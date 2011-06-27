Vehicle overview

For full-size pickup buyers, the crew cab body style is very popular because it features a pickup's usual cargo bed, plus a rear seat that's as roomy as one found in a sport-utility. The only drawback is that the bed is typically short in length and doesn't offer the enclosed security of an SUV's cargo area. To address this concern, Chevrolet introduced the popular Avalanche six years ago.

Now in its second generation, the 2008 Chevrolet Avalanche functions primarily as a crew-cab pickup but also offers a uniquely flexible "midgate" design that considerably enhances its functionality. The midgate is a movable partition separating the cabin area from the bed. On the Avalanche, both the rear window and the wall can be opened up as desired to increase utility and improve cargo management. When combined with the three-panel lockable bed cover, the midgate allows for a variety of configurations.

The Avalanche is built on General Motors' latest full-size truck platform, and incorporates a fully boxed frame and a redesigned suspension with rack-and-pinion steering that delivers more refined ride and handling characteristics and better on-road feel than before. Compared with older Avalanche models, we also like its updated exterior styling and new interior design, featuring higher-quality materials and premium features.

The 2008 Chevrolet Avalanche is still one of the few full-size pickups to offer a convertible midgate design configuration. Others include its closest sibling, the Cadillac Escalade EXT, and the Hummer H2 SUT. The Avalanche is by far the cheapest of this trio, and it's easily the most practical as well. Like all full-size crew cabs, of course, the Avalanche feels big and bulky around town and can be a pain to park precisely. It's also more costly than traditional crew cab pickups. But for those who can take full advantage of its do-it-all design character, the 2008 Chevrolet Avalanche is an impressive and unmatched choice.