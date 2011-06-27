Used 2016 BMW 7 Series Consumer Reviews
A car by any other name isn't
a BMW. This truly is the best car I have ever owned. I have previously had MB, Jag, Audi, Jeep, Acura, etc. I went into this thinking it was going to be an S Class or a Model S. (Both great cars in their own right) However, after driving the S I couldn't shake the feeling that it felt old. Anyone who chose that car got a great one it just wasn't for me, and this is after aspiring to an S my whole life. I drove the Tesla Model S and loved the acceleration and Auto Pilot, but it felt very cramped and the materials are not even close to 5 series quality let alone the 7. I liked the Tesla but feared I would get tired of the tradeoffs. I drove the 7 and knew I had to have it. It is extremely fast, very comfortable, and has a decent percent of the autonomous capabilities of the then Model S. After 8,000 miles, I can honestly say I still love it. I'm getting about 19 mpg around town and 29-30 when I do long highway hauls. Pretty darned impressive for a dual turbo V8 that will haul A*% when needed.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Great Car
I have owned my 750 for a few weeks and LOVE it! Had been a Porsche guy for a long time, but nothing matches the ride/ engine of the big 7! Wife has a Range Rover....not even close. This is a great luxury ride that offers more room, more exhilarating performance, and better handling than Benz S Class. Not hating them, I have an SL550, but the BMW is un paralleled as a daily driver or on a trip. I had a BMW before and hated iDrive, but love the new system. The air conditioner is excellent, the new interface is more friendly, and visibility in the car is excellent. Give one a try....you will be glad you did!
- Safety
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
2016 750i xDrive (G12 Platform)
After having a less than acceptable ownership and service experience with my 2015 MBZ S63 AMG Sedan (Transmission failures less than 8k miles), I decided to try the new 7. I would have opted for the Alpina B7 had it been avail but due to timing I opted for a 750i xDrive. Although not quite as fast as the much more expensive Benz I traded, this car is far more engaging and athletic to drive. The 4.4L V-8 is silky smooth and the transmission programming is spot on. On a car with as much technology as these high-end sedans have, I much prefer the interfaces and user-friendliness of BMW's approach to controls, infotainment, and gizmos (exception of the seat controls.... MBZ has the best placement for seat controls). The drive settings provide a cadre of options ranging from pillow soft to firm. Perhaps I haven't discovered how yet but I'd like the car to stay in the mode I last drove it in (defaults to comfort every time I start it up). In all drive settings the car performs admirably on road trips over varied pavement. I do notice more dramatic pitch from the front suspension than I am used to in a BMW under hard braking or hard acceleration. I don't opt for the 21" wheels based on other's reviews that they are overly harsh. I am running the 20" M-Sport 5-Spoke wheels on Pirelli Run-Flats and they seem to be a good compromise. I am sure, as with all other BMW's I've owned, performance comes partly at the price of accelerated tire wear. This being a long wheelbase all-wheel drive 7-series, I expect 12-15K miles out of a set of tires tops.... The Bowers & Wilkins Stereo is worth the coin and far superior to the top of the line Burmester Audio in the Benz (Speakers in my AMG were poorly designed/installed and housings began resonating badly very soon after purchase). My initial impressions on the new 7 series are positive and my hope is I still enjoy my seat time in this car in year 2, 3, and beyond. I believe BMW's biggest strengths in this segment are in it's general user-friendliness of high end features and general quality implementation and refinement of all systems. For me, BMW has done a far superior overall job to MBZ and Audi and worth noting, Tesla (Sorry Tesla, If I want to open my sunroof, I don't want to browse through menus on a big screen to get there....).
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Adaptive Cruise Control issues with 2016 BMW 740i
The adaptive cruise control misses to adapt speed or stop or detect a vehicle in front requiring driver intervention to avoid a collision. I have seen multiple symptoms of this problem occurring. The problems seem to be more persistent when ACC is turned on with no car in view Symptom 1: Vehicle BMW with adaptive cruise control is tracking another vehicle (showing in cockpit) and adapting speed however for unknown reason it later fails to start the process of slowing down and collision alarm is sounded Symptom 2: Vehicle BMW is tracking another vehicle and adapting speed on lane 1; upon BMW switching lanes to another clear lane, car tracked in cockpit disappears, the BMW accelerates to reach target speed and though it later it detects another vehicle in front it fails to start slowing down. Driver intervention is required to brake and slow down. Symptom 3: Same as driving condition in symptom 2 except that upon lane switch the BMW fails completely to detect a vehicle parked in the second lane and keeps going on at same speed. Driver intervention is required to stop the BMW Symptom 4: When two lanes merge and another vehicle is moving in from the of the BMW either from the front right or the front left the BMW fails to detect the vehicle merging in front and fails to adapt speed. Driver intervention is required.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
Best car I've owned - so far...
I bought my 7 Series X-Drive with the big V-8, here in Colorado, in early March 2016. I drove this car from Colorado to Palm Springs, CA, shortly after my purchase, and was just amazed at its performance and handling. I traded in a Porsche Panamera 4S (2012) and that was a great car, designed (I think) with my demographic in mind. I'm 75 years old. Before the Panny, I drove 3 Audi A8 L's. This is an incredibly high-tech car, and I discover new things about its innards almost daily. The BMW organization practically fawns over me as a buyer of its top-priced sedan, and I guess I like that. I also really like the full maintenance warranty, so - unlike Porsche-Audi's "turn" over the last few years with their very costly maintenance services, I pay for nothing; although I'd guess it's in the price of the vehicle. Especially at Palm Springs altitude - sometimes UNDER sea level - with all the O2 that location provides, the power of this vehicle with its twin-turbo engine, is astounding. And to my great surprise, my mileage, off the vehicle's computer, was averagiing 30.2 mpg from Boulder to Palm Springs - 1050 miles. Huh? Incredible. And the car's comfortable and ultra-luxurious interior is a pleasure to experience, and the various optional handling levels (suspension, throttle response, shift points) provide varied driving experiences which are a real kick to play with. At my home in Colorado, I live in the mountains overlooking Boulder, and at 8000 feet, the car still runs like a 'Vette - and there are many twists and turns on the roads leading from my Boulder home to Boulder-City, 2400 feet below my front door. If you want ultimate luxury and incredible power and handling, consider this car - the AWD Xdrive is a huge plus for my home area, and so far, it has operated flawlessly. My current miles put on this car add up to just over 4000 road miles, and I hope it runs and handles as well as it currently does, for another 30-40K miles, before my next car must be selected!
- Technology
- Performance
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the 7 Series
Related Used 2016 BMW 7 Series info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Audi A3 2015
- Used Ford Focus 2013
- Used Honda Pilot 2011
- Used Volvo XC90 2004
- Used Subaru BRZ 2013
- Used Honda Accord 2006
- Used Jeep Cherokee 2001
- Used Kia Sedona
- Used BMW ALPINA B7 2017
- Used Dodge Durango 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Audi RS 3
- 2020 CLA-Class
- Jaguar F-PACE 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 News
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- 2019 Arteon
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 BMW X3 M
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2020 BMW 7 Series
- BMW 8 Series 2019
- BMW M6 Gran Coupe 2019
- 2019 2 Series
- BMW X6 2019
- 2021 BMW ALPINA B7
- BMW 3 Series 2020
- 2019 BMW i3