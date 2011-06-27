Used 2017 Buick LaCrosse Consumer Reviews
Good value for retired folks
Being retired, I was looking for a quite comfortable roomy car with easy to use controls and lots of safety features for my wife and me to use for travel. The Lacrosse fit the bill. I was impressed with all the safety features (love the heads up display) and the ease of use of the entertainment and navigation systems. Most luxury cars don't have touch screens, which to me was a distraction. The simpler the better. The trunk on the Lacrosse is huge so no problems getting luggage stowed. On the road the Lacrosse is very quiet and comfortable with plenty of power when you need it. I was impressed with the overall mileage on the first fill up at 29.4 mpg with a 200 mile trip to PA and the rest mixed driving. Some things I found troubling was there was no sunglass holder in the overhead (can use the space under the shifter, but still...), the visibility is not as good as I would have liked out the front when making turns and parking, and the transmission hunts a bit at low speed going up twisty hills (can shift into manual to smooth out). People complain about the electronic shifter, but I found it easy to use once I got used to it. Overall I find the Lacrosse to fit my needs just fine and look forward to many miles of comfortable quite travel. After 7500 miles the Intellilink display went blank then started a reboot that took two hours. Happened twice in two weeks and took to dealer who found a bad module that would not allow for reading data. Part on order for three weeks and haven't heard back.
Great value in a beautiful package
Over the years I've owned BMW's, Mercedes, Audi's, GMC Yukons, Acadias and Sierras. They all have positives and negatives, but you can't beat the value built into the Buick. I enjoy driving a smooth and quiet sedan again, and like the car very much and especially like the lower payments, good gas mileage and affordable maintenance and insurance over all the fancy imports I've owned. And bye bye to the $1,000 per visit import luxury car maintenance visits. Even though SUVs are all the rage, this solid large sedan is a quiet, powerful, comfortable and confident buy.
A great car!
I purchased a fully loaded 2017 Lacrosse with the premium trim level and couldn't be happier. I absolutely love the way it rides and handles, especially with the sport setting on. It has so many options I'm having a blast learning them all. It is by far the quietest, best riding, and best driving car I have ever owned. And I think it is the most stylish car on the market, not gaudy but sophisticated in its looks and styling. I tested a number of competitive models from Lexus, Kia, Hyundai, Nissan and Lincoln and they just didn't compare to this car. If you love to drive a luxurious, quiet yet great handling car, with plenty of power I highly recommend you take a look at the Lacrosse! Update 1/17/18 - this is truly the best car I have ever owned. Can hardly believe the mileage I get. I drove to my mothers home and back and, while I admit to taking it easy, averaged over 38 mpg for a 200 mile trip! Unreal! Loving the adaptive cruise control and lane keep assist features as they make the car a pleasure to drive. The adaptive cruise control is a real stress reducer, especially in heavy traffic. Just set it and let the car do the work. Buick has really done an outstanding job with this car.
Best kept secret in automobiles
We traded a 2010 Lacrosse CXS with 92,000 trouble free miles for this car 15 weeks ago. Ours is the Premium trim level. So far, in almost 5,000 miles we love the car and haven't found anything to complain about. Among the great things: Ride, smoothness of operation, seat comfort, Auto stop/start, gas mileage - 35 mpg on highway trips, 21-22 around town mileage, 24.2 overall probably 90% around town, easy to use technology, sound system, new style gear shifter, trunk size, quiet operation. Our friends that have ridden in this car are blown away. Before buying this car I test drove: Toyota Avalon, Chevy Impala, Lincoln MKZ, and Nissan Maxima. None of these compared to the comfort, handling, styling, and overall perceived quality of the 2017 Buick Lacrosse. To put things in perspective, this is the 12th new Buick we have purchased since 1966, and have only had one that was not terrific. However, this is head and shoulders above all of the previous 11. Buick hit a home run with this design.
Rides like a rock
I have a crimson red premium with the 20" wheels and tires. What a mistake. I drove the 18" version prior to getting mine and it was a floater. This one, equipped with RE97s rides like a go kart. And in sport mode it feels like you have no suspension at all. Now true, I'm a sporting sort of guy for an old geezer, but this car rides harder than a Vette or Z/28 that I've owned and its not in the same universe as my Pontiac G8 GT. At 500 miles I replaced the tires (at my expense) with Continental Extreme Contact DWS 06 and that helped a little. It still doesn't cure the issue that the suspension tuning is way off the charts. It's never still, never smooth. Going to the dealer service dept. tomorrow, but I highly doubt there's anything that can be done as it's just the way the car is. True, big wheels, but still a 40 series tire just like the 19s" on my G8. Why can the G8 ride light-years better on far more aggressive tires (RE-11s)? Other than the above, no complaints. Update: I did take the car to the very helpful dealership because GM wouldn't talk to me unless I did. Checked out 'nothing wrong' and 'to spec'' as expected. I also got a chance to drive another new one with the 20" wheels and tires with the hyper-strut and adaptive damping. It was just as bad if not worse (as it had the OEM RE-97s). I've asked the service manager to run this up the ladder with GM regional service folks to see if we can get engineering to take notice. Hard to believe that they put this car out in the captured test fleet and this wasn't noticed, especially on Detroit streets. Update at 1,300 miles. Now that I'm getting a few miles on it, the suspension isn't quite as brittle as it was before. Just got back from a 500 mile trip to the Detroit Auto Show where cruising at 80 mph up and back I got 30 mpg or just under. Detroit city streets took the edge of of the ride a bit. It's now in the range where I can tolerate it. Comfy seats for long trips and extreme quiet help. I got up there much more rested than past trips. I may end up liking this car after all.
