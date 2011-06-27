Estimated values
2016 BMW 7 Series 750i 4dr Sedan (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$35,426
|$38,081
|$40,764
|Clean
|$33,939
|$36,489
|$39,058
|Average
|$30,966
|$33,306
|$35,647
|Rough
|$27,993
|$30,122
|$32,236
2016 BMW 7 Series 750i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$37,682
|$39,868
|$42,081
|Clean
|$36,101
|$38,202
|$40,320
|Average
|$32,938
|$34,869
|$36,799
|Rough
|$29,776
|$31,536
|$33,277
2016 BMW 7 Series 740i 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,133
|$33,972
|$35,834
|Clean
|$30,784
|$32,552
|$34,335
|Average
|$28,088
|$29,712
|$31,336
|Rough
|$25,391
|$26,872
|$28,337