Chevrolet Avalanche is a full-size crew-cab pickup with a special "midgate" that can be lowered into the cabin to free up additional cargo room. There are two main trim levels: Avalanche LS and Avalanche LT. The entry-level LS features a composite cargo bed, a removable three-piece cargo cover, full power accessories, a front 40/20/40-split bench seat, a power driver seat, keyless entry, an audio system with a single CD player and auxiliary jack, and an auto-dimming rearview mirror.

The LT is similar (bonus features include front bucket seats and rear audio controls), but should be the smarter choice as it provides access to further optional equipment. The "LT-2" package, for instance, has dual-zone automatic climate control, leather upholstery and a remote vehicle start feature. Opting for the LT-3 package provides the aforementioned features, plus heated outside mirrors, rear park assist, upgraded power front seats with driver-side memory positioning, power-adjustable pedals, a Bose audio system and satellite radio. The top-shelf LTZ package has 20-inch wheels, the upgraded Autoride suspension, a heated windshield wiper fluid feature and rain-sensing wipers. Main stand-alone options for the Avalanche include a navigation system, an integrated rearview camera, a rear-seat DVD entertainment system and a sunroof.

2007 Highlights

The 2007 Chevrolet Avalanche has been fully redesigned. Highlights for the new model include a stiffer body structure, more cohesive styling and an expanded collection of standard and optional features. Last year's 2500-series truck (three-quarter ton) and its larger V8 engine have been discontinued.

Performance & mpg

The 2007 Chevrolet Avalanche is available with either rear-wheel drive or four-wheel drive (4WD). For now, all versions come standard with a 5.3-liter V8 and a four-speed automatic transmission. The 5.3-liter engine is good for 320 horsepower and 340 pound-feet of torque; 4WD Avalanches are rated slightly less at 310 hp and 335 lb-ft of torque. A 6.0-liter V8 delivering 366 hp and 380 lb-ft of torque is optional. Properly equipped, a 4WD Avalanche can tow 8,200 pounds.

Safety

Standard safety equipment includes antilock brakes, stability control, a tire-pressure monitor and GM's OnStar emergency communications system. A full-length side curtain airbag system with a rollover sensor is included with the LT-3 and LTZ packages and optional on all other trim levels.

Driving

For such a big and heavy truck, the Chevy Avalanche is fairly quick. However, the 5.3-liter V8's thrust and fuel economy dip noticeably when the truck is being used to carry a load of passengers or cargo. The new suspension with coil-over shocks up front and a five-link setup out back, along with rack and pinion steering, makes for more composed handling and a smoother ride than before. But with its 5,700-pound curb weight, the Avalanche doesn't exactly feel nimble around corners. Aimed for the horizon on an interstate, the truck's cabin is quiet at speed, and the ride is comfortably controlled over bumps.

Interior

Those used to past Avalanches will be pleasantly surprised by the 2007 version's high-quality materials, fine fit and finish, and logical control layouts. The vehicle can seat six passengers but the more common front bucket-seat arrangement drops the count by one. Lowering the midgate and rear seats and removing the rear window takes just a minute or two and converts the Avalanche's 5-foot-3-inch cargo bed to one measuring a tad more than 8 feet. Bonus features include removable cargo covers and storage compartments placed along the outside of the cargo box.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2007 Chevrolet Avalanche.

5(73%)
4(16%)
3(7%)
2(4%)
1(0%)
4.6
123 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Look Out Below
rboegh,12/12/2006
All other SUV's stand way below the '07 Avalanche. I purchased 2 months ago and it now has 6,000 miles of trouble free driving. I traded an '03 Yukon for it and would never go back. This is the best truck/SUV I have ever owned. I would highly recommend, and have to family and friends. The styling is dead on and they fixed the cheap interior and exterior finishes of earlier models. Look for the LT-3 with the 20" wheels option which will save about $3K from the LTZ package with same options.
My first truck!
r!ckyr!ck,11/10/2006
This truck absolutely is a head turner. I get compliments all the time. A co-worker has a previous model, and he loves my new and improved model. Very quiet cabin, strong engine, very tight fitting/looking panels inside and out. The black color just makes the truck look that much better. The premium cloth seats are very comfortable, midgate design very handy. I've got the L1 model(2-wheel drive) w/ sunroof, DVD player, premium sound, and woodgrain interior. Oh check out the climate control on this thing, looks "importish". Man is this a truck or a luxury sedan? Chevy hit a home run with this one!
Perfect
Smitty,01/04/2007
This vehicle is awesome. Drove it to Colorado in the '06 blizzard. It handled like a Caddilac. I am from Florida, and drove it through ice and snow with no slipping or sliding. Passed other 4x4s stuck or in the ditch. Great job Chevy! Love the part time 4cyl to 8 cyl option. My teen daughter loves the sound system. I owned a Dodge 4x4, but will never drive anything else but an Avalanche. I recommend this vehicle to someone who enjoys a comfortable quiet solid ride.
Cutting my losses!
Robert Waltermyer,03/19/2016
LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A)
Please do your research, before you buy an Avalanche. Consumer Reports rates all years, but 2012, as worse/much worse than average. We bought our LTZ new in 2007 and currently have 97,000 miles on it. I was pulling my camper home last year, from a camping trip, when, about 6 hours from home, the transmission failed (87,000 miles on the vehicle). Fortunately, I found a Chevy dealer close by and they were amazing (wish they were closer to home!). I've had most all of the problems that Consumer Reports and owner reviews have detailed. Power steering pump replaced; starter replaced; routinely replace TPMS sensors; back-up lights stay on sometimes, running battery down; currently having intermittent problems with the all-wheel drive, stability control, and traction control systems (don't know what's going on there); and myriad of electrical problems. I contacted Chevrolet's Customer Assistance Center and got the standard response that it's probably abuse and poor maintenance, completely discounting Consumer Reports' and owners' reviews. My local mechanic, I refuse to go to a Chevy dealer - don't trust them, suggests that I unload the Avalanche before anything else major happens. This is really sad, since I love the vehicle and hate to part with it. Like another reviewed said, it's truly a love/hate relationship. Update 9/20/2016 - Got rid of this headache in March. Bought a new GMC Acadia and love it. It tows my camper better than the Avalanche and it's only a six cylinder. Hope it gives me better service! I bought a 10-year, 100,000-mile extended warranty, just in case!
Features & Specs

MPG
14 city / 19 hwy
Seats 6
4-speed automatic
Gas
320 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
14 city / 19 hwy
Seats 6
4-speed automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
310 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
14 city / 19 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
320 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
14 city / 19 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
310 hp @ 5200 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
More about the 2007 Chevrolet Avalanche

Used 2007 Chevrolet Avalanche Overview

The Used 2007 Chevrolet Avalanche is offered in the following submodels: Avalanche Crew Cab. Available styles include LS 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A), LS 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A), LT 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A), and LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2007 Chevrolet Avalanche?

Price comparisons for Used 2007 Chevrolet Avalanche trim styles:

  • The Used 2007 Chevrolet Avalanche LT is priced between $9,786 and$9,987 with odometer readings between 148841 and159096 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2007 Chevrolet Avalanches are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2007 Chevrolet Avalanche for sale near. There are currently 2 used and CPO 2007 Avalanches listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $9,786 and mileage as low as 148841 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2007 Chevrolet Avalanche.

Can't find a used 2007 Chevrolet Avalanches you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Chevrolet Avalanche for sale - 1 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $10,769.

Find a used Chevrolet for sale - 4 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $11,627.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet Avalanche for sale - 12 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $10,637.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet for sale - 9 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $14,300.

Should I lease or buy a 2007 Chevrolet Avalanche?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

