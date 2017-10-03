Used 2011 Chevrolet Avalanche for Sale Near Me
- 175,598 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$13,998$4,087 Below Market
Coughlin Chillicothe - Chillicothe / Ohio
***4WD/AWD/4X4***, ***GPS/NAVIGATION***, ***REARDVD/ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM***, ***LEATHER INTERIOR***, ***BACKUP/REAR/REVERSE CAMERA***, *** LOCAL TRADE-IN***, ***REMOTE START***, ***AIR CONDITIONED/VENTILATED SEATS***, 6-Speed Automatic, 4WD. At Coughlin Chevrolet, Buick, GMC in Chillicothe we offer all our pre-owned inventory at market based pricing to insure a no haggle experience and a fair price right up front. 2011 Chevrolet Avalanche 1500 We carry all makes and models and have vehicles in all different colors. Our Pre-owned Vehicles could have some of the following features listed: Alloy wheels, aluminum wheels, backup camera, Bluetooth, cargo package, chrome wheels, convenience package, leather seats, navigation system, power package, remote start, se package, safety package, sunroof/moonroof, tow package, adaptive cruise control, comfort package, tow package, trailer package, appearance package, cargo package, power package, safety package, acoustical package, dvd entertainment system, preferred package, technology package, driver confidence package, audio package, heat package, memory package, off road package, premium package, premium sound package, remote vehicle starter prep package, skid plate package, solid smooth ride suspension package, sound package, sport package, steel wheels, suspension package, z71 package, 3rd row seat, Bluetooth, hands-free, cd player, cruise control, dvd player. Keyless entry, lift kit, multi-zone climate control, navigation, portable audio connection, power locks, power windows, premium audio, security system, steering wheel controls, sunroof, trailer hitch, apple carplay/android auto, brake assist, homelink, memory seat, stability control, android auto, apple carplay.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Chevrolet Avalanche LTZ with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNTKGE37BG274059
Stock: CC6938A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 176,086 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,995$2,803 Below Market
Cincinnati Used Auto Sales - Cincinnati / Ohio
*FRESH TRADE* THIS 2011 CHEVROLET AVALANCHE 1500 LT 4X4 IS IN GREAT CONDITON INSIDE AND OUT! THIS VEHICLE INCLUDES A 3 MONTH/ 3000 MILE WARRANTY! ASK ABOUT OUR GREAT FINANCE OPTIONS! BEAUTIFUL BLACK LEATHER! POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS! REAR BACK UP CAMERA ON CENTER REAR VIEW MIRROR! AM/FM SINGLE DISC CD CHANGER! RIDES AND DRIVES GREAT! PRICED TO SELL QUICK! HURRY IN BEFORE THIS GREAT DEAL IS GONE! FOR MORE GREAT DEALS AND IMAGES OF THIS WONDERFUL VEHICLE VISIT US AT WWW.CINCINNATISUEDAUTOSALES.COM! ASK FOR JUSTIN, ZACK, OR TROY!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Chevrolet Avalanche LT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNTKFE36BG399287
Stock: TR10549
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 108,628 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$17,500$2,838 Below Market
Lithia Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Grand Forks - Grand Forks / North Dakota
LT trim. EPA 21 MPG Hwy/15 MPG City! Nav System, Heated Leather Seats, Entertainment System, Hitch, Onboard Communications System, Running Boards, Premium Sound System, 4x4, Aluminum Wheels, TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC. CLICK NOW! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: 4x4, Running Boards, Premium Sound System, Onboard Communications System, Trailer Hitch, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Engine Start, Dual Zone A/C. Rear Seat Audio Controls, Privacy Glass, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Electronic Stability Control. OPTION PACKAGES: SUN, ENTERTAINMENT AND DESTINATIONS PACKAGE includes additional 9 months of XM Radio and XM NavTraffic service, (CF5) power sunroof, (UUK) AM/FM stereo with MP3 compatible CD/DVD player and DVD-based navigation, (UVC) rearview camera system and (U42) rear seat DVD entertainment system, AUDIO SYSTEM WITH NAVIGATION, AM/FM STEREO WITH MP3 COMPATIBLE CD/DVD PLAYER AND DVD-BASED NAVIGATION auxiliary jack input, seek-and-scan, digital clock, auto-tone control, Radio Data System (RDS), speed-compensated volume, (USR) USB Port, TheftLock and voice recognition, plays CD or DVD in upper slot, includes (USB) XM Satellite Radio with XM NavTraffic, LUXURY PACKAGE includes (AN3) front bucket seats with leather-appointed seating, (KA1) heated front seats, (UG1) Universal Home Remote, (DL3) outside heated power-adjustable, power-folding mirrors and (DD8) inside rearview auto-dimming mirror, ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM, REAR SEAT DVD PLAYER with remote control, overhead display, 2 sets of wireless infrared headphones, auxiliary audio/video jacks, remote game plug-in and mute button in overhead console, MIRRORS, OUTSIDE HEATED POWER-ADJUSTABLE, POWER-FOLDING AND DRIVER-SIDE AUTO-DIMMING with integrated turn signal indicators, ground illumination and curb-tilt, ENGINE Plus motor vehicle excise tax, license, and $299 doc fee. Price contains all applicable dealer incentives and non-limited factory rebates. You may qualify for additional rebates; see dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Chevrolet Avalanche LT with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNTKFE38BG285145
Stock: BG285145D
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-05-2020
- 169,787 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$17,995$1,747 Below Market
Xtreme Motors - Indianapolis / Indiana
2011 Chevrolet Avalanche LTZ!! Beautiful White Exterior with a Tan Leather Interior, Navigation System, Sunroof, Heated and Cooled Seats, Steering Wheel Controls, Cruise Control, Towing & Camper Package, and much more!! Thank you for taking a look @ one of our great pre-owned selections. We work really hard with 3rd Party websites and other resources to offer fair and competitive pricing. We are located just 10 minutes North of Downtown Indianapolis, @ 5152 Lafayette Rd 46254 feel free to reach us @ 317-290-6292 with any questions about this vehicle. Thank you for choosing XTREME MOTORS!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Chevrolet Avalanche LTZ with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNTKGE30BG177558
Stock: 177558
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 114,710 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$15,998$660 Below Market
Roseville Midway Ford - Roseville / Minnesota
Chevy Avalanche Crew Cab 4wd LT, Grey with Black Leather, Alloy Wheels, Running Boards, Trailer Tow, Tonneau Cover, Rear View Camera, Reverse Sensing System, Privacy Glass, Cd Stereo, OnStar, Wood Grain Accent, Remote Start, Keyless Entry, Rear Window Defrost, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Air Conditioning, Automatic Headlamps, Brake Controller, Side Airbags, ABS, Traction Control
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Chevrolet Avalanche LT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNTKFE36BG407033
Stock: 206172G
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 179,165 miles
$12,995$296 Below Market
DS Auto Imports - Springfield / Illinois
100% CUSTOMER SATISFACTION GOAL! - Quality, Low-Price, Warranties & Easy Financing... 2011 Chevrolet Avalanche LT Z-71 Package 4x4. 2 owner Avalanche with a CLEAN CAR-FAX! Over 22 service records! This Avalanche is in top condition! Has new rubber all around. This vehicle is loaded with many options including premium alloy wheels, running boards, towing package, leather seats, tinted windows, cd, am/fm radio, aux radio input, back up camera, heated seats, power sunroof, luggage rack, cruise control, and more. Purchase with confidence since all of Ds' quality vehicles are thoroughly inspected. We stock and locate custom high-quality cars in all price ranges for our customers and friends.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Chevrolet Avalanche LT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNTKFE35BG102736
Stock: 102736
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- 148,667 milesTitle issue, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$14,495
Next Ride Motors - Nashville / Tennessee
This 2011 Chevrolet Avalanche 4dr 2011 CHEVROLET AVALANCHE LTZ NAV GREAT DEAL 615-730-9991 features a 5.3L V8 OHV 16V 8cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a Automatic transmission. The vehicle is White Diamond Tricoat with a Dark Cashmere/Light Cashmere Leather interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, AM/FM, CD Player, Leather Interior Surface, 12v Power Outlet, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Power Adjustable Pedals, Premium Sound, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Running Boards, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Department at 615-730-9991 or nextridemotors@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Chevrolet Avalanche LTZ with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNMCGE09BG131475
Stock: 131475
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 133,309 miles
$16,991$1,096 Below Market
Motor City - Lafayette / Louisiana
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Chevrolet Avalanche LTZ with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNMCGE09BG120427
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 97,149 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$20,843$318 Below Market
Howard Bentley Buick GMC - Albertville / Alabama
Odometer is 43864 miles below market average! BLUETOOTH / MP3, AUDIO PACKAGE, POWER PACKAGE, 6-Speed Automatic. It's always worth the drive to Howard Bentley...We save you money!!! Howard Bentley Buick GMC is honored to offer this gorgeous-looking 2011 Chevrolet Avalanche 1500 LTZ in Black. Beautifully equipped with: Autoride Suspension Package (Automatic Air Level Control), Heavy-Duty Trailering Package (3.42 Rear Axle Ratio, Heavy-Duty Air-to-Oil External Engine Oil Cooler, and Heavy-Duty Air-to-Oil External Transmission Oil Cooler), Preferred Equipment Group 1LZ (Auto-Dimming Inside Rear View Mirror, Bose Centerpoint Surround Sound 8-Speaker System, Bright Chrome Grille Insert, Chrome Door Handles, Color-Keyed Rear Fascia, Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Front Halogen Fog Lamps, Heated & Cooled Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Heavy-Duty Rear Locking Differential, Power-Adjustable Heated Outside Mirrors, Power-Adjustable Pedals For Accelerator & Brake, Rear-View Camera System, Remote Vehicle Starter System, Ultrasonic Rear Parking Assist, and Universal Home Remote), Sun, Entertainment & Destinations Package (AM/FM Stereo w/MP3/CD/DVD/Navigation, Power Tilt-Sliding Sunroof w/Express-Open, Rear Seat Entertainment System, USB Port, and XM NavTraffic), 6-Speed Automatic, 12-Way Power Driver Seat Adjuster, 20' x 8.5' Polished Aluminum Wheels, 3.08 Rear Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8 Speakers, ABS brakes, Adjustable pedals, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: XM, AM/FM Stereo w/MP3/CD/Navigation, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic temperature control, Bodyside moldings, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Custom Perforated Leather Appointed Seat Trim, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Floor Console, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front License Plate Bracket, Front Passenger Seat Adjusters, Front reading lights, Front Reclining Bucket Seats, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Integrated Trailer Brake Controller, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, MP3 decoder, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Pedal memory, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear audio controls, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear step bumper, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack, Security system, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Ventilated front seats, and Voltmeter! 2011 Chevrolet Avalanche 1500 LTZ
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Chevrolet Avalanche LTZ with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNMCGE09BG158613
Stock: P1050
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- 169,662 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,991
Hiley Buick GMC of Fort Worth - Fort Worth / Texas
We are open, and we're here to help. Please call ahead to schedule your appointment today. We would love to answer any questions you may have. Have a trade-in? Our expert car-buyers will make you a guaranteed cash offer for your current vehicle in just a few minutes. All of our vehicles are given a thorough inspection by one of our certified technicians for safety, mechanical and cosmetic issues. The Hiley family of dealerships has been in business in the DFW area for almost three decades and customer satisfaction is our number one priority. No payments for 6 months option is with approved credit only. Not all vehicles qualify.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Chevrolet Avalanche LTZ with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNMCGE01BG346302
Stock: G24546A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 78,000 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$19,998$288 Below Market
Sonia's Auto Sales - Worcester / Massachusetts
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Chevrolet Avalanche LT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNTKFE38BG299594
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 109,904 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$16,998
Starling Chevrolet Buick GMC - Saint Cloud / Florida
2011 Chevrolet Avalanche 1500 LTZ, CLEAN CARFAX, LEATHER, ALLOY WHEELS, BACKUP CAMERA, BOSE HIGH END SOUND PACKAGE, POWER SEAT, TOW PACKAGE. At Starling Chevy, Buick,GMC, you always get more for less! Visit our website at www.StarlingChevyBuickGMC.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Chevrolet Avalanche LTZ with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNMCGE01BG265235
Stock: G265235T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 100,467 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$18,940$589 Below Market
Runde Chevrolet - East Dubuque / Illinois
5.3L V8 4WD 6 Speed automatic 4 Door Flexible POWER WINDOWS POWER DOOR LOCKS AIR CONDITIONING TILT WHEEL STEERING CRUISE CONTROL CD STEREO AM/FM STEREO KEYLESS ENTRY - REMOTE POWER SEATS - BOTH FRONT BUCKET SEATS/CONSOLE **No Warranty** LEATHER SEATS ABS BRAKES AIRBAGS - DUAL FRONT ELECTRIC SHIFT TRANSFER CASE TRAILER HITCH REMOTE START POLISHED / CHROME WHEELS TRACTION CONTROL XM STEREO FOLDING REAR SEAT HEATED SEATS - FRONT RUNNING BOARDS - FIBERGLASS LUGGAGE RACK NAVIGATION SYSTEM ON-STAR STABILITRAK BOSE SOUND SYSTEM STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS LOCKING DIFFERENTIAL - REAR AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION SIDE IMPACT AIR BAGS FOG LITES DRIVER INFO CENTER AUTO LEVEL SUSPENSION ELECTRONIC CLIMATE CONTROL 20 WHEEL PARK ASSIST **local trade** ADJUSTABLE PEDALS E85 capable Sync/Bluetooth-Handsfree REAR VIEW CAME
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Chevrolet Avalanche LTZ with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNTKGE38BG136143
Stock: BG136143
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 134,711 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$16,999$798 Below Market
Nereson Chevrolet - Detroit Lakes / Minnesota
We are open for business and were prioritizing your health and safety. Test drives delivered to your home or work, deals made over the phone or email, complimentary delivery of vehicles and paperwork. From the comfort of your home you can shop, get pricing, and trade value. We will deliver your vehicle and paperwork. 2011 Chevrolet Avalanche 1500 LTZ Summit White ONE OWNER, LOCAL TRADE, CLEAN VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT, 4X4, SUNROOF, LEATHER, GPS NAVIGATION, BLUETOOTH/HANDS-FREE, BACKUP CAMERA, HEATED SEATS, TOW PACKAGE, REMOTE START, KEYLESS ENTRY, FULLY SERVICED & DETAILED. Nereson Chevrolet Cadillac, 'THE PLACE WITH ALL THE CARS!'
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Chevrolet Avalanche LTZ with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNTKGE39BG303092
Stock: 229352A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- 143,500 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$15,251
Bob Rohrman Subaru - Lafayette / Indiana
Recent Arrival! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 2011 Chevrolet Sheer Silver Metallic 4WD Avalanche 1500 LT LT1 6-Speed Automatic Odometer is 8202 miles below market average! Bluetooth, Hands-Free, Touch Screen, Backup Camera, USB Port. Luxury Package (Auto-Dimming Inside Rear View Mirror, Driver & Front Passenger Heated Seats, Floor Console, Front Passenger Seat Adjusters, Front Reclining Bucket Seats, Power-Adjustable Heated Outside Mirrors, and Universal Home Remote), Preferred Equipment Group 1LT (Bose 7-Speaker System, Color-Keyed Rear Fascia, Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Front Halogen Fog Lamps, Heavy-Duty Rear Locking Differential, Power-Adjustable Pedals For Accelerator & Brake, Remote Vehicle Starter System, and Ultrasonic Rear Parking Assist), Premium Smooth Ride Suspension Package, 17 x 7.5 5-Spoke Aluminum Wheels, 20 x 8.5 Polished Aluminum Wheels, 3.08 Rear Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6-Way Power Driver Seat Adjuster, 7 Speakers, ABS brakes, Adjustable pedals, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: XM, AM/FM Stereo w/CD Player & MP3 Playback, Automatic temperature control, Bodyside moldings, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Custom Leather-Appointed Seat Trim, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver Manual Lumbar Control, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front High-Back Reclining Bucket Seats, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Inside Rear-View Mirror w/Rear Camera Display, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear audio controls, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear step bumper, Rear window defroster, Rear-View Camera System, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack, Security system, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, USB Port, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter, and XM Radio.Bob Rohrman Subaru is Indiana's #1 volume Subaru dealer! We are the visible choice for all your new Subaru and used vehicle needs, automobile finance, vehicle service and repair, and Subaru parts provider. Buy Subaru and keep Lafayette Driving! Check out our impressive selection of New, Used, Pre-owned, and Certified vehicles, both foreign and domestic, with some under $10k and under $5k. 1600 South Creasy Lane Lafayette, IN 47905 phone (888) 904-1256. All preowned vehicle prices at Bob Rohrman Subaru are based on the current market value. Since prices vary based on supply and age you can find the price today at bobrohrmansubaru.com. Online prices at Bob Rohrman Subaru are subject to $399 dealer preparation, $199 documentation and $30 title fees, and your local taxes. Local taxes are based on the purchaser’s state, city, and county of residence. Residence location is determined by supporting documents provided by the purchaser.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Chevrolet Avalanche LT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNTKFE37BG345142
Stock: U3004B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 98,056 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$19,000$1,447 Below Market
Carmel Auto Gallery - Carmel / Indiana
This 2011 Chevrolet Avalanche 1500 4dr LT features a Vortec 5.3L V8 SFI Flex Fuel 8cyl Flex Fuel engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Sheer Silver Metallic with a Ebony Leather interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Roof Rack, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Aluminum Wheels, Leather Interior Surface, XM NavTraffic, Preferred Equipment Group 1LT, Premium Smooth Ride Suspension Package, Sun, Entertainment & Destinations Package, 7 Speakers, MP3 decoder, Radio data system, Rear audio controls, USB Port, XM Radio, Automatic temperature control, Power driver seat, Power-Adjustable Pedals For Accelerator & Brake, Remote Vehicle Starter System, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Color-Keyed Rear Fascia, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Emergency communication system, Front anti-roll bar, Front wheel independent suspension, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Seat Entertainment System, Brake assist, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear-View Camera System, Ultrasonic Rear Parking Assist, Delay-off headlights, Fully automatic headlights, Heavy-Duty Rear Locking Differential, Bodyside moldings, Bumpers: body-color, Heated door mirrors, Power door mirrors, Rear step bumper, Adjustable pedals, Compass, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Floor Console, Front reading lights, Illuminated entry, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Passenger vanity mirror, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Voltmeter, 6-Way Power Driver Seat Adjuster, Driver Manual Lumbar Control, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front High-Back Reclining Bucket Seats, Split folding rear seat, Passenger door bin, 3.08 Rear Axle Ratio, Navigation System, Heat Package, Bluetooth, BackUp Camera, DVD Entertainment System 12v Power Outlet, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Power Adjustable Pedals, Premium Sound, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Running Boards, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Tow Hooks, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Team at 317-669-7000 or emil@carmelautogallery.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Chevrolet Avalanche LT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNTKFE3XBG353641
Stock: EH3641
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 163,769 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$14,895
Auto Mall of Springfield - Springfield / Illinois
2011 Chevrolet Avalanche LT Z-71. 3 owner Avalanche with a CLEAN CAR-FAX! Has over 26 service records! This vehicle is loaded with many options including premium alloy wheels, running boards, towing package, bed cover, power sunroof, tinted windows, cd, heated seats, am/fm radio, aux radio input, leather seats, back up camera, luggage rack, cruise control, and more.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Chevrolet Avalanche LT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNTKFE35BG284888
Stock: 21259
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 91,362 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$22,998
Pioneer Motors Grass Valley - Grass Valley / California
~CERTIFIED CARFAX~FOUR WHEEL DRIVE~BLUETOOTH~ON-STAR~PARKING SENSORS~BACKUP CAMERA~DUAL POWER SEATS~MOON ROOF~RUNNING BOARDS~TOW PKG~
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Chevrolet Avalanche LT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNTKFE37BG402407
Stock: 25471D
Certified Pre-Owned: No
