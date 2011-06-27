  1. Home
2009 Chevrolet Avalanche Review

Pros & Cons

  • Versatile midgate-based body style, smooth ride, comfortable seating, capable engines.
  • Large size and rear-quarter blind spots hinder maneuverability in tight spots.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Thanks to its practical convertible midgate configuration, the 2009 Chevrolet Avalanche remains one of the most desirable crew-cab pickups for carrying a combination of passengers and cargo.

Vehicle overview

If ever there was a vehicle that represents the happy convergence of pickups and SUVs, it would be the Chevrolet Avalanche. Essentially, the Avalanche is an attempt to combine the best of both worlds, and in many ways it works. Like a pickup truck, the Avalanche has a four-door crew-cab configuration. However, it lacks the separate cab and bed of most pickups. Instead, the Avalanche uses a one-piece body like that of a typical SUV -- think of the Avalanche as a Suburban with the roof and rear windows cut out, and you'll have a fairly accurate understanding of what it's all about.

The Avalanche's main selling point is a uniquely flexible midgate design that considerably enhances its functionality. The midgate is a removable partition separating the cabin from the bed. When combined with the watertight, three-panel lockable bed cover, the midgate allows a variety of configurations, including a fully open pickup bed or a fully enclosed dry cargo area.

The 2009 Chevy Avalanche is one of only a few full-size pickups offering this convertible midgate design configuration. The other trucks with this feature are also GM products; the lineup includes the Cadillac Escalade EXT and the Hummer H2 SUT. The Avalanche is by far the cheapest of these three, and it's easily the most practical as well. Just like other full-size trucks, though, it feels big and bulky around town, and doesn't exactly deliver stellar fuel economy. It's also more costly than traditional crew-cab pickups.

Considering this, Honda's Ridgeline might work out better for some people; it provides a more manageable size. Being car-based, however, it's not as rugged, nor does it offer a midgate. Even its fuel economy is surprisingly similar. All told, the 2009 Chevrolet Avalanche will be invaluable for those who can take full advantage of its flexibility and do-it-all design character.

2009 Chevrolet Avalanche models

The 2009 Chevrolet Avalanche is a full-size crew-cab pickup with a removable rear window and exclusive midgate. There are four trim levels: LS, LT1, LT2 and premium LTZ. The basic LS features a composite cargo bed, a removable three-piece cargo cover, full power accessories, a front 40/20/40-split bench seat with center storage, cloth trim, a power driver seat with manual lumbar control, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, Bluetooth, basic OnStar capability and a stereo with a single-CD player, an auxiliary jack and satellite radio. The LT1 is similar to the LS, but has standard front bucket seats, rear audio controls and enhanced OnStar with turn-by-turn navigation.

Moving up to the LT2 package provides dual-zone automatic climate control, power-adjustable pedals, a six-CD changer, rear park assist and remote vehicle starting. The top-drawer LTZ offers 20-inch wheels, chrome exterior accents, an adaptive suspension, rain-sensing wipers, heated and cooled leather seats and a premium Bose audio system. Most of these upper-trim-level features are available as options on the lower trims.

Add the Z71 Off Road Package and you get specialized springs and shock absorbers, upgraded 18-inch off-road tires, an automatically locking rear differential, front recovery hooks, a skid plate and a high-capacity air cleaner. The Z71 looks different too, thanks to large color-keyed wheel flares, an aggressive front fascia and chrome assist steps.

Depending on the trim level, other stand-alone or packaged options include a navigation system, power running boards, 20-inch wheels, an integrated rearview camera, a rear-seat DVD entertainment system and a sunroof. This year's heavy-duty towing package includes an integrated trailer brake controller.

2009 Highlights

The 2009 Chevrolet Avalanche is largely unchanged. The truck's OnStar system gets a few enhancements; also, Bluetooth connectivity and a rear back-up camera that does not require a navigation system have been added. A new six-speed automatic transmission is added to improve fuel economy slightly, and there are newly available 20-inch chrome wheels for those who haven't purged the word "bling" from their vocabulary. Finally, the LTZ trim now includes features like heated and cooled leather seats and a Bose surround-sound stereo as standard.

Performance & mpg

The 2009 Chevrolet Avalanche is available with either two-wheel drive (2WD) or four-wheel drive (4WD). All 2WD models come standard with a 5.3-liter V8 putting out 310 horsepower and 335 pound-feet of torque, driven through a new six-speed automatic transmission. A larger 6.0-liter V8 delivering 366 hp and 376 lb-ft of torque is optional. A properly equipped 2WD Avalanche can tow up to 8,100 pounds. EPA-estimated fuel economy for 2009 is 14 mpg city/20 mpg highway and 16 mpg combined for 2WD versions with the 5.3-liter engine.

Safety

Standard Avalanche safety equipment includes antilock disc brakes, stability control, GM's OnStar emergency communications system and a full-length side curtain airbag system with a rollover sensor. In government crash tests, the Avalanche earned a top five-star rating in all front- and side-impact tests.

In previous years, the Avalanche's rearview camera couldn't be had without spending the money to add a navigation system, since the camera relied on the nav system's screen to display its images. For 2009, the camera has been redesigned in a way that makes it a stand-alone feature. Its display is now featured on the rearview mirror instead of the nav screen, and as a result, it may be added without also adding a navigation system.

Driving

Despite its considerable size and heft, the 2009 Chevrolet Avalanche is relatively quick, even when equipped with the standard 5.3-liter V8. However, its acceleration and fuel economy begin to suffer when the truck is loaded down with passengers or cargo. Though the Avalanche is certainly no sports car around corners, it deals with them in a competent, predictable manner. Thanks to its SUV-like body, this big Chevy boasts a ride that's quieter and smoother than that of the typical pickup.

Interior

Inside, the second-generation Chevy Avalanche is significantly improved over its predecessor. Constructed of high-quality materials, the cabin features straightforward ergonomics and top-notch fit and finish. The more common front bucket seat arrangement seats five, but the Avalanche can accommodate up to six occupants when equipped with the split-bench front seat.

To convert the Avalanche's 5-foot 3-inch cargo bed into a longer and more useful space measuring just over 8 feet, one simply lowers the midgate and rear seats. The rear window can also be removed if you want to maximize cargo room and provide the sensation of open-air driving. Removing the cargo covers and using the compartments on the outside of the cargo box offers additional storage opportunities.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2009 Chevrolet Avalanche.

5(75%)
4(15%)
3(10%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.7
20 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great Truck
LTZ owner,11/15/2010
Great truck does everything I ask from hauling my boat and landscape materials such as rocks, yet is good looking enough to hang with the Mercedes and Lexus at high end restaurants. The only cheapness I've found is the plastic door handles which look and feel like chrome both inside and out, tend to break and fall apart in the FL. heat, as well as some failures in some of the electronic sensors over time. The plastic wings behind the windows also turn from black to light gray if you don't constantly maintain them with a protectant.
My second Avalanche
Avalanche Lover,08/13/2009
My 2009 Avalanche is my second one. I had a 2003 Avalanche that was the most reliable and cheapest to maintain truck that I have ever owned. I traded it at 148,000 miles and never even put brakes on it. I love my new 2009 Avalanche also. It is more comfortable and roomier than my 2003. Fuel economy appears to be better and improving. it is a pleasure to drive and passengers enjoy the room and comfort. I will always drive a Avalanche as long as they are in production. they are great trucks very reliable the quality and durability is outstanding making ownership affordable by not having additional unexpected breakdowns or maintenance issues keeping current on Preventative Maintenance is key.
Never again
Bradley,08/31/2017
LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
Paid for LTZ 4WD model 4 years ago. Been in the shop 2 times since purchasing. Folding mirrors stopped working almost immediately, cruise control randomly goes out (especially during colder months), I've had all 4 door handles worked on (very cheaply made), lumbar support has stopped functioning properly, small oil leak & radio/AC buttons peeling and cracking. This has not been a quality purchase for me and I am very disappointed in my Chevy. I will never again purchase from this manufacturer.
best truck ive had
Hugh,05/30/2009
I traded in my 2006 Dodge ram 1500 crew cab, and this is a lot better than the Dodge the design interior and exterior is great, everything fits together great, the power on the 5.3l is great, I usually tow between 5000-7000 pounds, and I can tow that easily in this truck, love the mid gate for when I take out my atv, the interior looks and feels better than my wife's Mercedes e-class, this has to be the best truck I've ever had
Features & Specs

MPG
14 city / 20 hwy
Seats 6
6-speed automatic
Gas
310 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 6
6-speed automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
310 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 5
6-speed automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
310 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
14 city / 20 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed automatic
Gas
310 hp @ 5200 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
Used 2009 Chevrolet Avalanche Overview

The Used 2009 Chevrolet Avalanche is offered in the following submodels: Avalanche Crew Cab. Available styles include LS 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A), LS 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A), LT1 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A), LT1 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A), LT2 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A), LT2 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A), LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A), and LTZ 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2009 Chevrolet Avalanche?

Price comparisons for Used 2009 Chevrolet Avalanche trim styles:

  • The Used 2009 Chevrolet Avalanche LT1 is priced between $15,900 and$15,900 with odometer readings between 98504 and98504 miles.
  • The Used 2009 Chevrolet Avalanche LT2 is priced between $14,498 and$14,498 with odometer readings between 112796 and112796 miles.
  • The Used 2009 Chevrolet Avalanche LTZ is priced between $14,690 and$14,690 with odometer readings between 150188 and150188 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2009 Chevrolet Avalanches are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2009 Chevrolet Avalanche for sale near. There are currently 3 used and CPO 2009 Avalanches listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $14,498 and mileage as low as 98504 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2009 Chevrolet Avalanche.

Can't find a used 2009 Chevrolet Avalanches you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Chevrolet Avalanche for sale - 6 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $13,242.

Find a used Chevrolet for sale - 4 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $12,202.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet Avalanche for sale - 10 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $12,278.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet for sale - 7 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $14,719.

