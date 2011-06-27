Vehicle overview

Introduced in 2002, the Avalanche has proven to be a popular crossover vehicle thanks to its versatile setup. Essentially the same as a Suburban from the rear doors forward, the Chevy Avalanche replaces the rear cargo area with an open pickup bed. The key to its multipurpose nature is the innovative Midgate system that allows the partition between the cab and the truck bed to be completely removed. This extends the length of the load floor from about 5 feet to a tad over 8 feet in just a couple of minutes without hand tools. A removable protective cover keeps items in the cargo bed from the elements, while storage boxes built into the sides of the bed offer additional cargo room without sacrificing bed space.

When you're not using the full-size truck bed, the Chevrolet Avalanche offers several other appealing amenities. There's room for up to six passengers with a bench seat up front, and options like XM Satellite Radio and a rear-seat DVD video system will keep passengers in back entertained for hours. Ride comfort is excellent on 1500-series models, and although 2500 models can be a little stiff-riding, they can tow up to 12,000 pounds. For those who never liked the original model's excessive exterior body cladding, the 2006 Chevrolet Avalanche is also offered in a decladded version that looks more like a standard Silverado.