Vehicle overview

The full-size crew-cab pickup is a popular choice for truck buyers because it's able to offer both a cargo bed and a rear seat that's as roomy as an SUV's. The problem, however, is that this style of pickup's cargo bed is typically truncated and doesn't offer the enclosed security of an SUV's cargo hold. For the potential buyer put off by this design constraint, Chevrolet has a better-mousetrap solution: the Avalanche.

The 2007 Chevrolet Avalanche is similar to a crew-cab pickup but possesses a key attribute -- a flexible midgate design -- that broadens its versatility by a considerable margin. The term "midgate" refers to the movable wall the separates the cabin from the bed. On the Avalanche, the rear window and the wall separating the cabin from the bed can be opened up into the cabin to increase cargo room.

This truck debuted five years ago, and it seems that enough people liked it for Chevy to bring out a fully redesigned 2007 model. The new Avalanche is built on General Motors' latest full-size SUV platform, which means that it's mechanically related to a variety of GM offerings like the Suburban and Silverado. Its closest sibling is the premium Cadillac Escalade EXT.

A new, fully boxed frame, along with a redesigned suspension, helps the Chevy Avalanche provide more refined ride and handling dynamics than before, and the adoption of rack and pinion steering (which replaces the old recirculating-ball setup) gives it better on-road feel and a tighter turning radius. There's also revised and more cohesive exterior styling, a new interior design with higher-quality materials and new luxury and safety features.

Surprisingly, the Chevrolet Avalanche is still the only full-size pickup to offer a convertible midgate (besides the Escalade EXT, which is considerably more expensive). This means that consumers keen on getting a vehicle with this design attribute need not look any further than their local Chevy dealer. Down sides? Like all full-size crew cabs, the Avalanche feels bulky around town and isn't very easy to park. It also costs more than comparable crew cabs and its powertrain is limited to just one engine choice for the first half of the 2007 model year. But overall, this is an impressive jack-of-all-trades pickup.