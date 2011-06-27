A couple of years ago I went shopping for a used truck. I wasn't really in the market for an Avalanche. While I was at a Chevrolet dealer in the Atlanta, GA area test driving a Silverado, the salesperson suggested that I test drive a one owner Avalanche Z66 without the cladding. Out of curiosity I took her for a spin and OMG!!, am I ever glad I did. When I got back to the dealer I bought it immediately. I never really thought I would like an Avalanche until I owned one. I love everything about this truck and the previous owner took excellent care of it. It still looks new. Almost everywhere I go I get compliments on it. Just last night when I arrived at a restaurant someone in the parking lot approached me to try to buy it. This truck has the best ride, drives better, and is more comfortable than anything I've ever owned, including my wife's 2008 Tahoe. In my opinion the interior is MUCH nicer in the 2006 and down Chevy trucks. I hate the interior in the 2007 and up trucks. I will never step up to a newer model truck until they change that UGLY cheap looking hard plastic interior and low grade leather in the newer models no matter how good the exterior is. Anyway, I love the way the Avalanche drives, the power of the 5.3, the ride, convenience, comfort, roomy, locking side tool boxes that double as a cooler, locking tailgate and I mean you name it and I like it. Too bad they stopped building them! If you can find a good used 2006 and down, I would highly recommended it. Well, here it is March 21, 2019 and I still have the Avalanche and my opinion in the original review hasn't changed. I still love the truck and I get compliments on it almost everywhere I go. It's a keeper.

