Estimated values
2016 Buick Enclave Convenience Group 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,595
|$19,299
|$21,014
|Clean
|$17,109
|$18,757
|$20,411
|Average
|$16,138
|$17,672
|$19,205
|Rough
|$15,167
|$16,587
|$17,999
Estimated values
2016 Buick Enclave Premium Group 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,160
|$23,837
|$25,529
|Clean
|$21,548
|$23,167
|$24,796
|Average
|$20,325
|$21,827
|$23,331
|Rough
|$19,102
|$20,487
|$21,865
Estimated values
2016 Buick Enclave Leather Group 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,521
|$21,243
|$22,978
|Clean
|$18,982
|$20,646
|$22,318
|Average
|$17,904
|$19,452
|$21,000
|Rough
|$16,827
|$18,258
|$19,681
Estimated values
2016 Buick Enclave Premium Group 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,970
|$22,746
|$24,536
|Clean
|$20,391
|$22,107
|$23,831
|Average
|$19,234
|$20,828
|$22,423
|Rough
|$18,076
|$19,549
|$21,015
Estimated values
2016 Buick Enclave Leather Group 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,241
|$21,849
|$23,469
|Clean
|$19,683
|$21,234
|$22,795
|Average
|$18,565
|$20,006
|$21,448
|Rough
|$17,448
|$18,778
|$20,101