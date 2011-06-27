  1. Home
2004 Chevrolet Avalanche Review

Pros & Cons

  • Versatile and innovative cab configuration, strong V8 engines, substantial towing ability.
  • Some cheap interior pieces, lifeless steering, limited drivetrain choices.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Combining the comforts of a Suburban with the practicality of a Silverado, the Avalanche is a crossover vehicle that creatively provides the best of both worlds.

2004 Highlights

The North Face package is no longer offered, but an electronic stability control system is now available as part of the Z66 Premium On-Road Suspension package. Hydroboost brakes are now standard on all 1500 series Avalanches and the optional 8.1-liter V8 is now rated at 320 hp and 445 lb-ft of torque.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2004 Chevrolet Avalanche.

4.8
266 reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews

2004 Chevy Avalanche 4x4
Gus,08/07/2010
My first impression was how dumb it was to merge an suv and truck. I test drove it and I fell in love. Like me, I don't work construction or in a farm and I don't tow heavy but have a good size family. This vehicle is intended for those city dwellers that like to camp, drive on vacation or have to take a trip to the dump. It has been so wonderful to be able to provide such a diversity when needed and GM had given me the tool. I replaced items that I feel I wanted to change to have peace of mind and not because the manual says so. It has not leaked, stopped cause any issues let alone a check engine light.
Very Happy
SA,07/08/2009
I purchased this as a pre-owned vehicle to supplement my prior truck on account of a growing family. It has been excellent! I am pleased that its value still exceeds what I paid for it. We recently purchased a travel trailer, and it tows with an ease that makes one feel a trailer is not present. The only repair I have had is the power window motor on the passenger door - a common problem with GM trucks.
Love my Avalanche
Jim Lane,09/10/2016
1500 4dr Crew Cab Rwd (5.3L 8cyl 4A)
I bought this truck used about 6 years ago. I've had just a few minor problems. The tensioner for the AC belt broke. (Repaired myself for about $75). The 6 disc cd changer quit, but it was 10 years old, and well used. Overall, this truck is still very mechically sound. Very comfortable ride quality. Still runs like new. What else can I say.....I love my Avalanche.
I would buy another one
Joe V,01/26/2008
I purchased new almost 4 years ago. After 58,000 miles, I have not had one major repair. Changed oil and it goes. In nearly perfect condition, with original tires and brakes. Never a problem. The black plastic began to fade and the dealer refurbished it, under warranty without charge with an improved treatment. Every year me and 3 friends take it on our golf trip- 4 men, 4 sets of clubs and our luggage- and we usually take the clubs of the rest that fly down. Have hauled 10 foot sheets of drywall, skids of pavers and also trailered a huge camper approx 10,000 pounds. Reliable!
See all 266 reviews of the 2004 Chevrolet Avalanche
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
14 city / 18 hwy
Seats 6
4-speed automatic
Gas
295 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
13 city / 17 hwy
Seats 6
4-speed automatic
Gas
295 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 6
4-speed automatic
Gas
320 hp @ 4200 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
Used 2004 Chevrolet Avalanche Overview

The Used 2004 Chevrolet Avalanche is offered in the following submodels: Avalanche Crew Cab. Available styles include 1500 4dr Crew Cab Rwd (5.3L 8cyl 4A), 1500 4dr Crew Cab 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 4A), and 2500 4dr Crew Cab 4WD (8.1L 8cyl 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2004 Chevrolet Avalanche?

Price comparisons for Used 2004 Chevrolet Avalanche trim styles:

  • The Used 2004 Chevrolet Avalanche 2500 is priced between $17,989 and$17,989 with odometer readings between 96343 and96343 miles.

