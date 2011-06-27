  1. Home
2005 Chevrolet Avalanche Review

Pros & Cons

  • Versatile and innovative cab configuration, strong V8 engines, substantial towing ability, comfortable daily driver.
  • Some cheap interior pieces, lifeless steering, fewer drivetrain choices than comparable trucks.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Combining the comforts of a Suburban with the practicality of a Silverado, the Avalanche is a crossover vehicle that creatively provides the best of both worlds.

2005 Highlights

Changes for 2005 include a new optional touchscreen navigation system and a chrome exterior accent package. Interior trim has been split up into LS and LT levels. Steering wheel radio controls and OnStar are now standard on all models.

Most helpful consumer reviews

Beware of Transmission Problems
KD,12/04/2007
Love the concept and versatility, but disappointed with reliability. I have had to replace the transmission at 32 months/49,000 miles (at considerable out-of-pocket expense) and continue to have problems with steering and front suspension noise.
Been a great vehicle for over 6 years now
dakar1,10/05/2011
I really love my Avalanche. I bought it new and has been a great vehicle. I've had zero engine issues. things I've done are had to replace speedometer that sprung one day when it was about 10 below 0 outside. Had to have a airbag sensor replaced and replaced one of the oxygen sensors - which I found out is recommended after about 5 years anyway. Also a transmission solenoid was replaced, that was only $120 w/labor. I run the E85 a lot in the summer and I tow a heavy camper with it. Its not the best towing vehicle for something heavy but it gets by. I run Amsoil and engine still runs like new with 65k.
Great Vehicle A real buy.
ReelLove,12/10/2009
LT2 & Z-71. This truck goes everywhere, anytime, in all conditions. 19+ mpg highway/13.5 mpg city. Will tow or haul most anything in style. Quiet ride, lots of luxury everywhere, auto everything, great stereo, easy to drive. This is my 2nd Avalanche. I am about to buy #3 (2009) Had only minor problems when new (1x in shop). Since new, just oil changes, rotate tires, and gas. I love the look too. Get a lot of compliments, even from high dollar car owners. If you find a clean low mileage Avalanche, buy it. Do not buy expecting great gas mileage. This is a big truck that is 4 wheel drive designed for work & hauling. Buy knowing that this is a 6700 lb truck with a big V8.
i love it
Walter Knadler,08/30/2016
1500 4dr Crew Cab LS Rwd (5.3L 8cyl 4A)
I got it new in 2005, changed all fluids after 5 years, had new brakes because of lack of use......its my 3rd vehicle but I love it..45,000 miles on it. won't hold a big load.but the ride is great. towing is ok but its really just a great riding all around vehicle. only real complaint is the the brakes a very soft pedal action.I asked the dealer and they said that was they way it is.they work good but I think soft.this is my 3 avalanche and hope to keep it forever.....i am 70 years old.....its just a great all around vehicle.....
See all 118 reviews of the 2005 Chevrolet Avalanche
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
13 city / 18 hwy
Seats 6
4-speed automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
295 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
13 city / 17 hwy
Seats 6
4-speed automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
295 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 6
4-speed automatic
Gas
325 hp @ 4200 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
More about the 2005 Chevrolet Avalanche

Used 2005 Chevrolet Avalanche Overview

The Used 2005 Chevrolet Avalanche is offered in the following submodels: Avalanche Crew Cab. Available styles include 1500 4dr Crew Cab LS Rwd (5.3L 8cyl 4A), 1500 4dr Crew Cab LS 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 4A), and 2500 4dr Crew Cab LS 4WD (8.1L 8cyl 4A).

