Used 2010 Chevrolet Avalanche for Sale Near Me
- 133,995 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$13,750$1,294 Below Market
Schafer Chevrolet - Pinconning / Michigan
CONGRATULATIONS! Your search has found yourself this great deal from the best used car dealership. This Summit White 2010 Chevrolet Avalanche 1500 LT Z71 4WD has a NADA retail value of $15,375, CLEAN CARFAX!, HEATED LEATHER SEATS, Backup Camera, SUNROOF, 4D Crew Cab, Vortec 5.3L V8 SFI Flex Fuel, 6-Speed Automatic, 4WD, 7 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Trailer Brake Controller, Alloy wheels, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Electronic Stability Control, Fully automatic headlights, MP3 decoder, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power Tilt-Sliding Sunroof w/Express-Open, Power windows, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear-View Camera System, Security system, Speed control/Cruise Control, Split folding rear seat, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control. WHY IS SCHAFER THE BEST? First, and most importantly we have the best prices in Michigan. Our prices on average are thousands of dollars below Kelly Blue Book/NADA values. In addition, our prices are no haggle and often below wholesale prices. We will show you the price comparison of our vehicle versus the competition so you can see for yourself what a great deal you're getting. We'll give you a 3 day 100% money back satisfaction guarantee*. You will also be given a CarFax vehicle history report free of charge. Most vehicles come with a 6 month/6,000 mile limited powertrain warranty. ** Schafer Chevrolet is proud to have a 4.5 star Google review rating on over 600 reviews by real customers just like you. Our store has been reliable and trusted for our 90 years in business. Schafer Chevrolet is the only dealer to give you all this! Our inventory moves fast! So get off the internet now, and give us a call or come in! You'll be glad you did! * 3 day return policy is only available on vehicles less than ten years of age and under 100,000 miles. Limited to 150 miles after purchase. ** 6 month/6,000 mile limited powertrain warranty only pertains to vehicles with under 100,000 miles and less than ten years of age.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Chevrolet Avalanche LT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNVKFE04AG280571
Stock: 32443
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-15-2020
- 181,750 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$13,999
Purifoy Chevrolet - Fort Lupton / Colorado
2010 Chevrolet Avalanche 1500 LTZ Sheer Silver Metallic 4WD Vortec 5.3L V8 SFI Flex Fuel 6-Speed Automatic Super nice, Super Clean, Well Maintained!! 6-Speed Automatic, 4WD, 12-Way Power Driver Seat Adjuster, 20" x 8.5" Polished Aluminum Wheels, 2-Speed Active Transfer Case, 3.42 Rear Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, AM/FM Stereo w/MP3 CD/Navigation, Auto-Dimming Inside Rear View Mirror, Automatic Air Level Control, Automatic temperature control, Autoride Suspension Package, Black Roof-Mounted Luggage Rack Side Rails, Bose Centerpoint Surround Sound 8-Speaker System, Bright Chrome Grille Insert, Chrome Door Handles, Color-Keyed Rear Fascia, Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control, External Engine Oil Cooler, Floor Console, Front Halogen Fog Lamps, Front Passenger Seat Adjusters, Front Reclining Bucket Seats, Heated & Cooled Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Heavy-Duty Air-to-Oil External Transmission Oil Cooler, Heavy-Duty Rear Locking Differential, Heavy-Duty Trailering Package, Memory seat, OnStar 1-Year Directions & Connections Plan, Pedal memory, Power-Adjustable Heated Outside Mirrors, Power-Adjustable Pedals For Accelerator & Brake, Preferred Equipment Group 1LZ, Rear Audio System Controls, Rear-View Camera System, Remote Vehicle Starter System, Ultrasonic Rear Parking Assist, Universal Home Remote, USB Port, XM NavTraffic. Come to www.PurifoyChevrolet.com To See Our Specials!! Call us at 303-659-8311 For help with any of our departments. Purifoy Chevrolet, doing business the right way since 1960. Sale price includes dealer fee of $499. Prices do not include additional fees and costs of closing, including government fees and taxes, any finance charges, any emissions testing fees or other fees. All prices, specifications and availability subject to change without notice. Contact dealer for most current informatioN.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Chevrolet Avalanche LTZ with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNVKGE04AG180928
Stock: 20-39TB
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-29-2020
- 126,598 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$15,118$668 Below Market
Ed Shults Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Warren - Warren / Pennsylvania
Clean. LTZ trim. $800 below Kelley Blue Book!, EPA 21 MPG Hwy/15 MPG City! NAV, Heated/Cooled Leather Seats, Sunroof, 4x4, Tow Hitch, Back-Up Camera, Alloy Wheels, TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ENGINE, VORTEC 5.3L V8 SFI FLEXFUEL. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Leather Seats, 4x4, Heated Driver Seat, Cooled Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera. Chevrolet LTZ with White Diamond Tricoat exterior and Ebony interior features a 8 Cylinder Engine with 320 HP at 5400 RPM*. Non-Smoker vehicle OPTION PACKAGES SUNROOF, POWER, TILT-SLIDING with express-open and wind deflector, WHEELS, 4-20' X 8.5' (50.8 CM X 21.6 CM) CHROME CLAD, AUDIO SYSTEM WITH NAVIGATION, AM/FM STEREO with MP3 compatible CD player and multimedia navigation, auxiliary jack input, seek-and-scan, digital clock, auto-tone control, Radio Data System (RDS), speed-compensated volume, (USR) USB Port, TheftLock and voice recognition, plays CD only in upper slot, includes (USB) XM Satellite Radio with XM NavTraffic (STD), ENGINE, VORTEC 5.3L V8 SFI FLEXFUEL with Active Fuel Management, capable of running on unleaded or up to 85% ethanol (with gas - 320 hp [238.6 kW] @ 5400 rpm, 335 lb-ft of torque [452.2 N-m] @ 4000 rpm, with E85 ethanol - 326 hp [243.1 kW] @ 5300 rpm, 348 lb-ft of torque [469.8 N-m] @ 4400 rpm), iron block (STD), TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC. EXPERTS ARE SAYING CarAndDriver.com explains 'A blend of full-size pickup and SUV, the Avalanche delivers exceptional versatility.'. 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 5 Star Passenger Front Crash Rating. A GREAT TIME TO BUY This Avalanche is priced $800 below Kelley Blue Book. WHO WE ARE YOU CAN'T BEAT A SHULTS DEAL! Pricing analysis performed on 8/25/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Chevrolet Avalanche LTZ with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNVKGE08AG166885
Stock: WA2245A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-15-2020
- 119,080 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$19,900
SKCO Automotive - Mobile / Alabama
Delivers 21 Highway MPG and 15 City MPG! This Chevrolet Avalanche delivers a Gas/Ethanol V8 5.3L/325 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS 4-20 X 8.5 (50.8 CM X 21.6 CM) POLISHED ALUMINUM (STD) TRANSMISSION 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRAILERING PACKAGE HEAVY-DUTY includes (GU6) 3.42 rear axle ratio (KNP) external transmission oil cooler and (KC4) engine oil cooler provides increased trailering capabilities.*This Chevrolet Avalanche Comes Equipped with These Options *SUNROOF POWER TILT-SLIDING with express-open and wind deflector SHEER SILVER METALLIC SEATS FRONT BUCKET with Perforated leather-appointed seating (AG1) 12-way power driver and (AG2) front passenger seat adjusters power lumbar control heated and cooled seats 2-position driver memory (including lumbar) adjustable head restraints storage pockets and floor console (STD) REAR AXLE 3.42 RATIO LTZ PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes standard equipment LICENSE PLATE BRACKET FRONT ENGINE VORTEC 5.3L V8 SFI FLEXFUEL with Active Fuel Management capable of running on unleaded or up to 85% ethanol (with gas - 320 hp [238.6 kW] @ 5400 rpm 335 lb-ft of torque [452.2 N-m] @ 4000 rpm with E85 ethanol - 326 hp [243.1 kW] @ 5300 rpm 348 lb-ft of torque [469.8 N-m] @ 4400 rpm) iron block (STD) EBONY CUSTOM PERFORATED LEATHER-APPOINTED COOLING EXTERNAL TRANSMISSION OIL COOLER heavy-duty air-to-oil COOLING EXTERNAL ENGINE OIL COOLER heavy-duty air-to-oil integral to driver-side of radiator tank.* Visit Us Today *Test drive this must-see must-drive must-own beauty today at SKCO Automotive 7354 Airport Blvd Mobile AL 36608.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Chevrolet Avalanche LTZ with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNNCGE0XAG295661
Stock: 295661
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 86,281 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$18,497
Puyallup Mazda - Puyallup / Washington
Only 86,280 Miles! Scores 21 Highway MPG and 15 City MPG! This Chevrolet Avalanche boasts a Gas/Ethanol V8 5.3L/325 engine powering this Automatic transmission. ENGINE, VORTEC 5.3L V8 SFI FLEXFUEL with Active Fuel Management, capable of running on unleaded or up to 85% ethanol (with gas - 320 hp [238.6 kW] @ 5400 rpm, 335 lb-ft of torque [452.2 N-m] @ 4000 rpm, with E85 ethanol - 326 hp [243.1 kW] @ 5300 rpm, 348 lb-ft of torque [469.8 N-m] @ 4400 rpm), iron block (STD), XM Radio is standard on more than 50 2010 GM models, including three trial months of service. XM turns your world on with commercial-free music channels for virtually every music genre, all in amazing digital quality sound. Turn on your favorite sports, the biggest names in News, Talk and Comedy, family programming, exclusive concerts and original music series, wherever you go from coast to coast. Everything worth listening to is now on XM (XM service available only in the 48 contiguous United States and the District of Columbia. XM Radio subscription required and sold separately after trial period. Fees, taxes, and a one-time re-activation fee, may apply. Subscriptions governed by XM Customer Agreement available at xmradio.com. All fees and programming subject to change. Family programming Packages are available), Windows, power with driver and front passenger Express-Down and lockout features.*This Chevrolet Avalanche Comes Equipped with These Options *Warning tones headlamp on, key-in-ignition, driver and right-front passenger safety belt unfasten and turn signal on, Visors driver and front passenger and illuminated vanity mirrors, padded with cloth trim, extends on rod, Transmission, 6-speed automatic, Trailering equipment includes trailering hitch platform, 7-wire harness with independent fused trailering circuits mated to a 7-way sealed connector and (VR4) 2" trailering receiver, Tire, spare P265/70R17, Tire Pressure Monitoring System (does not apply to spare tire), Theft-deterrent system, vehicle, PASS-Key III, Suspension, rear multi-link with coil springs, Suspension, front coil-over-shock with stabilizer bar, Storage box, integrated top box with locks and lights.*Stop By Today *Come see this vehicle as well as the rest of our HUGE inventory of other trucks and 4WD's at Puyallup Truck Country, or online at www.PUYALLUPTRUCKCOUNTRY.com today! You can also give one of our experienced sales representatives a call if you have any questions.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Chevrolet Avalanche LT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNVKFE0XAG294541
Stock: M20392C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 147,309 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$13,950
Tubbs Brothers Ford - Sandusky / Michigan
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Chevrolet Avalanche LT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNVKFE07AG163194
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 119,313 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$17,999
AutoNation Dodge Ram Arapahoe - Centennial / Colorado
Sunroof; Power; Tilt-Sliding Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Bluetooth Connection Cooled Front Seat(S) Audio System With Navigation; AM/FM Stereo Black Ebony; Custom Perforated Leather-Appointed Engine; Vortec 5.3L V8 Sfi Flexfuel Ltz Preferred Equipment Group Rear Axle; 3.08 Ratio Seats; Front Bucket Solid Paint Tires; P275/55R20; All-Season; Blackwall Transmission; 6-Speed Automatic Wheels; 4-20" X 8.5" (50.8 Cm X 21.6 Cm) Polished Aluminum This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Check out this gently-used 2010 Chevrolet Avalanche we recently got in. This Chevrolet includes: ENGINE, VORTEC 5.3L V8 SFI FLEXFUEL Flex Fuel Capability 8 Cylinder Engine *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. This Chevrolet Avalanche LTZ is for the discerning driver who demands the utmost of his vehicle. Taking the road less traveled has never been more fun than with this 4WD. With improved performance, mileage and acceleration, this 2010 4WD Chevrolet Avalanche LTZ is king of the off-road. The Avalanche LTZ has been lightly driven and there is little to no wear and tear on this vehicle. The care taken on this gently used vehicle is reflective of the 119,313mi put on this Chevrolet. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Chevrolet Avalanche LTZ. More information about the 2010 Chevrolet Avalanche: The 2010 Chevrolet Avalanche's design is unique in the market and attempts to solve passenger-hauling SUV needs and cargo-hauling pickup needs with a single truck. There's nothing else like the mid-gate in the market; it allows the bed to be expanded only when needed and have more interior space the rest of the time. Overall, handling and ride quality are a step above what might be expected in a full-size pickup, and the cabin has a refined feel with top-notch materials. Towing capacity is an impressive 8,100 pounds. Interesting features of this model are Flexible and unique mid-gate arrangement, comfortable interior appointments, ride and handling relative to other trucks, and towing prowess All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Chevrolet Avalanche LTZ with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNVKGE01AG152603
Stock: AG152603
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 179,524 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$14,400
Gates Chevy World - Mishawaka / Indiana
Gates wants to help you COMEBACK from this SETBACK, because the Comeback is always stronger than the Setback!! Avalanche 1500 LTZ, 4D Crew Cab, Vortec 5.3L V8 SFI Flex Fuel, 6-Speed Automatic, Sheer Silver Metallic, dark titanium Leather, 4WD!, BLUETOOTH, NAVIGATION!, REAR VIEW CAMERA, SERVICED AND READY TO ROLL @ GATES CHEVY WORLD, SUNROOF/MOONROOF!. Gates is Family owned and Chevy Strong for over 90 years! Call or text Andrea @ (574)575-1029 to become a part of the family! 2010 Chevrolet Avalanche 1500 Recent Arrival! LTZ GATES CHEVY WORLD WILL NOT BE BEAT ON PRICES!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Chevrolet Avalanche LTZ with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNVKGE06AG229353
Stock: M6637A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- 97,012 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$19,995
Chevrolet of Wasilla - Wasilla / Alaska
FUEL EFFICIENT 21 MPG Hwy/15 MPG City! DVD, Heated/Cooled Leather Seats, NAV, LPO, 20' (50.8 CM) CHROME 6-TAPERED SPOKE DESIGN WHEELS READ MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Leather Seats, 4x4, Heated Driver Seat, Cooled Driver Seat, Running Boards, Premium Sound System, Onboard Communications System, Trailer Hitch, Aluminum Wheels, Dual Zone A/C, Heated Seats, Heated Leather Seats, Heated/Cooled Seats. Rear Seat Audio Controls, Privacy Glass, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Heated Mirrors. OPTION PACKAGES SUN, ENTERTAINMENT AND DESTINATIONS PACKAGE includes (CF5) power sunroof, (UUK) AM/FM stereo with MP3 compatible CD/DVD player and DVD-based navigation, (UVC) rearview camera system and (U42) rear seat DVD entertainment system. LPO, 20' (50.8 CM) CHROME 6-TAPERED SPOKE DESIGN WHEELS LPO wheels will come with 4 steel 17' wheels from the factory with alignment specs set to 20' LPO wheel selected, ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM, REAR SEAT DVD PLAYER with remote control, overhead display, 2 sets of wireless infrared headphones, auxiliary audio/video jacks, remote game plug-in and mute button in overhead console, LPO, 2-WAY ADVANCED REMOTE, 2-WAY KEY FOB that communicates vehicle data to the user from the vehicle. It has a display screen that provides data, such as is the vehicle locked, fuel levels, tire pressure, odometer and more. Also provides extended remote starting range over factory options. ENGINE, VORTEC 5.3L V8 SFI FLEXFUEL with Active Fuel Management, capable of running on unleaded or up to 85% ethanol (with gas - 320 hp [238.6 kW] @ 5400 rpm, 335 lb-ft of torque [452.2 N-m] @ 4000 rpm, with E85 ethanol - 326 hp [243.1 kW] @ 5300 rpm, 348 lb-ft of torque [469.8 N-m] @ 4400 rpm), iron block (STD), TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC Plus tax, title and license. Prices include $200 dealer doc fee. See dealer for Stock Numbers. Price contains all applicable dealer incentives and non-limited factory rebates. You may qualify for additional rebates; see dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Chevrolet Avalanche LTZ with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNVKGE0XAG239156
Stock: W4221
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- 104,254 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$17,483
Lou Fusz Chevrolet - Saint Peters / Missouri
CARFAX One-Owner. Sheer Silver Metallic 2010 Chevrolet Avalanche 1500 LT 4WD Vortec 5.3L V8 SFI Flex Fuel 6-Speed Automatic 6-Speed Automatic, 4WD. Recent Arrival! Odometer is 37470 miles below market average! Lou Fusz Chevrolet is 20 minutes from anywhere in Saint Louis. Located at 5120 N. Service Road, St. Peters, MO 63376. We feature all the Top Customer Satisfaction scores around town! If you live in North County, South County, West County, Saint Charles County or Saint Louis City, you are less than 20 minutes away from the Ultimate Pre-Owned buying experience!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Chevrolet Avalanche LT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNVKFE04AG196783
Stock: C201789A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 132,166 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$13,900
Auto X-Change - Honolulu / Hawaii
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Chevrolet Avalanche LS with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNNCEE0XAG294532
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 169,520 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$10,900
McNair Auto Sales - Duncan / Oklahoma
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Chevrolet Avalanche LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNNCFE00AG256104
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 118,117 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$16,950
WM Krotter - O' Neill / Nebraska
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Chevrolet Avalanche LTZ with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNVKGE09AG105660
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 110,100 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$14,995
West Alabama Ford - Sulligent / Alabama
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Chevrolet Avalanche LS with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNNCEE09AG137249
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 175,598 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$13,998$4,087 Below Market
Coughlin Chillicothe - Chillicothe / Ohio
***4WD/AWD/4X4***, ***GPS/NAVIGATION***, ***REARDVD/ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM***, ***LEATHER INTERIOR***, ***BACKUP/REAR/REVERSE CAMERA***, *** LOCAL TRADE-IN***, ***REMOTE START***, ***AIR CONDITIONED/VENTILATED SEATS***, 6-Speed Automatic, 4WD. At Coughlin Chevrolet, Buick, GMC in Chillicothe we offer all our pre-owned inventory at market based pricing to insure a no haggle experience and a fair price right up front. 2011 Chevrolet Avalanche 1500 We carry all makes and models and have vehicles in all different colors. Our Pre-owned Vehicles could have some of the following features listed: Alloy wheels, aluminum wheels, backup camera, Bluetooth, cargo package, chrome wheels, convenience package, leather seats, navigation system, power package, remote start, se package, safety package, sunroof/moonroof, tow package, adaptive cruise control, comfort package, tow package, trailer package, appearance package, cargo package, power package, safety package, acoustical package, dvd entertainment system, preferred package, technology package, driver confidence package, audio package, heat package, memory package, off road package, premium package, premium sound package, remote vehicle starter prep package, skid plate package, solid smooth ride suspension package, sound package, sport package, steel wheels, suspension package, z71 package, 3rd row seat, Bluetooth, hands-free, cd player, cruise control, dvd player. Keyless entry, lift kit, multi-zone climate control, navigation, portable audio connection, power locks, power windows, premium audio, security system, steering wheel controls, sunroof, trailer hitch, apple carplay/android auto, brake assist, homelink, memory seat, stability control, android auto, apple carplay.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Chevrolet Avalanche LTZ with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNTKGE37BG274059
Stock: CC6938A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 195,077 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,950$2,729 Below Market
Tim's Truck Capital - Epsom / New Hampshire
6-Speed Automatic, 4WD.** WHOLESALE SPECIAL ** Check out this Great Deal at " AS - IS " Wholesale Pricing!! We need to make room and for a Select Time, Limited Amounts of our Inventory has been Reduced to " AS - IS Wholesale Pricing. These Deals Won't Last Long, so Stop by Mon-Fri 8 to 8 / Sat 8 to 6, However we are Closed on Sundays.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Chevrolet Avalanche LT2 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNFK22369G112423
Stock: TE1285
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 176,086 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,995$2,803 Below Market
Cincinnati Used Auto Sales - Cincinnati / Ohio
*FRESH TRADE* THIS 2011 CHEVROLET AVALANCHE 1500 LT 4X4 IS IN GREAT CONDITON INSIDE AND OUT! THIS VEHICLE INCLUDES A 3 MONTH/ 3000 MILE WARRANTY! ASK ABOUT OUR GREAT FINANCE OPTIONS! BEAUTIFUL BLACK LEATHER! POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS! REAR BACK UP CAMERA ON CENTER REAR VIEW MIRROR! AM/FM SINGLE DISC CD CHANGER! RIDES AND DRIVES GREAT! PRICED TO SELL QUICK! HURRY IN BEFORE THIS GREAT DEAL IS GONE! FOR MORE GREAT DEALS AND IMAGES OF THIS WONDERFUL VEHICLE VISIT US AT WWW.CINCINNATISUEDAUTOSALES.COM! ASK FOR JUSTIN, ZACK, OR TROY!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Chevrolet Avalanche LT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNTKFE36BG399287
Stock: TR10549
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 212,717 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,990$3,108 Below Market
Williams Chevrolet - Traverse City / Michigan
Deep Ruby Metallic 2009 Chevrolet Avalanche 1500 LT 4WD 6-Speed Automatic Vortec 5.3L V8 SFI Flex Fuel --- THIS VEHICLE IS LOCATED BEHIND WILLIAMS KIA PLEASE CALL 231-632-3740 ONLY. --- THIS VEHICLE IS SOLD AS-IS NO WARRANTY. This vehicle has not been mechanically inspected by Williams Auto Group. We encourage you to take to your own mechanic for a complete inspection. Owner's manual and/or second pair of keys may or may not come with vehicle. Williams Auto Group assumes no responsibility for any repairs.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Chevrolet Avalanche LT1 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNFK22089G253855
Stock: 201353A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-27-2020
