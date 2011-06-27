Estimated values
2005 BMW X3 3.0i AWD 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,638
|$3,687
|$4,255
|Clean
|$2,440
|$3,407
|$3,930
|Average
|$2,043
|$2,847
|$3,281
|Rough
|$1,646
|$2,287
|$2,631
Estimated values
2005 BMW X3 2.5i AWD 4dr SUV (2.5L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,814
|$2,365
|$2,664
|Clean
|$1,677
|$2,185
|$2,461
|Average
|$1,404
|$1,826
|$2,054
|Rough
|$1,132
|$1,467
|$1,647