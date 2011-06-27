Used 2016 Buick Enclave Consumer Reviews

Very quiet. Smooth riding. Brian L , 12/02/2015 Leather Group 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A) 56 of 58 people found this review helpful This is the quietest vehicle that we have ever owned and it is a SUV. (We have owned many, many vehicles over the years and all bought new.) Quality SUV & materials for far less in cost than other luxury SUVs. Front wheel drive is rated at 17/24 mpg. So far best that we have gotten pure highway is 23.1. Hopefully will improve somewhat. 2500 miles on it so far. Acceleration is acceptable to pass and go up hills. Overall we are very happy with it. One option that we got was lane departure & front end collision warning. Leather edition comes with blind spot warning and rear side collision alert. Thus loaded with safety features. Also, a middle air bag. One issue that we are not happy with is the "hanger" hooks are in the 3rd row. Can't use exit handles in second row since they are on the back of the front seats and not on the roof. We like to hang clothes on clothes bar when we travel but this is a problem other than just 10-12inches of such if using third row. With cars we put clothes about 50% across and still had good vision out of the back window. Third row and second row both fold down flat for storage. Overall very happy with this "car." Technology Performance Interior Comfort Value Report Abuse

I have had this SUV for 4 years David McDowell , 09/13/2016 Leather Group 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) I have never enjoyed a car as much as I have enjoyed this vehicle. It has been very happy with the performance. My tires lasted over 70.000 miles. I have driven the SUV a couple times to Michigan and to Florida. I have 85000 and have faithfully kept the oil change, tire rotation and have done all required maintenance on it. I have been asked if I want to trade it in and have declined because of how much i believe in this particular vehicle. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Where does my oil go and what are these noises??? JW , 07/16/2017 Convenience Group 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A) The engine is using / losing oil. I have approximately 50,000 miles on the vehicle. At 46,000 my "low oil" light came on. Sure enough - the oil barely registered on the dipstick. The dealership told me that I need to have my oil changed more often, even though I have it changed religiously and have NEVER been overdue. They also told me that the owner's manual instructs that customers must check the oil at every fuel fill up. (Shifting the blame to me?) Here I am - 3000 miles later - and about to take a road trip. I checked my oil and it barely registers on the dip stick. Apparently I am driving a $40,000 vehicle that has an engine that burns oil. There are no oil leaks on my garage floor, so it must be going somewhere. We will be taking my daughter's 2009 Pontiac on our road trip because I feel safer with us going far from home in that. There is also a LOUD bang in the back floor. I have taken it in and they "can't find it". The repair tech could hear the noise when I called in to schedule the repair using Blue Tooth - it's that loud! How can they not find metal banging together. A waste of money. I recommend purchasing a different vehicle. Comfort

Love our Enclaves Jon McSparron , 08/21/2016 Premium Group 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) This is our 3rd Enclave and they each get better. Love the seating, and storage. Wife hauls a lot of items when doing Prison Ministry work and she can still get 4 people into very comfortably . I like the vehicle for over all appearance, and variability. Good vehicle for us as we haul grand kids around and three car sets with 4 grand kids is not a problem. The entertainment system is great when traveling any distance with them as they can watch DVD's and not bother us in the front seat. Only hang up I have ever had is getting at the spare tire. Would not want to do that when the back is full of groceries or luggage as access to the lowering nut in under the storage bin at the rear of the vehicle. Have had an issue with the rear cooling system leaking. Dealer knew exactly what was wrong and had it fixed under warranty. Still love the Enclaves, great vehicles. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort