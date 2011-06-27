Estimated values
2005 BMW M3 2dr Coupe (3.2L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,266
|$17,335
|$19,744
|Clean
|$12,005
|$15,716
|$17,859
|Average
|$9,482
|$12,476
|$14,089
|Rough
|$6,958
|$9,236
|$10,320
2005 BMW M3 2dr Convertible (3.2L 6cyl 6M) with no options
|Outstanding
|$10,606
|$15,731
|$18,690
|Clean
|$9,597
|$14,261
|$16,905
|Average
|$7,580
|$11,321
|$13,337
|Rough
|$5,563
|$8,382
|$9,769