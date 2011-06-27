Vehicle overview

The 2010 Chevrolet Avalanche reflects GM's effort to combine a pickup with an SUV. The Avalanche takes after its pickup parent with its four-door crew-cab configuration. However, unlike a truck, its cab and bed aren't separate; instead, the Avalanche features an SUV's one-piece body.

At the center of it all is a unique midgate design that makes the Avalanche both versatile and flexible. The midgate consists of a foldable wall and a removable rear window that separates the cabin and the bed. When paired with the vehicle's watertight, lockable bed cover, the midgate allows Avalanche owners to choose from a host of configurations. The bed can be left fully open like a pickup's or enclosed like an SUV's.

Certainly, the full-sized Avalanche is no slouch in the size department. Its generous dimensions make it a somewhat unwieldy companion around town, and it incurs big bills at the pump. Prospective buyers will also want to consider its cost -- this mixed-breed Chevy is more expensive than a similarly sized crew-cab pickup.

If you're in the market for a vehicle with this kind of versatility, you've got a couple of choices to mull over. The Cadillac Escalade EXT is pretty much the same truck; it gets you more power and luxury but at a higher price. The Honda Ridgeline is another alternative. Smaller than the Avalanche, the Ridgeline is more easily maneuverable, and is worth considering if maximum cargo capacity isn't a priority. Keep in mind, though, that this Honda's car-based design makes it less rugged than the Avalanche; also, it doesn't offer the Chevy's useful midgate.