Used 2013 Chevrolet Black Diamond Avalanche for Sale Near Me
- New Listing$14,985Great Deal | $4,247 below market
2013 Chevrolet Black Diamond Avalanche LT159,990 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
NY Auto Find - Lindenhurst / New York
Take a look at this 2013 Black Chevrolet Avalanche with Black Leather Interior, Only 1 Previous Owner, and only 159,990 Miles! This vehicle comes equipped with a 5.3L V8 paired to an Automatic Transmission, Four Wheel Drive, Sunroof, Bose Sound System, Pioneer Radio, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Steering Wheel Controls, AM/FM Radio, CD Player, and so much more! Every NY Auto Find vehicle comes with a Complimentary Limited Warranty and a Carfax Vehicle Report. Our vehicles are priced to sell quickly. Please Call to Check Availability and Schedule an Appointment! -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Chevrolet Black Diamond Avalanche LT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNTKFE79DG212923
Stock: 1834
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-06-2020
- $19,667Great Deal | $3,466 below market
2013 Chevrolet Black Diamond Avalanche LTZ109,094 milesDelivery available*
Bobby Layman Cadillac - Carroll / Ohio
CARFAX VERIFIED 1 OWNER!! DESIRABLE FEATURES: DVD, 4X4, NAVIGATION, REMOTE START, COOLED SEATS, HEATED SEATS, BACKUP CAMERA, LEATHER, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, RUNNING BOARDS, MOONROOF, BACKUP SENSORS, BLUETOOTH, TONNEAU COVER, KEYLESS ENTRY, PREMIUM SOUND, MULTI-ZONE A/C, TOW PACKAGE, ALUMINUM WHEELS. This four wheel drive 2013 Chevrolet Avalanche LTZ features an impressive 5.3l Engine with a Fairway Metallic Exterior with a Ebony Leather Interior. With only 109,094 miles this 2013 Chevrolet Avalanche is your best buy in Columbus, OH. TECHNOLOGY FEATURES: This 2013 Chevrolet Avalanche in Columbus, OH Includes: Satellite Radio, GPS System, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Anti Theft System, Auxiliary Audio Input, Memory Seats, Digital Media Storage, Rear Seat Audio Controls, Garage Door Opener, AM/FM Stereo, Single-Disc CD Player STOCK# DG234168 Performance Cadillac GMC Columbus has this 2013 Chevrolet Avalanche LTZ ready for a quick sale today. Don't forget Performance Cadillac GMC Columbus Columbus will buy or trade for your car, truck, SUV, van, motorcycle and/or ATV! DEALER CONTACT INFO: Call Performance Cadillac GMC Columbus today at (740) 652-6020 TO SCHEDULE YOUR TEST DRIVE of this 2013 Chevrolet Avalanche LTZ! Performance Cadillac GMC Columbus of Columbus, New Albany, Gahanna, Westerville & Worthington, OH. You can also visit us at, 3733 Claypool St. Carroll OH, 43112 to check it out in person! MECHANICAL FEATURES: Scores 21.0 Highway MPG and 15.0 City MPG! This Chevrolet Avalanche comes Factory equipped with an impressive 5.3l engine, an 6-speed automatic transmission. Other Installed Mechanical Features Include Power Windows, Heated Mirrors, Adjustable Pedals, Spare Tire (Full Size), Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Front Tow Hooks, Traction Control, Air Suspension, Cruise Control, Locking Rear Differential, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Disc Brakes, Power Passenger Seat, Tires - Front Performance, Tires - Rear Performance, Power Steering INTERIOR OPTIONS: New Albany, Gahanna & Westerville, OH used car shoppers are lighting up the phones at our Carroll OH dealership over these interior options: Automatic Climate Control, Dual Power Seats, Wood Trim, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Cargo Shade, Adjustable Lumbar Seat(s), Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Air Conditioning, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Bucket Seats, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Rear Window Defroster, Bench Seat, Vanity Mirrors, Floor Mats EXTERIOR OPTIONS: Whether driving to From New Albany to Westerville, you'll arrive in style with exterior options like: Roof / Luggage Rack, Fog Lights, Power Folding Mirrors, Trailer Hitch Receiver, Privacy Glass, Auto Headlamp SAFETY OPTIONS: Whether making a cross-town Columbus commute from Worthington to Grove City or car pooling precious cargo to after school sports practice, you'll enjoy peace of mind with the following safety equipment options: Rear Parking Aid, Electronic Stability Control, Side Mirror Turn Signals, Daytime Running Lights, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Drivers Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Anti-Lock Brakes, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Side Air Bags, Auto Dimming R/V Mirror, Passenger Air Bag Used Cars Columbus Ohio: with over 118 used cars for sale at our Columbus, Ohio Cadillac GMC dealership. Performance Cadillac GMC Columbus has the used cars Columbus, Ohio shoppers trust for safety, reliability and service. This week you'll select from one of the 2 Chevrolet Avalanche trucks like this Fairway Metallic 2013 Chevrolet Avalanche LTZ that we have in stock!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Chevrolet Black Diamond Avalanche LTZ with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNTKGE72DG234168
Stock: DG234168
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-25-2020
- $16,900Great Deal
2013 Chevrolet Black Diamond Avalanche LT100,764 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Austin Direct Auto Sales - Austin / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Chevrolet Black Diamond Avalanche LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNMCFE00DG103870
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $19,880Great Deal | $3,315 below market
2013 Chevrolet Black Diamond Avalanche LTZ121,661 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Power Ford Lincoln - Newport / Oregon
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Chevrolet Black Diamond Avalanche LTZ with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNTKGE79DG238802
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $21,980Great Deal | $3,785 below market
2013 Chevrolet Black Diamond Avalanche LT101,805 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Baglier Buick GMC - Butler / Pennsylvania
Located at Baglier Buick GMC. Need more Photos? Maybe an HD Video Walkaround? Just Ask.. We will be happy to provide them for you.. WE ARE DEALING!!! WE LOVE TRADES!!! EMAIL OR CALL US NOW!! FINANCING AVAILABLE!!! We include a Baglier Buyers Program on every vehicle purchased. FREE Lifetime State Inspections - with the purchase of a New or Pre-Owned Vehicle! FREE Multi-Point Vehicle Inspection with any Service Visit! FREE Oil Change with the purchase of any New Vehicle! FREE Loaner Car Program for any Service needs! FREE Car Wash with any service or body shop visit. Good with the Purchase of any New or Pre-Owned Vehicle.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Chevrolet Black Diamond Avalanche LT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNTKFE74DG330510
Stock: 20G196A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- $16,543Great Deal | $2,638 below market
2013 Chevrolet Black Diamond Avalanche LS109,638 milesDelivery available*
Wilson Chevrolet - Stillwater / Oklahoma
Black LS Vortec 5.3L V8 SFI Flex Fuel RWD Bluetooth, price includes $1,000 down payment assistance, 20' x 8.5' Polished Aluminum Wheels, 3.42 Rear Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, 6-Way Power Driver Seat Adjuster, ABS brakes, Adjustable pedals, Air Conditioning, All-Star Edition, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, AM/FM Stereo w/CD Player & MP3 Playback, Bodyside moldings, Brake assist, Bright Chrome Grille Insert, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Chrome Door Handles, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver Manual Lumbar Control, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Floor Console, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front High-Back Reclining Bucket Seats, Front Passenger Seat Adjusters, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heavy-Duty Air-to-Oil External Engine Oil Cooler, Heavy-Duty Air-to-Oil External Transmission Oil Cooler, Heavy-Duty Rear Locking Differential, Heavy-Duty Trailering Package, Illuminated entry, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Power-Adjustable Heated Outside Mirrors, Preferred Equipment Group 1LS, Premium Cloth Seat Trim, Premium Smooth Ride Suspension Package, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear audio controls, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear step bumper, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack, Security system, SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, USB Port, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter. Awards: * JD Power APEAL Study, JD Power Initial Quality Study We make every effort to provide accurate information, including, but not limited to PRICE, MILES and VEHICLE OPTIONS, but please VERIFY with Wilson Chevrolet GMC Buick Cadillac before purchasing.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Chevrolet Black Diamond Avalanche LS with Tire Pressure Warning, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNMCEE01DG107565
Stock: T65697A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- $22,959Good Deal | $1,322 below market
2013 Chevrolet Black Diamond Avalanche LTZ92,997 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Watson Chevrolet - Murrysville / Pennsylvania
CLEAN CARFAX, LEATHER, NAVIGATION, SUNROOF, BLUETOOTH, CREW CAB, 4WD, 2 SETS OF KEYS, BACK-UP CAMERA, CHROME WHEELS, 5.3L V8, RUNNING BOARDS, HEATED SEATS, TOW PACKAGE, POWER PACKAGE. Recent Arrival! Awards: * JD Power APEAL Study, JD Power Initial Quality Study WATSON CHEVROLET- YOUR HOMETOWN CHEVROLET DEALER !! ROUTE 22 MURRYSVILLE, PA.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Chevrolet Black Diamond Avalanche LTZ with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNTKGE77DG211341
Stock: T20574B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- $20,500Good Deal | $2,025 below market
2013 Chevrolet Black Diamond Avalanche LS71,840 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Weber Chevrolet Granite City - Granite City / Illinois
Recent Arrival! Silver Ice Metallic Chevrolet Avalanche 1500 A MUST SEE!! **ANOTHER WEBER 1-OWNER VEHICLE**, **BLUETOOTH HANDS FREE MOBILE**, **TURN BY TURN NAVIGATION**, **GOOD TIRES & BRAKES**, Carfax One Owner, Clean Carfax 'No Accidents'. Odometer is 65262 miles below market average! Weber Chevrolet Granite City is a great resource for new and used St. Louis Chevrolet cars, trucks, and SUVs. Since 1902, we have provided St. Louis and all the surrounding cities with quality vehicles and service.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Chevrolet Black Diamond Avalanche LS with Tire Pressure Warning, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNMCEE03DG171042
Stock: 28233A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- New Listing$30,800Good Deal | $1,906 below market
2013 Chevrolet Black Diamond Avalanche LTZ63,217 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
John Thornton Chevrolet - Lithia Springs / Georgia
FACTORY GPS NAVIGATION!!, POWER SUNROOF / MOONROOF!!, PREMIUM LEATHER SEATING!!, HEATED SEATS!!, DUAL POWER SEATING!!, REAR BACKUP CAMERA!!, BOSE PREMIUM AUDIO!!, CHROME ALLOY WHEELS!!, REAR SEAT DVD ENTERTAINMENT!!, CALL 678-303-4071, POWER RUNNING BOARDS, ROOF RACK, 22' WHEELS. Odometer is 41692 miles below market average!Thank you for considering this beautiful 2013 Chevrolet Avalanche 1500 LTZ finished in stunning Silver Ice Metallic with Ebony w/Custom Leather-Appointed Seat Trim.GO WEST to John Thornton Chevrolet, Celebrating 60 Years, Selling Chevy since 1957! Thank you for your interest in John Thornton Chevrolet! We happily serve Lithia Springs, Douglasville, Smyrna, Marietta, Kennesaw, Vining’s, Atlanta, Dallas, Acworth, Villa Rica and proud to be your Chevrolet Dealer for all of West Georgia by providing quality automotive services and unrivaled customer service. Awards:* JD Power APEAL Study, JD Power Initial Quality Study
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Chevrolet Black Diamond Avalanche LTZ with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNTKGE70DG254919
Stock: P12340
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- New Listing$24,991Fair Deal
2013 Chevrolet Black Diamond Avalanche LT67,175 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
AutoNation Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram North Richland Hills - North Richland Hills / Texas
Texas Edition Wheels; 4-20" X 8.5" (50.8 Cm X 21.6 Cm) Polished Aluminum Leather Seats Trailering Package; Heavy-Duty Bluetooth Connection Audio System; AM/FM Stereo With CD Player Cooling; External Engine Oil Cooler Cooling; External Transmission Oil Cooler Ebony; Custom Leather-Appointed Engine; Vortec 5.3L V8 Sfi Flexfuel Grille Insert; Bright Chrome Lt Preferred Equipment Group Mirrors; Outside Heated Power-Adjustable; Power-Folding And Driver-Side Auto-Dimming Rear Axle; 3.42 Ratio Seats; Front Bucket Silver Ice Metallic Suspension Package; Premium Smooth Ride Tires; P275/55R20; All-Season; Blackwall Transfer Case; Active; 2-Speed Electronic Autotrac Transmission; 6-Speed Automatic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. AutoNation Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram North Richland Hills has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this 2013 Chevrolet Avalanche. This Chevrolet includes: ENGINE, VORTEC 5.3L V8 SFI FLEXFUEL Flex Fuel Capability 8 Cylinder Engine *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is reassurance that any major issues with this vehicle will show on CARFAX report. You deserve a vehicle designed for higher expectations. This Chevrolet Avalanche LT delivers with a luxurious, well-appointed interior and world-class engineering. This 4WD-equipped vehicle will handle beautifully on any terrain and in any weather condition your may find yourself in. The benefits of driving a 4 wheel drive vehicle, such as this Chevrolet Avalanche LT, include superior traction and stability. It's not often you find just the vehicle you are looking for AND with low mileage. This is your chance to take home a gently used and barely driven Chevrolet Avalanche. More information about the 2013 Chevrolet Avalanche: The 2013 Chevrolet Avalanche's design is virtually unique in the market. It attempts to solve both passenger-hauling needs and cargo-hauling needs with a single truck. There's almost nothing else quite like the Avalanche's folding mid-gate in the market-- it allows the bed to be expanded only when needed and have more interior space the rest of the time. Overall, handling and ride quality are a step above what might be expected in a full-size pickup and the cabin has a refined feel with top-notch materials. Towing capacity is an impressive 8,100 pounds. Strengths of this model include towing prowess, Flexible and unique mid-gate arrangement, comfortable interior appointments, and ride and handling All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Chevrolet Black Diamond Avalanche LT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNTKFE71DG258357
Stock: DG258357
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- $26,997Fair Deal | $525 below market
2013 Chevrolet Black Diamond Avalanche LTZ75,243 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Flagship Motorcars of Lynnfield - Lynnfield / Massachusetts
***ORIGINAL MSRP $35,368 $664.85 INVESTED IN A RIGOROUS 164 POINT SAFETY INSPECTION, OIL CHANGE, ENGINE AIR FILTER, AND A FULL INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL! SERVICE WORK Service Work completed on this Chevrolet Black Diamond Avalanche includes: Complete Multi-Point Inspection by factory trained technicians, Oil Filter Change Using Original OEM Parts, Battery Voltage Test, Tires Inspected, Brake Inspection, Emissions System Check, Professional Detailed Inside and Out, Function Test all Lights, Check the Complete Exhaust System, Cooling System Inspection, Transmission Fluid Inspection, Differential Fluid Inspection, Function Test all Options Accessories. OUR SHOWROOMS ARE NOW OPEN Visit Us Online Or In Store Today! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE Only a Herb Chambers CERTIFIED Pre-Owned vehicle receives a Rigorous Multi-Point Inspection, 5-Day 100% Money Back Guarantee / 30-Day 1,500 Mile Vehicle Exchange and a complete Portfolio CarFax. Visit www.herbchamberssmartpricing.com for complete details. At Herb Chambers, we make sure you get a vehicle you can count on! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Navigation, Cooled Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Smart Device Integration, Heated/Cooled Seats Leather Seats, MP3 Player, 4x4, Flex Fuel. CARFAX 1-Owner EXPERTS CONCLUDE CarAndDriver.com's review says 'A Chevy Suburban with a pickup bed, the Avalanche is a useful, if odd, mix of a full-size pickup and an SUV.'. .
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Chevrolet Black Diamond Avalanche LTZ with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNTKGE76DG233881
Stock: F260112A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- $22,000Good Deal | $2,740 below market
2013 Chevrolet Black Diamond Avalanche LT92,492 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Choice Automotive - Honolulu / Hawaii
This 2013 Chevrolet Avalanche 4dr 4WD Crew Cab LT features a 5.3L 8 CYLINDER 8cyl Flex Fuel engine. It is equipped with a Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Silver Ice Metallic with a Ebony Leather interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Clock, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, AM/FM, CD Player, Leather Interior Surface, Four Wheel Drive, 12v Power Outlet, Bedliner, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Console, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Hard Tonneau Cover, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Power Adjustable Pedals, Power Brakes, Premium Alloy Wheels, Premium Sound, Roll Stability Control, Running Boards, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Tow Hooks, Vanity Mirrors -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Chevrolet Black Diamond Avalanche LT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNTKFE79DG378391
Stock: 1392K25
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- $21,477Fair Deal
2013 Chevrolet Black Diamond Avalanche LTZ144,615 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Lipscomb Chevrolet - Burkburnett / Texas
Includes a CARFAX buyback guarantee* Priced below NADA Retail!!! The price is the only thing that's been discounted on this roomy LTZ Black Diamond! Barrels of fun!! This great LTZ Black Diamond is just waiting to bring the right owner lots of joy and happiness with years of trouble-free use*** Great MPG: 21 MPG Hwy!!! Optional equipment includes: Sun, Entertainment & Destinations Package, Power Tilt-Sliding Sunroof w/Express-Open, Wheels: 20' x 8.5' Chrome (4), Heavy-Duty Trailering Package, All-Weather Floor Mats (LPO), Polished Exhaust Tips (LPO)...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Chevrolet Black Diamond Avalanche LTZ with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNMCGE07DG110529
Stock: A10529
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-01-2020
- $24,988Fair Deal | $534 below market
2013 Chevrolet Black Diamond Avalanche LTZ94,301 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Taylor Ford of Manteno - Manteno / Illinois
It comes with a 8 Cylinder engine. Rocking a dazzling black exterior and an ebony interior, this car is a great pick. Unlock and lock your doors with the hands-free locking and unlocking of keyless entry. Call today and take this one out for a spin!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Chevrolet Black Diamond Avalanche LTZ with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNTKGE72DG367187
Stock: 4932A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $23,490Fair Deal | $987 below market
2013 Chevrolet Black Diamond Avalanche LTZ114,053 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Baxter Ford West Dodge - Omaha / Nebraska
LTZ trim. REDUCED FROM $23,996!, EPA 21 MPG Hwy/15 MPG City!, $200 below NADA Retail! NAV, Heated/Cooled Leather Seats, Sunroof, Tow Hitch, Back-Up Camera, Running Boards, 4x4, Alloy Wheels, TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC CLICK ME!KEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, Heated Driver Seat, Cooled Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Running Boards MP3 Player, Rear Seat Audio Controls, 4x4, Aluminum Wheels, Privacy Glass.OPTION PACKAGESLPO, 22" (55.9 CM) CHROME 8-SINGLE OPEN SPOKE DESIGN WHEELS LPO wheels will come with 4 steel 22" wheels from the factory with alignment specs set to 22" LPO wheel selected, SUNROOF, POWER, TILT-SLIDING with express-open and wind deflector, TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC, AUDIO SYSTEM WITH NAVIGATION, AM/FM/SIRIUSXM STEREO WITH CD PLAYER 7-inch touch-screen Color Interface Display (CID), 30 gig usable Hard Drive storage space, with navigation and voice recognition, USB port, MP3 playback capability, Radio Data System (RDS), speed-compensated volume, time shift recording capability, ENGINE, VORTEC 5.3L V8 SFI FLEXFUEL with Active Fuel Management, capable of running on unleaded or up to 85% ethanol (with gas - 320 hp [239 kW] @ 5400 rpm, 335 lb-ft of torque [454 N-m] @ 4000 rpm, with E85 ethanol - 326 hp [243 kW] @ 5300 rpm, 348 lb-ft of torque [472 N-m] @ 4400 rpm), aluminum block (STD). Chevrolet LTZ with BLACK exterior and LIGHT CASHMERE/ DARK CASHMERE interior features a 8 Cylinder Engine with 320 HP at 5400 RPM*.EXPERTS ARE SAYING"A Chevy Suburban with a pickup bed, the Avalanche is a useful, if odd Great Gas Mileage: 21 MPG Hwy.AFFORDABILITYWas $23,996. This Black Diamond Avalanche is priced $200 below NADA Retail.MORE ABOUT USBaxter Ford West DodgePricing analysis performed on 8/10/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Chevrolet Black Diamond Avalanche LTZ with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNTKGE79DG309108
Stock: FE92824A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- $18,900Good Deal | $1,002 below market
2013 Chevrolet Black Diamond Avalanche LTZ149,935 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Sandman Brothers Buick GMC - Shelbyville / Indiana
Clean. $800 below Kelley Blue Book!, EPA 21 MPG Hwy/15 MPG City! DVD, Heated/Cooled Leather Seats, NAV, AUDIO SYSTEM WITH NAVIGATION, AM/FM/SIRIUSXM STEREO WITH CD PLAYER, 4x4, Alloy Wheels, Tow Hitch, LPO, THEFT-DETERRENT WHEEL SEE MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Leather Seats, 4x4, Heated Driver Seat, Cooled Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Running Boards, Premium Sound System, Onboard Communications System, Trailer Hitch, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Engine Start, Dual Zone A/C, Smart Device Integration, Heated Seats, Heated Leather Seats. OPTION PACKAGES SUN, ENTERTAINMENT AND DESTINATIONS PACKAGE includes additional 9 months of SiriusXM Satellite Radio and NavTraffic service, (CF5) power sunroof, (UYS) Audio system with navigation, AM/FM/SiriusXM stereo with CD player and (U42) rear seat DVD entertainment system, ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM, REAR SEAT DVD PLAYER with remote control, overhead display, 2 sets of wireless infrared headphones, auxiliary audio/video jacks, remote game plug-in and mute button in overhead console, WHEELS, 4 - 20' X 8.5' (50.8 CM X 21.6 CM) CHROME, LPO, THEFT-DETERRENT WHEEL Security system that sets off the vehicle alarm system if the vehicle is jacked up or towed - designed to protect 20'/22' SPO upsize wheels, ENGINE, VORTEC 5.3L V8 SFI FLEXFUEL with Active Fuel Management, capable of running on unleaded or up to 85% ethanol (with gas - 320 hp [239 kW] @ 5400 rpm, 335 lb-ft of torque [454 N-m] @ 4000 rpm, with E85 ethanol - 326 hp [243 kW] @ 5300 rpm, 348 lb-ft of torque [472 N-m] @ 4400 rpm), aluminum block (STD) MP3 Player, Rear Seat Audio Controls, Privacy Glass, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls. OUR OFFERINGS Let Mr. Sandman bring you a dream! Pricing analysis performed on 8/17/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Chevrolet Black Diamond Avalanche LTZ with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNTKGE7XDG149935
Stock: P3201
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- $23,600Fair Deal | $470 below market
2013 Chevrolet Black Diamond Avalanche LTZ89,339 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Smail Buick GMC - Greensburg / Pennsylvania
Superb Condition, CARFAX 1-Owner. PRICE DROP FROM $23,988, FUEL EFFICIENT 21 MPG Hwy/15 MPG City! NAV, Sunroof, Heated/Cooled Leather Seats, 4x4, Dual Zone A/C, Back-Up Camera, Keyless Entry, Premium Sound System, Alloy Wheels KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Cooled Driver Seat, Dual Zone A/C, Premium Sound System, Leather Seats, Keyless Entry, Back-Up Camera, 4x4, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Aluminum Wheels, Woodgrain Interior Trim, Heated Driver Seat, Running Boards, Onboard Communications System, Trailer Hitch, Remote Engine Start MP3 Player, Luggage Rack, Rear Seat Audio Controls, Privacy Glass, Steering Wheel Controls. OPTION PACKAGES SUNROOF, POWER, TILT-SLIDING with express-open and wind deflector, AUDIO SYSTEM WITH NAVIGATION, AM/FM/SIRIUSXM STEREO WITH CD PLAYER 7-inch touch-screen Color Interface Display (CID), 30 gig usable Hard Drive storage space, with navigation and voice recognition, USB port, MP3 playback capability, Radio Data System (RDS), speed-compensated volume, time shift recording capability, TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ENGINE, VORTEC 5.3L V8 SFI FLEXFUEL with Active Fuel Management, capable of running on unleaded or up to 85% ethanol (with gas - 320 hp [239 kW] @ 5400 rpm, 335 lb-ft of torque [454 N-m] @ 4000 rpm, with E85 ethanol - 326 hp [243 kW] @ 5300 rpm, 348 lb-ft of torque [472 N-m] @ 4400 rpm), aluminum block (STD). Chevrolet LTZ with Black exterior and Ebony interior features a 8 Cylinder Engine with 320 HP at 5400 RPM*. Non-Smoker vehicle, Locally Owned and Traded EXPERTS ARE SAYING Great Gas Mileage: 21 MPG Hwy. AFFORDABILITY Reduced from $23,988. VISIT US TODAY Our Name Means a Great Deal! Pricing analysis performed on 7/11/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Chevrolet Black Diamond Avalanche LTZ with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNTKGE74DG148019
Stock: G02460X
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-20-2020
- $24,987Good Deal | $2,347 below market
2013 Chevrolet Black Diamond Avalanche LTZ76,320 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Willis Lexus - Des Moines / Iowa
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Chevrolet Black Diamond Avalanche LTZ with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNTKGE78DG143471
Certified Pre-Owned: No