Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Avalanche LT 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,035
|$8,120
|$9,262
|Clean
|$5,558
|$7,473
|$8,519
|Average
|$4,603
|$6,181
|$7,032
|Rough
|$3,649
|$4,889
|$5,545
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Avalanche LS 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,937
|$7,972
|$9,088
|Clean
|$5,467
|$7,338
|$8,359
|Average
|$4,528
|$6,069
|$6,900
|Rough
|$3,589
|$4,800
|$5,441
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Avalanche LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,740
|$8,889
|$10,067
|Clean
|$6,207
|$8,182
|$9,259
|Average
|$5,141
|$6,767
|$7,643
|Rough
|$4,075
|$5,352
|$6,026
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Avalanche LS 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,709
|$7,766
|$8,893
|Clean
|$5,258
|$7,148
|$8,179
|Average
|$4,355
|$5,912
|$6,751
|Rough
|$3,452
|$4,676
|$5,324