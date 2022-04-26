Skip to main content
  2. Alfa Romeo
  3. Alfa Romeo Giulia
  4. 2023 Alfa Romeo Giulia

2023 Alfa Romeo Giulia

Release Date: Summer 2022
Estimated Price: Starting around $45,000
What to expect
  • New limited-edition Estrema model debuts
  • Part of the first Giulia generation introduced in 2017
Contact your local dealers about upcoming availability and pricing details.

