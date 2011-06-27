  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(8)
Appraise this car

2011 Chevrolet Avalanche Review

Pros & Cons

  • Versatile midgate-based body style
  • smooth ride
  • comfortable seating.
  • Higher price than regular crew-cab pickups
  • large size and rear-quarter blind spots hinder maneuverability in tight spots.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Thanks to its practical midgate configuration, the 2011 Chevrolet Avalanche is an ideal crew-cab pickup for carrying a combination of passengers and cargo.

Vehicle overview

Like peanut butter and chocolate, sometimes combining two seemingly unrelated things results in something that's a pleasant surprise. In the 2011 Chevrolet Avalanche's case, it's the combination of both pickup and SUV attributes that proves to be so appealing. The Avalanche is based on GM's full-size truck architecture and comes in a four-door crew-cab body style. Unlike a truck, however, the Avalanche's cab and bed aren't separate; instead, the Avalanche features an SUV's one-piece body.

Separating these two sections is an innovative "midgate" that gives the Avalanche its unique flexibility. With it in place you have a quiet, comfortable SUV-like interior; fold it down and you get an extended cargo area that stretches all the way from the lockable tailgate to the back of the front seats. The three-piece hard tonneau cover over the bed can either be left in place to keep cargo secure or removed to carry taller items like dirt bikes or large home appliances. As with all big trucks, the Avalanche's main downside is its plus-sized dimensions, which can make it a handful in heavy traffic and tight spaces. The other notable downside is a price tag that's substantially higher than comparable crew cab pickups.

Truck shoppers who like the Avalanche's versatile design might also want to check out the 2011 Honda Ridgeline; though it lacks the Avalanche's cargo room and towing capacity, it offers an equally innovative SUV/pickup hybrid design in a more nimble, less expensive and more fuel-efficient package. And if luxury is your thing, you might also look at the Chevy's upscale cousin, the 2011 Cadillac Escalade EXT. But overall we think the 2011 Chevrolet Avalanche is a solid pick for people needing the best of both the pickup and SUV worlds.

2011 Chevrolet Avalanche models

The 2011 Chevrolet Avalanche is a full-size crew-cab pickup with a removable rear window and exclusive midgate. There are three trim levels: base LS, midlevel LT and premium LTZ.

The LS features a composite cargo bed, a removable three-piece cargo cover, side assist steps, a roof rack and deep-tinted rear privacy glass. Inside you'll find full power accessories, dual-zone manual air-conditioning, front bucket seats with a power driver seat, Bluetooth, OnStar and a single-CD stereo with an auxiliary audio jack, an iPod/USB port, satellite radio and rear-seat audio controls.

The LT adds rear parking assist, dual-zone automatic climate control, power-adjustable pedals, remote engine start, a premium Bose sound system and enhanced OnStar with turn-by-turn navigation. The top-drawer LTZ offers standard 20-inch polished alloy wheels, outside mirrors with integrated turn signals, an adaptive suspension, leather upholstery, heated and ventilated front seats, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a navigation system, a rearview camera and a Bose surround-sound audio system. Many of these upper-trim-level features are available as options on the lower trims.

Add the Z71 Off Road package and you get specialized springs and shock absorbers, upgraded 18-inch off-road tires, front recovery hooks, a skid plate and a high-capacity air cleaner. The Z71 looks different, too, thanks to beefy fender flares, an aggressive front fascia and tubular side assist steps.

Depending on the trim level, other stand-alone or packaged options include 20-inch chromed wheels, power running boards, an integrated trailer-brake controller, a sunroof, a front bench seat and a rear-seat entertainment system.

2011 Highlights

The Chevrolet Avalanche carries into 2011 essentially unchanged.

Performance & mpg

The 2011 Chevrolet Avalanche is available with either two-wheel drive (2WD) or four-wheel drive (4WD). LS and LT 4WD models get a single-speed transfer case, while a two-speed transfer case with low-range gearing is standard on the LTZ and available as an option on lower trim levels.

All 2011 Avalanche models come equipped with a 5.3-liter V8 that generates 320 horsepower and 335 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed automatic transmission is standard. A properly equipped 2WD Avalanche can tow up to 8,100 pounds. EPA-estimated fuel economy is 15 mpg city/21 mpg highway and 17 mpg combined for both 2WD and 4WD models.

Safety

Standard safety features on the Chevrolet Avalanche include antilock disc brakes, stability control, front side-impact airbags and full-length side curtain airbags with a rollover sensor, plus GM's OnStar emergency communications system.

The Avalanche has not been rated using the government's new, more strenuous 2011 crash testing procedures. However, its 2010 ratings (which aren't comparable to the new methodology) were a top five-star rating in all front- and side-impact tests.

Driving

Without a full load, the 5.3-liter V8 under the hood of the 2011 Chevrolet Avalanche gives the big truck better-than-average acceleration. Both handling and steering feel are respectable, but maneuverability is hampered by the Avalanche's substantial size and huge blind spots to the sides and rear of the vehicle. With the midgate buttoned up, the Avalanche is a bit smoother and quieter than a traditional pickup.

Interior

Climb up into the Avalanche and you'll find a passenger cabin that can seat up to six passengers with the available 40/20/40-split front bench seat or five with the standard front buckets. The interior has a comfortable, quality feel to it with clearly laid out gauges and controls.

When it comes time to haul stuff instead of people, the Avalanche's 5-foot-3-inch cargo bed expands to just over 8 feet with the midgate folded down. The transformation process is relatively easy if you leave the rear window and hard tonneau cover in place, but you'll need to remove and stow the rear glass and bed cover to take full advantage of the Avalanche's full pickup-like capabilities.

Cargo bins along the side of the bed provide a home for small items and feature drain plugs so they can do double-duty as rolling ice chests. The rear tailgate and bed cover also lock to keep valuable cargo secure.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2011 Chevrolet Avalanche.

5(62%)
4(12%)
3(0%)
2(12%)
1(14%)
4.0
8 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 8 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Gotta Love the Av
Av Daddy,03/10/2017
LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
This is my second Avalanche. First a WBH 2004 and now 2011. Would buy another one if they still were being built. Reliable, dependable, comfortable, and one of a kind. You gotta love this beast!
Impressive reliability
Tom,03/17/2018
LS 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
Bought the car new and has been unbelievably cheap to maintain. At almost 25k my Chevy pride was tested as I suffered the semi common active lifter issue and had the camshaft and lifters replaced under warranty. This has been the one and only time my check engine light has come on in just over 90k. I do all of my own work on all my vehicles. Other than tires (just installed the 3rd set)& oil changes( full synthetic only, changed when oil life gets to 30%) I replaced the air filter at 50k exchanged the trans fluid at around 60k for maintenance, replaced the 4 tire sensors when the first 1 died around 70k, first rear brake job and replaced the front sway bar links at 90k. Everything else (including all the exterior bulbs) is factory original. This truck has been incredibly reliable and has been used daily, long trips and for towing. Highly recommended truck very comfortable to drive, gets between 500-600 miles of range on long highway trips. I've towed multiple times including enclosed trailers full of stuff and project cars and the car handles it like nothing has changed.
The reasonable man's Cadillac Ext
Ross,03/07/2017
LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
If you're looking for versatility and luxury look no further than the Avalanche LTZ. I couldn't decide between a large SUV or a pickup truck for my farm needs and driving my kid to school. I always liked the look of the newer escalades and the avalanche, and having owned a deville DTS, it's easy to get spoiled by interior comforts, like heated and cooled leather seats. The ride is very smooth for a truck, the auto ride suspension takes control of bumps and hills. The Bose stereo sounds great and can be upgraded fairly easily, along with the read flip down DVD. Having a removable cover on the truck bed is key, fitting 6 bales of hay without even taking it off. That plus the midgate option makes this the most versatile truck on the market in my opinion. Why they stopped making them in 2013 is beyond me. If you are lucky enough to find one for a good deal, hold onto it.
the Terrible 5.3L engine
D. R. Jared,07/29/2016
LT 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
There have been complaints about the 5.3L engine since 2007, yet GM has done nothing about it. With only 62000 miles, I had to have $1100 worth of repairs to the engine, due to poor design. The engine had developed a solid engine 'miss', only 20,000 miles after purchasing the truck used. The independent mechanic shop had to look up the cause/effect/recommended repair on their independent web reference. The result: due to a design fault in the valve cover(s) , a replacement had been designed by GM that - supposedly - fixed the problem; oh, that and a premature tune-up, because the spark plugs had been completely gunked up with oil from the poor design. Now, only 20,000 miles later, the same problem has popped up again. A different repair shop described the same remedy as before! This shop owner said he LOVED this engine, as it earned him a lot of money! Personally, he owns a similar truck, but with the 6.0 L engine.
See all 8 reviews of the 2011 Chevrolet Avalanche
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 21 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
320 hp @ 5400 rpm
See all Used 2011 Chevrolet Avalanche features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover22.8%
More about the 2011 Chevrolet Avalanche

Used 2011 Chevrolet Avalanche Overview

The Used 2011 Chevrolet Avalanche is offered in the following submodels: Avalanche Crew Cab. Available styles include LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A), LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A), LT 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A), LS 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A), LTZ 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A), and LS 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A).

Related Used 2011 Chevrolet Avalanche info

