Used 2012 Cadillac CTS-V Wagon for Sale Near Me
4 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 21,215 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$63,910
- 52,555 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$65,000
- 40,127 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$49,995
- 41,459 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$47,991
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Cadillac CTS-V Wagon searches:
Showing 1 - 4 out of 4 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Cadillac CTS-V Wagon
Read recent reviews for the Cadillac CTS-V Wagon
Write a reviewSee all 2 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.52 Reviews
Report abuse
gwoffreym,01/07/2012
I've had this car for 2500 miles now. All of the superlatives lavished on it by the auto press are apt and well deserved. I traded a 2005 CTS-V sedan and a 2010 CTS Performance Series Wagon in on this 2012 car that combines the functionality of both, a terrific if unusual combination. The car is docile and tractable when needs be and a manageable, hairy beast when the opportunity arises to let 'er rip. My mileage during break-in averaged 19 mpg, a little higher than EPA spec as has been my experience with my previous "V". The rainsense wipers take some getting used to...I would prefer a simple timeout as in past models...find it distracting waiting for the wiper to resond.
Related Cadillac CTS-V Wagon info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Cadillac CTS-V Coupe 2015
- Used Rolls-Royce Wraith 2017
- Used INFINITI QX70 2017
- Used Scion xB 2015
- Used Hyundai Santa Fe 2018
- Used Maserati Quattroporte 2018
- Used INFINITI QX80 2011
- Used Audi S7 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 2018
- Used Honda Crosstour 2015
- Used Ford Focus ST 2018
- Used Ford Explorer Sport Trac 2010
- Used Lexus CT 200h 2017
- Used Nissan Xterra 2015
- Used MINI Hardtop 2 Door 2016
- Used Volkswagen Golf GTI 2014
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Lexus GS 450h
- Used Subaru STI S209
- Used McLaren 720S Spider
- Used Lincoln Mark VIII
- Used GMC Envoy XL
- Used Kia Soul EV
- Used Ford Taurus X
- Used Buick Reatta
- Used Jaguar XK
- Used McLaren 720S
- Used Pontiac Bonneville
- Used Lexus RC 300
- Used Ford Escort
Shop used models by city
- Used Cadillac Escalade ESV Greenville NC
- Used Cadillac XT4 Chesapeake VA
- Used Cadillac Escalade ESV Springfield IL
- Used Cadillac Escalade ESV Edison NJ
- Used Cadillac XT5 Irvine CA
- Used Cadillac XT5 Aurora CO
- Used Cadillac XT4 Asheville NC
- Used Cadillac XT5 Evansville IN
- Used Cadillac Escalade Hybrid Ashburn VA
- Used Cadillac STS Ann Arbor MI
Shop used model years by city
- Used Cadillac CTS 2017 Orange CA
- Used Cadillac Escalade ESV 2017 Nashua NH
- Used Cadillac CT4 2017 Elizabeth NJ
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 BMW X3 M
- 2020 Volvo S60
- 2019 INFINITI Q60
- Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class 2019
- 2019 Kia Sedona
- 2019 Jaguar F-TYPE
- 2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- 2022 Chevrolet Traverse News
- Mercedes-Benz A-Class 2020
- 2019 NX 300h
- 2019 Audi RS 3
- 2020 CLA-Class
- Jaguar F-PACE 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 News
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- 2019 Arteon