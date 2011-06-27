Close

AutoNation Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram North Richland Hills - North Richland Hills / Texas

Texas Edition Wheels; 4-20" X 8.5" (50.8 Cm X 21.6 Cm) Polished Aluminum Leather Seats Trailering Package; Heavy-Duty Bluetooth Connection Audio System; AM/FM Stereo With CD Player Cooling; External Engine Oil Cooler Cooling; External Transmission Oil Cooler Ebony; Custom Leather-Appointed Engine; Vortec 5.3L V8 Sfi Flexfuel Grille Insert; Bright Chrome Lt Preferred Equipment Group Mirrors; Outside Heated Power-Adjustable; Power-Folding And Driver-Side Auto-Dimming Rear Axle; 3.42 Ratio Seats; Front Bucket Silver Ice Metallic Suspension Package; Premium Smooth Ride Tires; P275/55R20; All-Season; Blackwall Transfer Case; Active; 2-Speed Electronic Autotrac Transmission; 6-Speed Automatic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. AutoNation Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram North Richland Hills has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this 2013 Chevrolet Avalanche. This Chevrolet includes: ENGINE, VORTEC 5.3L V8 SFI FLEXFUEL Flex Fuel Capability 8 Cylinder Engine *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is reassurance that any major issues with this vehicle will show on CARFAX report. You deserve a vehicle designed for higher expectations. This Chevrolet Avalanche LT delivers with a luxurious, well-appointed interior and world-class engineering. This 4WD-equipped vehicle will handle beautifully on any terrain and in any weather condition your may find yourself in. The benefits of driving a 4 wheel drive vehicle, such as this Chevrolet Avalanche LT, include superior traction and stability. It's not often you find just the vehicle you are looking for AND with low mileage. This is your chance to take home a gently used and barely driven Chevrolet Avalanche. More information about the 2013 Chevrolet Avalanche: The 2013 Chevrolet Avalanche's design is virtually unique in the market. It attempts to solve both passenger-hauling needs and cargo-hauling needs with a single truck. There's almost nothing else quite like the Avalanche's folding mid-gate in the market-- it allows the bed to be expanded only when needed and have more interior space the rest of the time. Overall, handling and ride quality are a step above what might be expected in a full-size pickup and the cabin has a refined feel with top-notch materials. Towing capacity is an impressive 8,100 pounds. Strengths of this model include towing prowess, Flexible and unique mid-gate arrangement, comfortable interior appointments, and ride and handling All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2013 Chevrolet Black Diamond Avalanche LT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

17 Combined MPG ( 15 City/ 21 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 3GNTKFE71DG258357

Stock: DG258357

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-22-2020