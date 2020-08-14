Used 2011 Cadillac CTS-V Wagon for Sale Near Me

4 listings
Showing 1 - 4 out of 4 listings
  • 2012 Cadillac CTS-V Wagon in White
    used

    2012 Cadillac CTS-V Wagon

    21,215 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $63,910

    Details
  • 2012 Cadillac CTS-V Wagon in Black
    used

    2012 Cadillac CTS-V Wagon

    52,555 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $65,000

    Details
  • 2014 Cadillac CTS-V Wagon in Black
    used

    2014 Cadillac CTS-V Wagon

    40,127 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $49,995

    Details
  • 2014 Cadillac CTS-V Wagon in Black
    used

    2014 Cadillac CTS-V Wagon

    41,459 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $47,991

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Cadillac CTS-V Wagon

  • 5
    (100%)
Fast and Furious yet Fully Forgiving
s2011l,09/26/2011
I have started this review several times, each time, deciding that maybe I was too biased to write it.....spend more time with the car and you will find a flaw to write about....that was my view at 1000 miles, 2500, 5000, 7500, and as I now close in on 10K miles, I am compelled to write my review....This is the best car on the face of the earth, dollar for dollar, that I have ever driven. I have owned just about every brand of German car and I have a great passion for them to this day, but value for money, I will take my CTS-V sport wagon any day of the week and twice on Sunday. This car does it all...black tie event with the wife, hockey practice for the kids, and my favorite - track day.
Report abuse
