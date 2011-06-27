Estimated values
2017 Buick LaCrosse 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,355
|$18,474
|$19,796
|Clean
|$16,860
|$17,960
|$19,210
|Average
|$15,871
|$16,932
|$18,038
|Rough
|$14,881
|$15,904
|$16,866
Estimated values
2017 Buick LaCrosse Essence 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,491
|$20,568
|$21,861
|Clean
|$18,935
|$19,995
|$21,214
|Average
|$17,824
|$18,851
|$19,920
|Rough
|$16,713
|$17,706
|$18,626
Estimated values
2017 Buick LaCrosse Premium 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,017
|$22,108
|$23,429
|Clean
|$20,417
|$21,493
|$22,735
|Average
|$19,219
|$20,262
|$21,348
|Rough
|$18,021
|$19,032
|$19,961
Estimated values
2017 Buick LaCrosse Preferred 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,777
|$20,000
|$21,442
|Clean
|$18,242
|$19,444
|$20,808
|Average
|$17,172
|$18,331
|$19,538
|Rough
|$16,101
|$17,218
|$18,269
Estimated values
2017 Buick LaCrosse Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,932
|$22,988
|$24,279
|Clean
|$21,307
|$22,348
|$23,561
|Average
|$20,057
|$21,069
|$22,123
|Rough
|$18,806
|$19,790
|$20,686