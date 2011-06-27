Vehicle overview

Left brain, meet right brain. Very rarely do practicality and the foolish pursuit of entertainment coexist, but that is precisely what you can expect from the 2013 Cadillac CTS-V Sport Wagon. On one hand, it's a luxurious wagon with plenty of space for people and cargo. On the other, it's a fire-breathing, tire-shredding beast that can get any driving enthusiast cackling like a maniacal adolescent.

Based on the already bold CTS Sport Wagon, the CTS-V variant positively shatters any preconceived notions of what a wagon is or should be. Central to this theme is a stout 6.2-liter supercharged V8 that more than doubles the power output of the base CTS wagon's V6. Add to that some suspension tweaks that deliver grin-inducing cornering, and it's clear why right-brain-dominant drivers may be drawn to it.

Truth be told, the only other wagon in the same league is the Mercedes-Benz E63 AMG wagon. And while the Benz may have the Cadillac beat in a number of categories, it's also considerably more expensive. Of course, there are some SUV alternatives like the 2013 BMW X5 M, Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT8 and Porsche Cayenne that provide room and vroom, too. If you're one of the rare drivers seeking a middle ground to please both sides of your brain, any of these choices will surely satisfy.