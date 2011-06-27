  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Avalanche
  4. Used 2010 Chevrolet Avalanche
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(6)
Appraise this car

2010 Chevrolet Avalanche Review

Pros & Cons

  • Versatile midgate-based body style, smooth ride, comfortable seating.
  • Large size and rear-quarter blind spots hinder maneuverability in tight spots.
Other years
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
Chevrolet Avalanche for Sale
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
List Price Estimate
$10,002 - $14,808
Used Avalanche for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Thanks to its practical convertible midgate configuration, the 2010 Chevrolet Avalanche is an ideal crew-cab pickup for carrying a combination of passengers and cargo.

Vehicle overview

The 2010 Chevrolet Avalanche reflects GM's effort to combine a pickup with an SUV. The Avalanche takes after its pickup parent with its four-door crew-cab configuration. However, unlike a truck, its cab and bed aren't separate; instead, the Avalanche features an SUV's one-piece body.

At the center of it all is a unique midgate design that makes the Avalanche both versatile and flexible. The midgate consists of a foldable wall and a removable rear window that separates the cabin and the bed. When paired with the vehicle's watertight, lockable bed cover, the midgate allows Avalanche owners to choose from a host of configurations. The bed can be left fully open like a pickup's or enclosed like an SUV's.

Certainly, the full-sized Avalanche is no slouch in the size department. Its generous dimensions make it a somewhat unwieldy companion around town, and it incurs big bills at the pump. Prospective buyers will also want to consider its cost -- this mixed-breed Chevy is more expensive than a similarly sized crew-cab pickup.

If you're in the market for a vehicle with this kind of versatility, you've got a couple of choices to mull over. The Cadillac Escalade EXT is pretty much the same truck; it gets you more power and luxury but at a higher price. The Honda Ridgeline is another alternative. Smaller than the Avalanche, the Ridgeline is more easily maneuverable, and is worth considering if maximum cargo capacity isn't a priority. Keep in mind, though, that this Honda's car-based design makes it less rugged than the Avalanche; also, it doesn't offer the Chevy's useful midgate.

2010 Chevrolet Avalanche models

The 2010 Chevrolet Avalanche is a full-size crew-cab pickup with a removable rear window and exclusive midgate. There are three trim levels: LS, LT and premium LTZ. The basic LS features a composite cargo bed, a removable three-piece cargo cover, full power accessories, air-conditioning, a front 40/20/40-split bench seat with center storage, a power driver seat, basic OnStar capability and a single-CD stereo with an auxiliary jack, USB port and satellite radio.

The LT is similar to the LS, but has standard Bluetooth, dual-zone automatic climate control, power-adjustable pedals, rear parking assist, front bucket seats, rear audio controls, a premium sound system, remote start and enhanced OnStar with turn-by-turn navigation. The top-drawer LTZ offers standard 20-inch wheels, a navigation system, an adaptive suspension, heated and ventilated leather seats, a rearview camera, integrated turn-signal mirrors and an automatic-dimming rearview mirror. Many of these upper-trim-level features are available as options on the lower trims.

Add the Z71 Off Road package and you get specialized springs and shock absorbers, upgraded 18-inch off-road tires, front recovery hooks, a skid plate and a high-capacity air cleaner. The Z71 looks different, too, thanks to large color-keyed wheel flares, an aggressive front fascia and chrome assist steps.

Depending on the trim level, other stand-alone or packaged options include a navigation system, power running boards, 20-inch wheels, a rearview camera, a rear-seat DVD entertainment system and a sunroof. An integrated trailer-brake controller and a heavy-duty trailer package are also available.

2010 Highlights

The 2010 Chevrolet Avalanche gets a couple of changes. A USB port has been added to the audio system, and the previous four-trim lineup has been condensed to just three. The optional 6.0-liter V8 has been dropped; also, a single-speed transfer case is now standard on 4WD models, with a two-speed transfer case offered as an option.

Performance & mpg

The 2010 Chevrolet Avalanche is available with either two-wheel drive (2WD) or four-wheel drive (4WD). The standard setup for 4WD models this year is a single-speed transfer case; a more traditional two-speed transfer case (with low-range gearing) is optional.

All 2010 Avalanche models come standard with a 5.3-liter V8 putting out 320 horsepower and 335 pound-feet of torque, driven through a six-speed automatic transmission. A properly equipped 2WD Avalanche can tow up to 8,100 pounds. EPA-estimated fuel economy for 2010 is 15 mpg city/21 mpg highway and 16 mpg combined for 2WD versions.

Safety

Standard Avalanche safety equipment includes antilock disc brakes, stability control, GM's OnStar emergency communications system and a full-length side curtain airbag system with a rollover sensor. In government crash tests, the Avalanche earned a top five-star rating in all front- and side-impact tests.

Driving

With no cargo and just a driver in the cabin, the 2010 Chevrolet Avalanche offers acceleration that's quicker than its considerable size would suggest. The steering is light but accurate, and the Avalanche is competent around corners. Thanks to its SUV-like body, the Avalanche is a bit smoother and quieter on the road than a traditional pickup, but its large size and considerable blind spots can make it difficult to maneuver in parking lots.

Interior

As is the case with the related Silverado pickup, the Avalanche's cabin boasts solid fit and finish and a logical layout of controls. With bucket seats, the Avalanche seats five, but it can carry up to six passengers when equipped with the split-bench front seat.

With the midgate up, the Avalanche's cargo bed is 5-feet-3-inches long; drop the midgate and slide the rear seats forward and the bed grows to over 8 feet. Configuring the midgate is simple and easy. Additional storage opportunities are to be found via removal of the cargo covers and utilization of the cargo box's outside compartments.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2010 Chevrolet Avalanche.

5(67%)
4(33%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.7
6 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 6 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Rear Panels Leaking
psmith179,01/04/2011
I bought my new 2010 avalanche after trading in my 2007 avalnache. The only problem i have with this truck is, it leaks water on ther rear while the panels are on. They have replaced them already and I'm waiting on them to replace them again. Is anyone else having this problem?
Great Truck
swell man,06/30/2010
I should start out by stating that this is my 2nd Av. My primary gripe about the 2003 Av was cosmetic. The interior didnt look much better than a mid- level work truck, and most models at that time had the side cladding on the lower door panels and fenders. Fast forward 7 years and you see huge improvements in such areas as engine refinement, standard features, and styling/appearance. I own the top LTZ model and couldnt be happier. Its not cheap, but it really is packed with features. The interior is very well designed and looks sharp. The engine is very smooth and quiet, acceleration is strong. Seats 5 comfortably
Just bought and lovin' it
Happy-Go-Lucky,04/21/2010
I've had the Avalanche for about 2 weeks now and I am enjoying the truck thoroughly. Ride is quiet and refined, especially compared to the pick-up it replaced. Acceleration was a pleasant surprise. Despite it's size, I've had no problem maneuvering the vehicle in tight places so far. I do feel the back up camera is mandatory, as I find it essential when going in reverse. Fuel economy is what I expected, but still is actually slightly improved over my smaller former vehicle which I attribute to the 8/4 cyl highway cruise feature, and the ability to run in 2WD except when on-demand 4WD is needed. In short, I think this is the beginning of a beautiful relationship! :-D
2010 av
ford to chev,07/30/2010
Just bought this av only had it a couple of weeks now so far so good. I will say I traded in a ford F-150 king ranch with a 5.4 the ford got better mileage and lots more power than my av and the nav system in the ford is far superior to Chevy system. But the reason I traded was because the Chevy has a wonderful ride and drive and the ford is very uncomfortable on long hauls and I do a lot of driving. All together I am satisfied with my purchase and really like the Chevy so far even though i only have 1800 miles on it.
See all 6 reviews of the 2010 Chevrolet Avalanche
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 5
6-speed automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
320 hp @ 5400 rpm
MPG
15 city / 21 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
320 hp @ 5400 rpm
MPG
15 city / 21 hwy
Seats 6
6-speed automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
320 hp @ 5400 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 6
6-speed automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
320 hp @ 5400 rpm
See all Used 2010 Chevrolet Avalanche features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
More about the 2010 Chevrolet Avalanche

Used 2010 Chevrolet Avalanche Overview

The Used 2010 Chevrolet Avalanche is offered in the following submodels: Avalanche Crew Cab. Available styles include LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A), LTZ 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A), LS 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A), LS 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A), LT 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A), and LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2010 Chevrolet Avalanche?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2010 Chevrolet Avalanches are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2010 Chevrolet Avalanche for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2010 Chevrolet Avalanche.

Can't find a used 2010 Chevrolet Avalanches you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Chevrolet Avalanche for sale - 2 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $24,509.

Find a used Chevrolet for sale - 9 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $19,990.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet Avalanche for sale - 10 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $9,965.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet for sale - 9 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $21,696.

Should I lease or buy a 2010 Chevrolet Avalanche?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Chevrolet lease specials
Check out Chevrolet Avalanche lease specials

Related Used 2010 Chevrolet Avalanche info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles