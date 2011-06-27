  1. Home
2006 Chevrolet Avalanche Review

Pros & Cons

  • Versatile and innovative cab configuration, strong V8 engines, substantial towing ability, comfortable daily driver.
  • Some cheap interior pieces, lifeless steering, fewer drivetrain choices than comparable trucks.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Combining the comforts of a Suburban with the practicality of a Silverado, the 2006 Chevrolet Avalanche is a crossover vehicle that creatively provides the best of both worlds.

Vehicle overview

Introduced in 2002, the Avalanche has proven to be a popular crossover vehicle thanks to its versatile setup. Essentially the same as a Suburban from the rear doors forward, the Chevy Avalanche replaces the rear cargo area with an open pickup bed. The key to its multipurpose nature is the innovative Midgate system that allows the partition between the cab and the truck bed to be completely removed. This extends the length of the load floor from about 5 feet to a tad over 8 feet in just a couple of minutes without hand tools. A removable protective cover keeps items in the cargo bed from the elements, while storage boxes built into the sides of the bed offer additional cargo room without sacrificing bed space.

When you're not using the full-size truck bed, the Chevrolet Avalanche offers several other appealing amenities. There's room for up to six passengers with a bench seat up front, and options like XM Satellite Radio and a rear-seat DVD video system will keep passengers in back entertained for hours. Ride comfort is excellent on 1500-series models, and although 2500 models can be a little stiff-riding, they can tow up to 12,000 pounds. For those who never liked the original model's excessive exterior body cladding, the 2006 Chevrolet Avalanche is also offered in a decladded version that looks more like a standard Silverado.

2006 Chevrolet Avalanche models

The Chevrolet Avalanche comes in both half-ton (1500) and three-quarter-ton (2500) configurations with either two- or four-wheel drive. Both come in standard LS trim with an LT package available for buyers seeking more amenities. LS equipment includes dual-zone manual air conditioning and a 40/20/40-split bench front seat. LT upgrades include a Bose sound system, automatic climate control and leather seating. Notable options include a sunroof, XM Satellite Radio and a rear-seat DVD video system. Hard-core off-road enthusiasts can upgrade the Avalanche with the Z71 package that adds retuned springs and shocks, underbody skid plates, heavy-duty shocks, a rear locking differential and larger wheels and tires. Those who never plan to venture off-road can order the 1500 version with the Z66 sport suspension package that adds specially tuned springs and shocks, a rear locking differential and 17-inch wheels and tires.

2006 Highlights

The Chevy Avalanche truck rumbles into 2006 with minor changes only. These include a new design for the Avalanche's optional mirrors (last year's camper-style heated mirrors have been dropped in favor of a new folding and extending heated design) and a standard compass built into the rearview mirror. Stability control and a tire-pressure monitoring system are now standard on all models.

Performance & mpg

All 1500 Avalanche models feature a 5.3-liter Vortec V8 rated at 295 horsepower and 335 pound-feet of torque hooked to a four-speed automatic transmission. Avalanche 2500 versions get a heavy-duty four-speed automatic and an 8.1-liter V8 that cranks out 325 hp and 447 lb-ft of torque. The maximum trailer weight rating for the 2500 model is 12,000 pounds, while the 1500 can pull up to 8,200 pounds.

Safety

The Chevy Avalanche truck comes standard with four-wheel antilock disc brakes and stability control. Front-seat side airbags are available as an option. In government crash tests, the Avalanche earned three stars (out of five) for driver protection in a frontal impact and four stars for front-passenger protection.

Driving

As rough and tough as the Chevrolet Avalanche looks on the outside, the driving experience is as pleasant as any SUV. Half-ton models have a soft, forgiving ride quality and quiet cabins that make them comfortable as daily drivers. Three-quarter models are a bit stiffer, as you would expect, but not so much as to make them uncomfortable around town. The Chevy Avalanche suffers from the same numb steering exhibited by most GM trucks, but its light weighting does make for easy maneuvering in tight spots.

Interior

Built on the same chassis as the Suburban, the Avalanche features a similar interior design. The gauges are simple, easy-to-read analog dials, while the climate and stereo controls are both placed high in the dash for easy adjustment. Switching the Avalanche from five- or six-passenger SUV to a two- or three-passenger pickup is a simple operation that can be performed in just a few minutes without hand tools. The rear cargo area has drainage holes so it can be hosed out, and there are two auxiliary storage compartments in the sides of the bed.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2006 Chevrolet Avalanche.

5(73%)
4(23%)
3(4%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.7
26 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 26 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Only truck I will own.
Doc1038,11/18/2005
This is my second Avalanche I have owned. I will NEVER own another truck except the Av. Very Stylish, Eye catching, versatile. Used for camping, tailgating, towing, moving large items, and much more. My original was a 2002 which I thought was great, and the 2006 is even better. I totalled my 2002 in an accident which I hit in, and realized in any car and many trucks, I would not have made it out alive. VERY SAFE!!! Fuel economy is not bad for the size of the truck, but it should be expected with its size and capacity.
Second Chevy truck
bjk3,05/24/2015
LS 1500 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A)
I had a 01 Chev swb ls with the 327 engine.. Probably in my opinion the best V8 engine in production, because it will go 300,000 plus if well takin care of, and parts for it can be found anywhere, and they don't break the bank like the imports. This 06 is even better, I bought from Car Maxt after the other one was totaled in a hail storm. So I have been driving the 327 for 13 years total. At the time of purchase had 93,000 miles. Never been in the shop after 3 years of ownership. Had two emission issues, that chev avalanche club helped me fix, Great multi purpose vehicle. gas mileage could be better, averages only 13 in town, but highway miles good as high as 19.
Love My Avalanche
Love It!,05/25/2007
This is hands down the nicest vehicle I have ever been lucky enough to own. It is the best of all worlds for me, large enough to haul my labs and hunting gear with locking compartments and also pull my trailer. Far more flexibility than my Silverado, Blazer, or Corvette!
Watch the motor
nancy go,06/27/2010
I have enjoyed this truck very much if I could keep it from breaking down.. Thank goodness I had an extended warranty but it is now out and the motor is being messed up again..It rides and handles good and the motor and other things that has been fixed but some how not all. Motor was rebuilt and found out defective cam. Then the steering/widows/seals/yolk/uv/and all within a year. If I were to buy another Chevy product it would have to be 2 extended warranties to please me.
See all 26 reviews of the 2006 Chevrolet Avalanche
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
13 city / 17 hwy
Seats 6
4-speed automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
295 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
13 city / 17 hwy
Seats 6
4-speed automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
295 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 6
4-speed automatic
Gas
325 hp @ 4200 rpm
See all Used 2006 Chevrolet Avalanche features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
