Vehicle overview

The 2012 Cadillac CTS-V Wagon would seem to be proof-positive that the brand has been knocked off its rocker. A hyper-powered luxury wagon would seem to have all the mainstream appeal of a vegan Thanksgiving. Actually, it probably does if you go by the CTS-V Wagon's tiny sales numbers. Instead, this mad melding of an ultra-practical body style with ultra-maniacal performance is designed for the unique brand of car enthusiast who sees it as the perfect car. Here is something that has enough cargo room to go antiquing and then enough horsepower to leave the grannies at Ye Olde Treasure Barn coughing in a billowing cloud of white tire smoke.

As with the CTS-V sedan, the wagon receives a supercharged V8, firmer suspension tuning, bigger wheels, stickier tires, more powerful brakes and V-specific styling enhancements. All of it adds up to a car that can show its taillights to the world's best ultra sport sedans. Of course, cars like the BMW M5, Jaguar XFR, Mercedes-Benz E63 AMG and Porsche Panamera Turbo all cost vastly more. Plus, only the Benz is available as a wagon.

While it's true that the 2012 Cadillac CTS-V Wagon appeals to a limited number of people, it has an absolutely huge amount of appeal for those who get it. There's really no other car sold in the United States that gives you this much practicality and this much performance in one slick-looking package. So we don't think for a second that Cadillac's off its rocker -- even if your grandfather would be a bit confused.