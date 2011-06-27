Used 2005 BMW X3 Consumer Reviews

120,000 miles later jerry , 12/16/2009 29 of 29 people found this review helpful Consider this a VERY long term road test. Everybody loves their new car, but after 120,000 miles ours keeps getting better. It had some minor problems which developed under warranty and which were resolved while we drove new BMWs when ours was in service. Great in the snow, great long distance cruiser. Mpg annualizes at 21.7. All electrical stuff still performing well, gps probably ought to be updated but we don't use it all that much. Only possible drawback is it eats tires getting maybe 35k to a set. Report Abuse

LOONG ROAD TEST! 181K cablack69@mac.com , 09/05/2015 3.0i AWD 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 6M) 32 of 33 people found this review helpful I have to say, I really love this vehicle. I have read many reviews about the poor quality, repair frequency and lack of comfort. I think if buyers are looking for the softer ride of a true luxury vehicle, buy a Range Rover. This little machine is still kicking butt at 181k! I have had the normal repair costs; tires, brakes, etc. The shocks and struts where changed at 175k. They were the originals! I think I have more than gotten my moneys worth. The only real complaint I have is the panoramic roof. It stopped working about 10k miles ago. I have a fix for it, just haven't done it yet. And the paint/stain on the interior. The thing is, I just drove a 2008 X5 and that problem still exists. I still gotta give my little 3.0, 6-spd manual, 181k mile Bimmer 9 outta 10. Handles like no other in rain/snow, darn good fuel economy for an all wheel drive (averages 23mpg) and with all those miles and the black obsidian paint, it's still a head turner. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

15+ years going strong TonyM , 11/30/2015 3.0i AWD 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 6M) 28 of 29 people found this review helpful We purchase this 2005 3.0 X3 brand new. Besides its normal wear and tear and routine maintenance it has be by far the best and most reliable car we have had. We really got our monies worth, being with the military this car has been up and down the German Autobahn and cruising the Interstates in the southeast. Update: June 2020still running like a champ with 226000 miles Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

62K miles and going strong Dustin , 01/26/2010 14 of 14 people found this review helpful Just had the BMW dealer do a full inspection of it and found nothing wrong at 62k miles! All I have done is change oil and buy new tires. The 6 speed manual allows me to have great performance but also allows to get the same or better gas mileage as any 2010 American or Japanese competitor SUV with 6cyl awd. Only difference is the required premium fuel, which is only like and extra $2 per fill up so who cares. Pretty sporty too, topped it out at 140mph before. Awd makes it handle corners and snow excellently.