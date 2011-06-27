Vehicle overview

If ever there was a vehicle that represents the happy convergence of pickups and SUVs, it would be the Chevrolet Avalanche. Essentially, the Avalanche is an attempt to combine the best of both worlds, and in many ways it works. Like a pickup truck, the Avalanche has a four-door crew-cab configuration. However, it lacks the separate cab and bed of most pickups. Instead, the Avalanche uses a one-piece body like that of a typical SUV -- think of the Avalanche as a Suburban with the roof and rear windows cut out, and you'll have a fairly accurate understanding of what it's all about.

The Avalanche's main selling point is a uniquely flexible midgate design that considerably enhances its functionality. The midgate is a removable partition separating the cabin from the bed. When combined with the watertight, three-panel lockable bed cover, the midgate allows a variety of configurations, including a fully open pickup bed or a fully enclosed dry cargo area.

The 2009 Chevy Avalanche is one of only a few full-size pickups offering this convertible midgate design configuration. The other trucks with this feature are also GM products; the lineup includes the Cadillac Escalade EXT and the Hummer H2 SUT. The Avalanche is by far the cheapest of these three, and it's easily the most practical as well. Just like other full-size trucks, though, it feels big and bulky around town, and doesn't exactly deliver stellar fuel economy. It's also more costly than traditional crew-cab pickups.

Considering this, Honda's Ridgeline might work out better for some people; it provides a more manageable size. Being car-based, however, it's not as rugged, nor does it offer a midgate. Even its fuel economy is surprisingly similar. All told, the 2009 Chevrolet Avalanche will be invaluable for those who can take full advantage of its flexibility and do-it-all design character.