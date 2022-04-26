What is the Giulia?

If you're in the market for a compact luxury car, you're probably considering some familiar faces. BMW 3 Series, Audi A4, Mercedes-Benz C-Class ... maybe even the Acura TLX or Genesis G70. But we suggest also taking a look at the Alfa Romeo Giulia — a sporty four-door with stunning good looks and an upscale interior. While packaging issues like a tight rear seat and limited cargo space won't appeal to people looking for ultimate practicality, the Giulia has enough charm that it might win you over on personality alone.

Alfa is introducing a new limited-edition trim level for the 2023 Giulia (as well as its SUV counterpart, the Stelvio). While Alfa is positioning the new Giulia Estrema as a more attainable version of the performance-oriented Giulia Quadrifolgio, the only substantial upgrade the Estrema pulls from its high-octane sibling is the adaptive suspension dampers. You also get flashy bits like carbon fiber sprinkled on the outside and throughout the cabin and staggered tires are available as an option. Alfa hasn't said how many Estrema units it'll be building, but the limited-edition status means this model will likely only be available for 2023.