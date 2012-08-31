Used 2013 BMW X5 M for Sale Near Me
- 68,552 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$24,489$4,968 Below Market
Chevrolet Buick GMC of Quincy - Quincy / Florida
Bluetooth technology is built into this unit, keeping your hands on the steering wheel and your focus on the road. It looks sharp with a moon roof. You'll never again be lost in a crowded city or a country region with the navigation system on this mid-size suv. This model has a 4.4 liter 8 Cylinder Engine high output engine. Conquer any rainy, snowy, or icy road conditions this winter with the all wheel drive system on this unit. It shines with an exquisite blue finish. This model features cruise control for long trips. Enjoy the tried and true gasoline engine in this unit. This mid-size suv has fog lights for all weather conditions. This 2013 BMW X5 looks aggressive with a streamlined rear spoiler. Electronic Stability Control is one of many advanced safety features on this BMW X5. The high efficiency automatic transmission shifts smoothly and allows you to relax while driving.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 BMW X5 M with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YMGY0C52D0C12123
Stock: 5C12123
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 91,650 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$22,998$4,635 Below Market
Levi's Auto Sales 1 - Denver / Colorado
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 BMW X5 M with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YMGY0C51D0C11898
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 67,794 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$35,995
Hawthorne Auto Square - Hawthorne / California
Meet the newest addition to our used car family, our cars are beautiful on the interior as well as the exterior. We offer In-House Financing, Out Side Finance, and Credit Union Direct Lending, We offer very aggressive financing options with down payment options for those with challenged credit, or those just simply looking for a good deal. We offer our customer the option to extended warranty (for purchase) and/ a 30 day/1000 mile In-House limited warranty; please call in to see what you need to qualify for a car...EASY, SIMPLE FINANCING FOR YOUR AND YOUR FAMILY! Meet the newest addition to our used car family, our cars are beautiful on the interior as well as the exterior. We offer In-House Financing, Out Side Finance, and Credit Union Direct Lending, We offer very aggressive financing options with down payment options for those with challenged credit, or those just simply looking for a good deal. We offer our customer the option to extended warranty (for purchase) and/ a 30 day/1000 mile In-House limited warranty; please call in to see what you need to qualify for a car...EASY, SIMPLE FINANCING FOR YOUR AND YOUR FAMILY!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 BMW X5 M with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YMGY0C5XDLL15849
Stock: LL15849
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-26-2020
- used
2012 BMW X5 M98,500 milesLemon history, 3 Owners, Lease
$22,999
Big Star Motors - El Paso / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Lemon History
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: Yes
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 BMW X5 M with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YMGY0C57CLK27954
Stock: 1350
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- used
2012 BMW X5 M83,811 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$21,998
American Automotive Group - Mooresville / North Carolina
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 BMW X5 M with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YMGY0C56CLK27380
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- used
2011 BMW X5 M111,060 miles3 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$19,585
D-Patrick Volkswagen - Evansville / Indiana
2011 BMW X5 M Base Recent Arrival! Luxury Pre-Owned vehicles you can trust. Why Exclusive? We are Evansville’s only certified Audi, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche and Volkswagen service center. Every luxury vehicle we choose to offer has been serviced by manufacturer-certified master technicians. Get exclusive one owner, local trades and retired company vehicles that have not been sent off, serviced and repaired at a nationwide auction. We are Evansville’s exclusive source for Certified Pre-Owned Audi, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, and VW. Get luxury for less at D-Patrick Exclusive Pre-Owned *Disclaimer - Price listed does not include a $199 documentation fee, applicable tax, title, tags, license, destination charges, $150 service and preparation, and any dealer installed options. 10.0J x 20 Fr & 11.0J x 20 Rr V Spoke Wheels, 16 Speakers, 3.91 Rear Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Adaptive suspension, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, AM/FM Stereo w/In-Dash CD Player, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic temperature control, Bodyside moldings, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: BMW Assist, Entertainment system, Extended Merino Leather Upholstery, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Head restraints memory, Headlight cleaning, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated M Sport Front Bucket Seats, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-xenon, Illuminated entry, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temper
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 3 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 BMW X5 M with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YMGY0C51BLK26961
Stock: E7699
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- used
2011 BMW X5 M75,092 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$23,488
National Motors of Ellicott City - Ellicott City / Maryland
This 2011 BMW X5 M will not make it to the weekend!! Please call now to reserve your test drive appointment!! (410) 465-4545.12/17 City/Highway MPGPrices subject to change without notice and do not include Title, License, Registration Fees, State or Local Taxes or Processing Fees or average Reconditioning Fee of $1295.. Please contact seller first for vehicle availability.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 BMW X5 M with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YMGY0C59BLK26576
Stock: K26576
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 09-01-2018
- 26,111 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$53,962
Fisker of the Fox Valley - Appleton / Wisconsin
*Locally Owned & Cared For *Sunroof With Swede Headliner *Heated Front Seats *Rain Sensing Wipers *Navigation *Bergstrom Certified New Price! Clean CARFAX. 2015 BMW X5 M AWD 8-Speed Sport Automatic with Shift Paddles 4.4L V8 DOHC 32V TwinPower Turbo Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Hands-Free Bluetooth & USB Audio Connection, harman/kardon Surround Sound System, Heated Front Seats, Navigation System, Navigation System w/Touchpad, Power moonroof, Rain sensing wipers, Remote keyless entry, Wheels: 21\ x 10\ Fr & 21\ x 11.5\ Rr M Light Alloy. Why Buy from Bergstrom Automotive? A Team driven to deliver great guest service Upfront pricing, fast and friendly Negotiation free buying experience Non-commissioned sales team Price Protection Guarantee 3 days, no questions asked, money back guarantee Every vehicle comes with a warranty Two offers to purchase your vehicle Financing options for every credit situation Invested in our communities
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW X5 M with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YMKT6C56F0C89379
Stock: 18578A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 64,137 miles
$42,900
Ultimo Motors East - Westmont / Illinois
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW X5 M with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YMKT6C52F0C89248
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 69,219 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$39,789
American Automotive Group - Mooresville / North Carolina
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW X5 M with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YMKT6C50F0C89426
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 48,324 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$46,879$5,204 Below Market
DCH Ford of Thousand Oaks - Thousand Oaks / California
Delivers 19 Highway MPG and 14 City MPG! This BMW X5 M delivers a Twin Turbo Premium Unleaded V-8 4.4 L/268 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 21" x 10" Fr & 21" x 11.5" Rr M Light Alloy -inc: Double spoke style 612M, Valet Function.* This BMW X5 M Features the Following Options *Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission: 8-Speed Sport Auto w/Shift Paddles, Transmission w/Oil Cooler, Tracker System, Tires: P285/35R21 Fr & P325/30R21 Rr Performance -inc: Front 21x10 and rear 21x11.5, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Systems Monitor, Steel Spare Wheel.* Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at DCH Ford of Thousand Oaks, 3810 E Thousand Oaks Blvd, Westlake Village, CA 91362.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW X5 M with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YMKT6C59G0R78167
Stock: FXP16780
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-01-2020
- 39,600 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$48,890$4,966 Below Market
Prestige Auto Group - Avenel / New Jersey
This 2016 BMW X5 M 4dr Base features a 4.4L V8 DOHC 32V TwinPower Turbo 8cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 8 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Black Sapphire Metallic with a Black Leather interior. It is covered by a limited warranty. - Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Black Sapphire Metallic 2016 BMW X5 M AWD 8-Speed Sport Automatic with Shift Paddles 4.4L V8 DOHC 32V TwinPower TurboRecent Arrival! Odometer is 5741 miles below market average!Reviews: * Astounding performance; comprehensively equipped; upscale interior with excellent fit and finish. Source: Edmunds - All advertised prices exclude government fees and taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document preparation charge, and any emission testing charge. DEALER makes no representations, expressed or implied, to any actual or prospective purchaser or owner of this vehicle as to the existence, ownership, accuracy, description or condition of the listed vehicle's equipment, accessories, price, specials or any warranties. Any and all differences must be addressed prior to the sale of this vehicle. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW X5 M with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YMKT6C57G0R78961
Stock: R78961
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-16-2020
- 27,165 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$52,973$2,686 Below Market
Terry Subaru - Lynchburg / Virginia
EXECUTIVE PACKAGE / HEATED SEATS / VENTILATED SEATS / HARMON KARDON SOUND SYSTEM / PANORAMIC SUNROOF / NAVIGATION / BACK UP CAMERA / OVERHEAD VIEW CAMERA / POWER REAR GATE / HEATED REAR SEATS Stock numbers starting with VA are located at Terry Auto Outlet at 2828 Candlers Mtn Rd, Lynchburg, VA. Stock numbers starting with CC are located at Terry Clearance Center at 18145 Forest Rd, Lynchburg, VA Stock numbers starting with SB are located at Terry of South Boston at 1426 Wilborn Ave South Boston, VA. All other stock numbers are located at Terry VW Subaru at 19134 Forest Rd, Lynchburg VA 24502.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW X5 M with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YMKT6C51G0R79278
Stock: P8144
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 43,350 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$49,500$729 Below Market
Certified Benz and Beemer - Scottsdale / Arizona
**$109,595 ORIGINAL MSRP**EXECUTIVE PACKAGE($4,500)**ARAGON BROWN FULL MERINO LEATHER($2,900)**DRIVER ASSISTANCE PLUS($1,700)**NAVIGATION/NAV/GPS**BLIND SPOT ALERT**HEADS-UP DISPLAY**BACKUP CAMERA**PANORAMIC MOONROOF**HARMAN KARDON SOUND PACKAGE**20" M PREMIUM WHEELS**HEATED/COOLED POWER SEATS**ADAPTIVE FULL LED LIGHTS**KEYLESS REMOTE**BLUETOOTH WIRELESS**RIGOROUSLY INSPECTED AND CERTIFIED** At Certified Benz & Beemer, we offer the highest quality, pre-owned vehicles in a friendly, zero pressure environment which we believe will be the best car buying experience you ever have. This has helped Certified Benz & Beemer to be recognized as the No. 1 Independent Dealer in the entire USA in 2013 and the No. 1 Independent Dealer in Arizona for 2012, 2014, 2016, 2017,2018 and 2019 by DealerRater.com, the most trusted source of automobile dealership and service center reviews of customer service, quality of work, friendliness, price and overall experience. Certified Benz & Beemer offers a great selection of top quality, luxury vehicles handpicked from the Southwest and most are displayed inside our 92,000 square feet of air-conditioned indoor showrooms. As part of the fully transparent process, we will provide you with our best upfront pricing, a CARFAX history report, our service inspection report, a Kelly Blue Book report as well as a market analysis report of the vehicle. Each certified vehicle comes with a 3 month/3,000 mile warranty and a 3 day Satisfaction Guarantee policy for your peace of mind. ****We encourage our customers to inquire whether a second key, floor mats, and/or owner's manual are available on this vehicle. Also, due to the sunny conditions in Arizona, many of the vehicles may have window tint installed on the vehicle at an additional cost of $399.00. We encourage that you inquire whether window tint has been installed on vehicle.****
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW X5 M with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YMKT6C59G0R78234
Stock: 16401A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 20,561 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$54,999
Niello Volkswagen - Sacramento / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW X5 M with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YMKT6C5XG0R79053
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 78,546 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$47,232$1,114 Below Market
NJStateAuto Used Cars - Jersey City / New Jersey
This 2016 BMW X5 M 4dr features a 4.4L 8 CYLINDER 8cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 8 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Alpine White with a Black Full Leather interior. It is covered by a limited warranty. - --- CALL NOW at 201-200-1100 or visit www.NJStateAuto.com --- You can SEE MORE PHOTOS of this vehicle, Free CARFAX Reports and over 300 more Cars, Trucks, Vans and SUVs. AUTO FINANCING is available on most vehicles - All Credit Accepted. --- We provide all the paperwork, bill of sale, titles, reassignments and temp tags. BUY RIGHT OFF THE LOT - We Open at 9am everyday. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Heated Seat, Rear Air Conditioning, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Anti-Theft, Full Leather Interior Surface, 12v Power Outlet, Adaptive headlights, Air Conditioned Seats, Aux. Audio Input, Birds Eye View Camera, Blind Spot Monitor, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Collision Avoidance System, Compass And Temperature Display, Compass And Temperature Display, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Forward Collision Warning, Front AC Seats, Front Heated Seats, Heads Up Display, Heated Mirrors, Heated Steering Wheel, HID Headlamps, Lane Departure Warning, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Paddle Shifter, Parking Sensors, Power Lift Gate, Premium Alloy Wheels, Premium Sound, Rain Sensing Wipers, Rear Heated Seats , Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - This 2016 BMW X5 M 4dr features a 4.4L 8 CYLINDER 8cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 8 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Alpine White with a Black Full Leather interior. It is covered by a limited warranty. - --- CALL NOW at 201-200-1100 or visit www.NJStateAuto.com --- You can SEE MORE PHOTOS of this vehicle, Free CARFAX Reports and over 300 more Cars, Trucks, Vans and SUVs. AUTO FINANCING is available on most vehicles - All Credit Accepted. --- We provide all the paperwork, bill of sale, titles, reassignments and temp tags. BUY RIGHT OFF THE LOT - We Open at 9am everyday. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Heated Seat, Rear Air Conditioning, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Anti-Theft, Full Leather Interior Surface, 12v Power Outlet, Adaptive headlights, Air Conditioned Seats, Aux. Audio Input, Birds Eye View Camera, Blind Spot Monitor, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Collision Avoidance System, Compass And Temperature Display, Compass And Temperature Display, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Forward Collision Warning, Front AC Seats, Front Heated Seats, Heads Up Display, Heated Mirrors, Heated Steering Wheel, HID Headlamps, Lane Departure Warning, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Paddle Shifter, Parking Sensors, Power Lift Gate, Premium Alloy Wheels, Premium Sound, Rain Sensing Wipers, Rear Heated Seats , Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW X5 M with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YMKT6C54G0R78304
Stock: 45971
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-25-2020
- 41,010 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$55,900
BM MotorCars - Rahway / New Jersey
Fully Inspected and Detailed. Lowest market prices guaranteed, no hidden fees, excellent financing rates for every credit situation! Clean CARFAX. Black Sapphire Metallic AWD 2016 BMW X5 M Base Odometer is 6128 miles below market average! Call 732-451-3535 to schedule your VIP test drive today! We proudly serve Rahway, New Jersey, New York and the entire United States!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW X5 M with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YMKT6C50G0R78686
Stock: R78686C01
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-25-2020
- 50,476 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$51,799
Ed Voyles Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Marietta / Georgia
2016 BMW X5 M Black Sapphire CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. AWD 8-Speed Sport Automatic with Shift Paddles 4.4L V8 DOHC 32V TwinPower TurboReviews:* Astounding performance; comprehensively equipped; upscale interior with excellent fit and finish. Source: EdmundsWho to trust more with your new or pre-owned vehicle needs than Ed Voyles Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM! In business for over 60 years. We are also, the number one Certified Pre-Owned Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, RAM dealer in the entire state of Georgia. We proudly serve Atlanta, Canton, Kennesaw, Dallas, Acworth, Gwinette, Morrow, Alpharetta, Roswell, Cartersville and all metro Atlanta cities. .
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW X5 M with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5YMKT6C52G0R78673
Stock: 5P47643A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-13-2020
