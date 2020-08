Used 2004 Chevrolet Avalanche for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Toyota Arapahoe - Centennial / Colorado

Custom Cloth Seat Trim Engine; Vortec 5300 V8 Sfi Paint; Solid Preferred Equipment Group; Rear Axle; 3.73 Ratio Seats; Front Custom Cloth 40/20/40 Split-Bench; 3-Passenger; Driver And Passenger Manual Reclining; Outboard Head Restraints; Center Fold-Down Storage Armrest; 6-Way Power Adjustable Driver Seat And Rear Storage Pockets Sound System; Etr AM/FM Stereo With/CD Player; Tires; P265/70R16; All-Season Touring; Blackwall Transmission; 4-Speed Automatic; Electronically Controlled With Overdrive And Tow/Haul Mode Cargo Cover; Rear; Soft Without Body Hardware

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2004 Chevrolet Avalanche 1500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

15 Combined MPG ( 14 City/ 18 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 3GNEC12TX4G322678

Stock: 4G322678

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-22-2020