Used 2012 Cadillac CTS-V Wagon for Sale Near Me

  • 2012 Cadillac CTS-V Wagon in White
    used

    2012 Cadillac CTS-V Wagon

    21,215 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $63,910

    Details
  • 2012 Cadillac CTS-V Wagon in Black
    used

    2012 Cadillac CTS-V Wagon

    52,555 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $65,000

    Details
  • 2014 Cadillac CTS-V Wagon in Black
    used

    2014 Cadillac CTS-V Wagon

    40,127 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $49,995

    Details
  • 2014 Cadillac CTS-V Wagon in Black
    used

    2014 Cadillac CTS-V Wagon

    41,459 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $47,991

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Cadillac CTS-V Wagon

Read recent reviews for the Cadillac CTS-V Wagon
Overall Consumer Rating
4.52 Reviews
  • 5
    (50%)
  • 4
    (50%)
The near-perfect car
gwoffreym,01/07/2012
I've had this car for 2500 miles now. All of the superlatives lavished on it by the auto press are apt and well deserved. I traded a 2005 CTS-V sedan and a 2010 CTS Performance Series Wagon in on this 2012 car that combines the functionality of both, a terrific if unusual combination. The car is docile and tractable when needs be and a manageable, hairy beast when the opportunity arises to let 'er rip. My mileage during break-in averaged 19 mpg, a little higher than EPA spec as has been my experience with my previous "V". The rainsense wipers take some getting used to...I would prefer a simple timeout as in past models...find it distracting waiting for the wiper to resond.
