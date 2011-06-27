Vehicle overview

Like peanut butter and chocolate, sometimes combining two seemingly unrelated things results in something that's a pleasant surprise. In the 2011 Chevrolet Avalanche's case, it's the combination of both pickup and SUV attributes that proves to be so appealing. The Avalanche is based on GM's full-size truck architecture and comes in a four-door crew-cab body style. Unlike a truck, however, the Avalanche's cab and bed aren't separate; instead, the Avalanche features an SUV's one-piece body.

Separating these two sections is an innovative "midgate" that gives the Avalanche its unique flexibility. With it in place you have a quiet, comfortable SUV-like interior; fold it down and you get an extended cargo area that stretches all the way from the lockable tailgate to the back of the front seats. The three-piece hard tonneau cover over the bed can either be left in place to keep cargo secure or removed to carry taller items like dirt bikes or large home appliances. As with all big trucks, the Avalanche's main downside is its plus-sized dimensions, which can make it a handful in heavy traffic and tight spaces. The other notable downside is a price tag that's substantially higher than comparable crew cab pickups.

Truck shoppers who like the Avalanche's versatile design might also want to check out the 2011 Honda Ridgeline; though it lacks the Avalanche's cargo room and towing capacity, it offers an equally innovative SUV/pickup hybrid design in a more nimble, less expensive and more fuel-efficient package. And if luxury is your thing, you might also look at the Chevy's upscale cousin, the 2011 Cadillac Escalade EXT. But overall we think the 2011 Chevrolet Avalanche is a solid pick for people needing the best of both the pickup and SUV worlds.