Used 2005 Buick LaCrosse Consumer Reviews
Not your father's Buick!
I bought this CXL with the legendary 3.8 engine. It had 37,000 miles and was lightly used. I have driven it 7,000 miles. I love the 3.8 engine and GM got it right with the last of the series. Great around town mileage and good highway mileage. The original tires are about shot and I intend to upgrade with premium rubber. GM needs to put better original tires on its premium models. No problems and my mechanic has raved about the good deal I got from a VW dealer. The car depreciated to where a guy with two kids in college can afford a top line car for the cost of a tin can. My only complaint is that I wish the front leather seats were as nice as the European-style seats on my 1994 Bonneville.
First Year Flaws
I have now owned this Buick for 3+ years and have put 75k miles on her. She is still very docile, quiet and well mannered, just what you would expect from a Buick.
I'm a 45 year old Buick owner
I have had this car for 2 months. Purchased w/15K miles on it. CXL model rides very smooth on the highway. More comfortable than my Saturn L. This car is rated 20/29 mpg but I cannot understand why I only average about 14 mpg in city driving. Highway mpg is great..lives up to its 30 mpg. Steering is a little balky. You can feel it roll and dip on sharp turns. All and all this a comfortable sedan. Looks a little like the Lexus LS330 until you look at the grille. The grille and layout of the front is the thing only way you know it is a Buick. Also, for some reason, every time I turn on the air vents the AC is on. I think if the in city gas mileage was better I would enjoy this car more.
Totally mediocre
I purchased this car used with 22,000 miles. Initially, I was very impressed with the design of the exterior and the interior materials. However, with time I have been mildly disappointed. No major complaints, just room for improvement. Like every other review, I am also disappointed with the fuel economy. Also, the 3.8 liter engine is not nearly as quiet or refined as other reviews suggest. The seats are unsupportive and stiff, although the leather is of very good quality. Have had an ongoing problem with the airbag light coming on for no apparent reason. Finally, the trunk lid has no handle to pull it up. Sounds minor but is very inconvenient.
Better Buick
The 2005 LaCrosse is a much better car than my previous 1997 Buick Regal. Handles and rides much better and doesn't have that old Buick float. It feels more like a sport sedan. Fit and finish is also improved and it is quite quiet. I think the old 3.8 V6 has been improved. Smoother and quiter. The gas mileage is still a downer. It gets 30 on the highway, but only 17-18 around town. Overall, its a much improved car.
