Used 2003 Chevrolet Avalanche for Sale Near Me
259 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 214,918 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$2,950$2,499 Below Market
- 169,581 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$4,999$2,088 Below Market
- 178,609 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,490$938 Below Market
- 122,725 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$7,785$955 Below Market
- 288,000 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$4,200
- 252,476 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,950
- 155,446 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$6,595
- 99,573 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$10,995
- 79,563 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$10,774
- 152,885 miles
$10,995
- 130,131 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$12,976
- 210,050 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$5,995
- 237,011 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$5,895
- 221,068 miles
$6,899
- 169,405 milesNo accidents, 7 Owners, Personal Use
$4,900$1,915 Below Market
- 212,109 miles3 Accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$3,999$1,673 Below Market
- 134,054 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,980$1,320 Below Market
- 152,000 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,988$1,092 Below Market
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Chevrolet Avalanche searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Chevrolet Avalanche
Read recent reviews for the Chevrolet Avalanche
Write a reviewSee all 187 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.8187 Reviews
Report abuse
Johnny Bradabadowski,03/15/2016
1500 4dr Crew Cab Rwd (5.3L 8cyl 4A)
A couple of years ago I went shopping for a used truck. I wasn't really in the market for an Avalanche. While I was at a Chevrolet dealer in the Atlanta, GA area test driving a Silverado, the salesperson suggested that I test drive a one owner Avalanche Z66 without the cladding. Out of curiosity I took her for a spin and OMG!!, am I ever glad I did. When I got back to the dealer I bought it immediately. I never really thought I would like an Avalanche until I owned one. I love everything about this truck and the previous owner took excellent care of it. It still looks new. Almost everywhere I go I get compliments on it. Just last night when I arrived at a restaurant someone in the parking lot approached me to try to buy it. This truck has the best ride, drives better, and is more comfortable than anything I've ever owned, including my wife's 2008 Tahoe. In my opinion the interior is MUCH nicer in the 2006 and down Chevy trucks. I hate the interior in the 2007 and up trucks. I will never step up to a newer model truck until they change that UGLY cheap looking hard plastic interior and low grade leather in the newer models no matter how good the exterior is. Anyway, I love the way the Avalanche drives, the power of the 5.3, the ride, convenience, comfort, roomy, locking side tool boxes that double as a cooler, locking tailgate and I mean you name it and I like it. Too bad they stopped building them! If you can find a good used 2006 and down, I would highly recommended it. Well, here it is March 21, 2019 and I still have the Avalanche and my opinion in the original review hasn't changed. I still love the truck and I get compliments on it almost everywhere I go. It's a keeper.
