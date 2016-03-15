Used 2003 Chevrolet Avalanche for Sale Near Me

  • 2003 Chevrolet Avalanche 1500 in Red
    used

    2003 Chevrolet Avalanche 1500

    214,918 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,950

    $2,499 Below Market
    Details
  • 2003 Chevrolet Avalanche 1500 in Silver
    used

    2003 Chevrolet Avalanche 1500

    169,581 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,999

    $2,088 Below Market
    Details
  • 2003 Chevrolet Avalanche 1500 in Black
    used

    2003 Chevrolet Avalanche 1500

    178,609 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,490

    $938 Below Market
    Details
  • 2003 Chevrolet Avalanche 1500 in Red
    used

    2003 Chevrolet Avalanche 1500

    122,725 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,785

    $955 Below Market
    Details
  • 2003 Chevrolet Avalanche 1500 in Silver
    used

    2003 Chevrolet Avalanche 1500

    288,000 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,200

    Details
  • 2003 Chevrolet Avalanche 1500 in Silver
    used

    2003 Chevrolet Avalanche 1500

    252,476 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,950

    Details
  • 2003 Chevrolet Avalanche 1500 in Silver
    used

    2003 Chevrolet Avalanche 1500

    155,446 miles
    1 Accident, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,595

    Details
  • 2003 Chevrolet Avalanche 1500 in Black
    used

    2003 Chevrolet Avalanche 1500

    99,573 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,995

    Details
  • 2003 Chevrolet Avalanche 1500 in Dark Green
    used

    2003 Chevrolet Avalanche 1500

    79,563 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,774

    Details
  • 2003 Chevrolet Avalanche 1500 in Gray
    used

    2003 Chevrolet Avalanche 1500

    152,885 miles

    $10,995

    Details
  • 2003 Chevrolet Avalanche 2500 in Gray
    used

    2003 Chevrolet Avalanche 2500

    130,131 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $12,976

    Details
  • 2003 Chevrolet Avalanche 1500 in Red
    used

    2003 Chevrolet Avalanche 1500

    210,050 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,995

    Details
  • 2003 Chevrolet Avalanche 1500 in White
    used

    2003 Chevrolet Avalanche 1500

    237,011 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,895

    Details
  • 2003 Chevrolet Avalanche 1500 in Black
    used

    2003 Chevrolet Avalanche 1500

    221,068 miles

    $6,899

    Details
  • 2002 Chevrolet Avalanche 1500 in Black
    used

    2002 Chevrolet Avalanche 1500

    169,405 miles
    No accidents, 7 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,900

    $1,915 Below Market
    Details
  • 2004 Chevrolet Avalanche 1500 in Dark Blue
    used

    2004 Chevrolet Avalanche 1500

    212,109 miles
    3 Accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,999

    $1,673 Below Market
    Details
  • 2004 Chevrolet Avalanche 1500 in Black
    used

    2004 Chevrolet Avalanche 1500

    134,054 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,980

    $1,320 Below Market
    Details
  • 2002 Chevrolet Avalanche 1500 in Dark Blue
    used

    2002 Chevrolet Avalanche 1500

    152,000 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,988

    $1,092 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Chevrolet Avalanche searches:

Consumer Reviews for the Chevrolet Avalanche

Read recent reviews for the Chevrolet Avalanche
Overall Consumer Rating
4.8187 Reviews
187 Reviews
  • 5
    (79%)
  • 4
    (19%)
  • 3
    (2%)
  • 2
    (1%)
I LOVE this truck
Johnny Bradabadowski,03/15/2016
1500 4dr Crew Cab Rwd (5.3L 8cyl 4A)
A couple of years ago I went shopping for a used truck. I wasn't really in the market for an Avalanche. While I was at a Chevrolet dealer in the Atlanta, GA area test driving a Silverado, the salesperson suggested that I test drive a one owner Avalanche Z66 without the cladding. Out of curiosity I took her for a spin and OMG!!, am I ever glad I did. When I got back to the dealer I bought it immediately. I never really thought I would like an Avalanche until I owned one. I love everything about this truck and the previous owner took excellent care of it. It still looks new. Almost everywhere I go I get compliments on it. Just last night when I arrived at a restaurant someone in the parking lot approached me to try to buy it. This truck has the best ride, drives better, and is more comfortable than anything I've ever owned, including my wife's 2008 Tahoe. In my opinion the interior is MUCH nicer in the 2006 and down Chevy trucks. I hate the interior in the 2007 and up trucks. I will never step up to a newer model truck until they change that UGLY cheap looking hard plastic interior and low grade leather in the newer models no matter how good the exterior is. Anyway, I love the way the Avalanche drives, the power of the 5.3, the ride, convenience, comfort, roomy, locking side tool boxes that double as a cooler, locking tailgate and I mean you name it and I like it. Too bad they stopped building them! If you can find a good used 2006 and down, I would highly recommended it. Well, here it is March 21, 2019 and I still have the Avalanche and my opinion in the original review hasn't changed. I still love the truck and I get compliments on it almost everywhere I go. It's a keeper.
Report abuse
