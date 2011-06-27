Used 2007 Chevrolet Avalanche Consumer Reviews

Look Out Below rboegh , 12/12/2006 20 of 21 people found this review helpful All other SUV's stand way below the '07 Avalanche. I purchased 2 months ago and it now has 6,000 miles of trouble free driving. I traded an '03 Yukon for it and would never go back. This is the best truck/SUV I have ever owned. I would highly recommend, and have to family and friends. The styling is dead on and they fixed the cheap interior and exterior finishes of earlier models. Look for the LT-3 with the 20" wheels option which will save about $3K from the LTZ package with same options. Report Abuse

My first truck! r!ckyr!ck , 11/10/2006 10 of 10 people found this review helpful This truck absolutely is a head turner. I get compliments all the time. A co-worker has a previous model, and he loves my new and improved model. Very quiet cabin, strong engine, very tight fitting/looking panels inside and out. The black color just makes the truck look that much better. The premium cloth seats are very comfortable, midgate design very handy. I've got the L1 model(2-wheel drive) w/ sunroof, DVD player, premium sound, and woodgrain interior. Oh check out the climate control on this thing, looks "importish". Man is this a truck or a luxury sedan? Chevy hit a home run with this one!

Perfect Smitty , 01/04/2007 11 of 12 people found this review helpful This vehicle is awesome. Drove it to Colorado in the '06 blizzard. It handled like a Caddilac. I am from Florida, and drove it through ice and snow with no slipping or sliding. Passed other 4x4s stuck or in the ditch. Great job Chevy! Love the part time 4cyl to 8 cyl option. My teen daughter loves the sound system. I owned a Dodge 4x4, but will never drive anything else but an Avalanche. I recommend this vehicle to someone who enjoys a comfortable quiet solid ride.

Cutting my losses! Robert Waltermyer , 03/19/2016 LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) 11 of 12 people found this review helpful Please do your research, before you buy an Avalanche. Consumer Reports rates all years, but 2012, as worse/much worse than average. We bought our LTZ new in 2007 and currently have 97,000 miles on it. I was pulling my camper home last year, from a camping trip, when, about 6 hours from home, the transmission failed (87,000 miles on the vehicle). Fortunately, I found a Chevy dealer close by and they were amazing (wish they were closer to home!). I've had most all of the problems that Consumer Reports and owner reviews have detailed. Power steering pump replaced; starter replaced; routinely replace TPMS sensors; back-up lights stay on sometimes, running battery down; currently having intermittent problems with the all-wheel drive, stability control, and traction control systems (don't know what's going on there); and myriad of electrical problems. I contacted Chevrolet's Customer Assistance Center and got the standard response that it's probably abuse and poor maintenance, completely discounting Consumer Reports' and owners' reviews. My local mechanic, I refuse to go to a Chevy dealer - don't trust them, suggests that I unload the Avalanche before anything else major happens. This is really sad, since I love the vehicle and hate to part with it. Like another reviewed said, it's truly a love/hate relationship. Update 9/20/2016 - Got rid of this headache in March. Bought a new GMC Acadia and love it. It tows my camper better than the Avalanche and it's only a six cylinder. Hope it gives me better service! I bought a 10-year, 100,000-mile extended warranty, just in case! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value