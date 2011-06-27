  1. Home
  2. Buick
  3. Buick LaCrosse
  4. Used 2005 Buick LaCrosse
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2005 Buick LaCrosse CX Features & Specs

More about the 2005 LaCrosse
Overview
Starting MSRP
$22,835
See LaCrosse Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$22,835
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$22,835
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)306/459 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$22,835
Torque230 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.8 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle40.4 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$22,835
2 rear headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$22,835
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$22,835
remote trunk releaseyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Dual zone air conditioningyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$22,835
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$22,835
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$22,835
Front head room39.4 in.
bucket front seatsyes
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room57.2 in.
Front leg room42.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room55.3 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$22,835
Rear head room37.2 in.
Rear hip Room54.6 in.
Rear leg room37.6 in.
Rear shoulder room57.0 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$22,835
Front track61.7 in.
Length198.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Curb weight3495 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.0 cu.ft.
Height57.4 in.
EPA interior volume115.4 cu.ft.
Wheel base110.5 in.
Width73.0 in.
Rear track61.5 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$22,835
Exterior Colors
  • Deep Sapphire Metallic
  • White Opal
  • Steelmist Metallic
  • Sterling Silver Metallic
  • Cashmere Metallic
  • Glacier Blue Metallic
  • Black Onyx
  • Cardinal Red Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Gray
  • Neutral
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$22,835
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
full wheel coversyes
P225/60R16 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
16 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$22,835
modified MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
semi-trailing arm rear suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$22,835
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See LaCrosse Inventory

Related Used 2005 Buick LaCrosse CX info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles