Used 2013 Cadillac CTS-V Consumer Reviews

Love this car

tom, 10/02/2018
4dr Sedan (6.2L 8cyl S/C 6M)
The original tires were rubbish. I put good tires on it, and we're golden. The visibility to sides and rear is limited. But this car is a joy to drive. Smooth, comfortable and easy to handle.

