Used 2014 BMW X6 Consumer Reviews

Nancy , 12/27/2015 xDrive35i 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)

13 of 19 people found this review helpful

The vehicle pulls which makes the drive very stressful. You have to keep a firm grip with two hands on the steering wheel at all times....not a luxury drive. Bought brand new from Braman Motors in West Palm Beach, what a disappointment. Been thru several service advisors, vehicle in multiple times for pulling. Broken promises and lied to on what they touched on my vehicle - don't trust their paperwork, they don' t put everything on the paperwork. This is my 5th BMW and I've never been through anything like this, friends are leary after my experience and two refused to lease again when their leases were up. I strongly suggest you be very cautious, the luxury experience is not what it once was.