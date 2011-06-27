Used 2017 Buick LaCrosse Consumer Reviews

Good value for retired folks Richard Stewart , 12/09/2016 Premium 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A) 55 of 55 people found this review helpful Being retired, I was looking for a quite comfortable roomy car with easy to use controls and lots of safety features for my wife and me to use for travel. The Lacrosse fit the bill. I was impressed with all the safety features (love the heads up display) and the ease of use of the entertainment and navigation systems. Most luxury cars don't have touch screens, which to me was a distraction. The simpler the better. The trunk on the Lacrosse is huge so no problems getting luggage stowed. On the road the Lacrosse is very quiet and comfortable with plenty of power when you need it. I was impressed with the overall mileage on the first fill up at 29.4 mpg with a 200 mile trip to PA and the rest mixed driving. Some things I found troubling was there was no sunglass holder in the overhead (can use the space under the shifter, but still...), the visibility is not as good as I would have liked out the front when making turns and parking, and the transmission hunts a bit at low speed going up twisty hills (can shift into manual to smooth out). People complain about the electronic shifter, but I found it easy to use once I got used to it. Overall I find the Lacrosse to fit my needs just fine and look forward to many miles of comfortable quite travel. After 7500 miles the Intellilink display went blank then started a reboot that took two hours. Happened twice in two weeks and took to dealer who found a bad module that would not allow for reading data. Part on order for three weeks and haven't heard back. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Great value in a beautiful package Captain Jack , 04/03/2017 Essence 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A) 25 of 25 people found this review helpful Over the years I've owned BMW's, Mercedes, Audi's, GMC Yukons, Acadias and Sierras. They all have positives and negatives, but you can't beat the value built into the Buick. I enjoy driving a smooth and quiet sedan again, and like the car very much and especially like the lower payments, good gas mileage and affordable maintenance and insurance over all the fancy imports I've owned. And bye bye to the $1,000 per visit import luxury car maintenance visits. Even though SUVs are all the rage, this solid large sedan is a quiet, powerful, comfortable and confident buy. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

A great car! Bill A. , 07/09/2017 Premium 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A) 29 of 30 people found this review helpful I purchased a fully loaded 2017 Lacrosse with the premium trim level and couldn't be happier. I absolutely love the way it rides and handles, especially with the sport setting on. It has so many options I'm having a blast learning them all. It is by far the quietest, best riding, and best driving car I have ever owned. And I think it is the most stylish car on the market, not gaudy but sophisticated in its looks and styling. I tested a number of competitive models from Lexus, Kia, Hyundai, Nissan and Lincoln and they just didn't compare to this car. If you love to drive a luxurious, quiet yet great handling car, with plenty of power I highly recommend you take a look at the Lacrosse! Update 1/17/18 - this is truly the best car I have ever owned. Can hardly believe the mileage I get. I drove to my mothers home and back and, while I admit to taking it easy, averaged over 38 mpg for a 200 mile trip! Unreal! Loving the adaptive cruise control and lane keep assist features as they make the car a pleasure to drive. The adaptive cruise control is a real stress reducer, especially in heavy traffic. Just set it and let the car do the work. Buick has really done an outstanding job with this car. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Best kept secret in automobiles Elwyn H. Davis , 01/09/2018 Premium 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A) 17 of 17 people found this review helpful We traded a 2010 Lacrosse CXS with 92,000 trouble free miles for this car 15 weeks ago. Ours is the Premium trim level. So far, in almost 5,000 miles we love the car and haven't found anything to complain about. Among the great things: Ride, smoothness of operation, seat comfort, Auto stop/start, gas mileage - 35 mpg on highway trips, 21-22 around town mileage, 24.2 overall probably 90% around town, easy to use technology, sound system, new style gear shifter, trunk size, quiet operation. Our friends that have ridden in this car are blown away. Before buying this car I test drove: Toyota Avalon, Chevy Impala, Lincoln MKZ, and Nissan Maxima. None of these compared to the comfort, handling, styling, and overall perceived quality of the 2017 Buick Lacrosse. To put things in perspective, this is the 12th new Buick we have purchased since 1966, and have only had one that was not terrific. However, this is head and shoulders above all of the previous 11. Buick hit a home run with this design. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse