Used 2010 Chevrolet Avalanche for Sale Near Me

Sunroof; Power; Tilt-Sliding Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Bluetooth Connection Cooled Front Seat(S) Audio System With Navigation; AM/FM Stereo Black Ebony; Custom Perforated Leather-Appointed Engine; Vortec 5.3L V8 Sfi Flexfuel Ltz Preferred Equipment Group Rear Axle; 3.08 Ratio Seats; Front Bucket Solid Paint Tires; P275/55R20; All-Season; Blackwall Transmission; 6-Speed Automatic Wheels; 4-20" X 8.5" (50.8 Cm X 21.6 Cm) Polished Aluminum This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Check out this gently-used 2010 Chevrolet Avalanche we recently got in. This Chevrolet includes: ENGINE, VORTEC 5.3L V8 SFI FLEXFUEL Flex Fuel Capability 8 Cylinder Engine *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. This Chevrolet Avalanche LTZ is for the discerning driver who demands the utmost of his vehicle. Taking the road less traveled has never been more fun than with this 4WD. With improved performance, mileage and acceleration, this 2010 4WD Chevrolet Avalanche LTZ is king of the off-road. The Avalanche LTZ has been lightly driven and there is little to no wear and tear on this vehicle. The care taken on this gently used vehicle is reflective of the 119,313mi put on this Chevrolet. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Chevrolet Avalanche LTZ. More information about the 2010 Chevrolet Avalanche: The 2010 Chevrolet Avalanche's design is unique in the market and attempts to solve passenger-hauling SUV needs and cargo-hauling pickup needs with a single truck. There's nothing else like the mid-gate in the market; it allows the bed to be expanded only when needed and have more interior space the rest of the time. Overall, handling and ride quality are a step above what might be expected in a full-size pickup, and the cabin has a refined feel with top-notch materials. Towing capacity is an impressive 8,100 pounds. Interesting features of this model are Flexible and unique mid-gate arrangement, comfortable interior appointments, ride and handling relative to other trucks, and towing prowess All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2010 Chevrolet Avalanche LTZ with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive



VIN: 3GNVKGE01AG152603

Stock: AG152603

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-03-2020