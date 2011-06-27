My first impression was how dumb it was to merge an suv and truck. I test drove it and I fell in love. Like me, I don't work construction or in a farm and I don't tow heavy but have a good size family. This vehicle is intended for those city dwellers that like to camp, drive on vacation or have to take a trip to the dump. It has been so wonderful to be able to provide such a diversity when needed and GM had given me the tool. I replaced items that I feel I wanted to change to have peace of mind and not because the manual says so. It has not leaked, stopped cause any issues let alone a check engine light.

