Estimated values
2005 Buick LaCrosse CXS 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,170
|$3,170
|$3,719
|Clean
|$1,941
|$2,841
|$3,332
|Average
|$1,483
|$2,182
|$2,558
|Rough
|$1,025
|$1,523
|$1,784
Estimated values
2005 Buick LaCrosse CX 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,677
|$2,372
|$2,754
|Clean
|$1,500
|$2,126
|$2,468
|Average
|$1,146
|$1,633
|$1,895
|Rough
|$792
|$1,140
|$1,322
Estimated values
2005 Buick LaCrosse CXL 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,839
|$2,492
|$2,854
|Clean
|$1,645
|$2,233
|$2,557
|Average
|$1,256
|$1,715
|$1,963
|Rough
|$868
|$1,197
|$1,370