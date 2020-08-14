Used 2012 Cadillac CTS-V Wagon for Sale Near Me

Gabriel/Jordan Ford - Livingston / Texas

: **This vehicle is located at Wagner Cadillac but can be made available upon request. LOW MILES - 21,215! Nav System, Heated Seats, Power Liftgate, Dual Zone A/C, Back-Up Camera, Onboard Communications System CLICK NOW! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Heated Driver Seat, Satellite Radio, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels Cadillac V-Series with WHITE DIAMOND TRICOAT exterior and LIGHT TITANIUM interior features a 8 Cylinder Engine with 556 HP at 6100 RPM*. OPTION PACKAGES: WOOD TRIM PACKAGE with real Midnight Sapele wood on instrument panel, center console and door trim, TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC FOR RWD, AUDIO SYSTEM, AM/FM STEREO WITH SINGLE-SLOT CD/DVD PLAYER (AUDIO ONLY), MP3 PLAYBACK, BOSE 5.1 SURROUND SOUND 10-SPEAKER SYSTEM AND HDD-BASED NAVIGATION with XM NavTraffic/Real Time Weather, 8" diagonal glide-up screen with voice and text guidance, auxiliary input jack, Radio Data System (RDS), 40GB Hard Drive Device (HDD) and USB with audio connectivity (STD), REMOTE VEHICLE START, ENGINE, 6.2L SUPERCHARGED V8 (556 hp [414.6 kW] @ 6100 rpm, 551 lb-ft of torque [734.9 N-m] @ 3800 rpm) (STD). Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks, Heated Mirrors, Electronic Stability Control. EXPERTS RAVE: CarAndDriver.com explains "The more practical vehicle has the same fine handling, solid feel BUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALER: At Wagner Cadillac, our success has been built upon our tireless commitment to customer service and excellence. This is more than just a "catch phrase" for us. It is our pledge. We strive day-in and day-out to meet the needs of our customers in the showroom, on the service drive, and in the community. We look forward to exceeding your expectations soon! Pricing analysis performed on 8/14/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2012 Cadillac CTS-V Wagon with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

16 Combined MPG ( 14 City/ 19 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1G6DV8EP0C0109332

Stock: C0109332

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-04-2020