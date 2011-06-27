Used 2016 BMW 7 Series Consumer Reviews

A car by any other name isn't Atlcarguy , 12/08/2016 750i 4dr Sedan (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A) 13 of 13 people found this review helpful a BMW. This truly is the best car I have ever owned. I have previously had MB, Jag, Audi, Jeep, Acura, etc. I went into this thinking it was going to be an S Class or a Model S. (Both great cars in their own right) However, after driving the S I couldn't shake the feeling that it felt old. Anyone who chose that car got a great one it just wasn't for me, and this is after aspiring to an S my whole life. I drove the Tesla Model S and loved the acceleration and Auto Pilot, but it felt very cramped and the materials are not even close to 5 series quality let alone the 7. I liked the Tesla but feared I would get tired of the tradeoffs. I drove the 7 and knew I had to have it. It is extremely fast, very comfortable, and has a decent percent of the autonomous capabilities of the then Model S. After 8,000 miles, I can honestly say I still love it. I'm getting about 19 mpg around town and 29-30 when I do long highway hauls. Pretty darned impressive for a dual turbo V8 that will haul A*% when needed. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Great Car Rlee.mcccullar@gmail.com , 07/16/2016 750i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A) 23 of 25 people found this review helpful I have owned my 750 for a few weeks and LOVE it! Had been a Porsche guy for a long time, but nothing matches the ride/ engine of the big 7! Wife has a Range Rover....not even close. This is a great luxury ride that offers more room, more exhilarating performance, and better handling than Benz S Class. Not hating them, I have an SL550, but the BMW is un paralleled as a daily driver or on a trip. I had a BMW before and hated iDrive, but love the new system. The air conditioner is excellent, the new interface is more friendly, and visibility in the car is excellent. Give one a try....you will be glad you did!

2016 750i xDrive (G12 Platform) JW , 04/21/2016 750i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A) 22 of 24 people found this review helpful After having a less than acceptable ownership and service experience with my 2015 MBZ S63 AMG Sedan (Transmission failures less than 8k miles), I decided to try the new 7. I would have opted for the Alpina B7 had it been avail but due to timing I opted for a 750i xDrive. Although not quite as fast as the much more expensive Benz I traded, this car is far more engaging and athletic to drive. The 4.4L V-8 is silky smooth and the transmission programming is spot on. On a car with as much technology as these high-end sedans have, I much prefer the interfaces and user-friendliness of BMW's approach to controls, infotainment, and gizmos (exception of the seat controls.... MBZ has the best placement for seat controls). The drive settings provide a cadre of options ranging from pillow soft to firm. Perhaps I haven't discovered how yet but I'd like the car to stay in the mode I last drove it in (defaults to comfort every time I start it up). In all drive settings the car performs admirably on road trips over varied pavement. I do notice more dramatic pitch from the front suspension than I am used to in a BMW under hard braking or hard acceleration. I don't opt for the 21" wheels based on other's reviews that they are overly harsh. I am running the 20" M-Sport 5-Spoke wheels on Pirelli Run-Flats and they seem to be a good compromise. I am sure, as with all other BMW's I've owned, performance comes partly at the price of accelerated tire wear. This being a long wheelbase all-wheel drive 7-series, I expect 12-15K miles out of a set of tires tops.... The Bowers & Wilkins Stereo is worth the coin and far superior to the top of the line Burmester Audio in the Benz (Speakers in my AMG were poorly designed/installed and housings began resonating badly very soon after purchase). My initial impressions on the new 7 series are positive and my hope is I still enjoy my seat time in this car in year 2, 3, and beyond. I believe BMW's biggest strengths in this segment are in it's general user-friendliness of high end features and general quality implementation and refinement of all systems. For me, BMW has done a far superior overall job to MBZ and Audi and worth noting, Tesla (Sorry Tesla, If I want to open my sunroof, I don't want to browse through menus on a big screen to get there....).

Adaptive Cruise Control issues with 2016 BMW 740i Annonymous , 02/22/2017 740i 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) 12 of 13 people found this review helpful The adaptive cruise control misses to adapt speed or stop or detect a vehicle in front requiring driver intervention to avoid a collision. I have seen multiple symptoms of this problem occurring. The problems seem to be more persistent when ACC is turned on with no car in view Symptom 1: Vehicle BMW with adaptive cruise control is tracking another vehicle (showing in cockpit) and adapting speed however for unknown reason it later fails to start the process of slowing down and collision alarm is sounded Symptom 2: Vehicle BMW is tracking another vehicle and adapting speed on lane 1; upon BMW switching lanes to another clear lane, car tracked in cockpit disappears, the BMW accelerates to reach target speed and though it later it detects another vehicle in front it fails to start slowing down. Driver intervention is required to brake and slow down. Symptom 3: Same as driving condition in symptom 2 except that upon lane switch the BMW fails completely to detect a vehicle parked in the second lane and keeps going on at same speed. Driver intervention is required to stop the BMW Symptom 4: When two lanes merge and another vehicle is moving in from the of the BMW either from the front right or the front left the BMW fails to detect the vehicle merging in front and fails to adapt speed. Driver intervention is required.