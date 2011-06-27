Vehicle overview

The 2011 Bentley Continental Supersports Convertible seems trapped between two disparate worlds. In traditional Bentley fashion, it has all of the luxury trappings expected of the marque. But in a departure from pampered opulence, it also attempts to stand with high-performance exotic sports cars. In the end, it seems that too many compromises were made on each end of the spectrum.

The "regular" Continental GTC is already a potent performer in its own right, reaching 60 mph in less than 5.0 seconds and a top speed of 199 mph. The Supersports Convertible surpasses it with sharper handling, quicker acceleration and a top speed in excess of 200 mph. But one has to question these performance gains in the face of a $74,800 premium. And the Supersports Convertible's cost is not just monetary.

The Supersports' firmer suspension settings may be jarring for some -- even for more performance-minded drivers. The manually operated seats may also be a letdown for some, as would be the outdated infotainment interface. Trunk space is also compromised to make room for the folding soft top. Furthermore, it's fairly likely that the next Continental Supersports will adopt many of the 2012 Continental GT's improvements.

The prospect of purchasing "last year's" Bentley may be enough to nudge buyers in the direction of true exotic sports cars. The 2011 Aston Martin DBS convertible is similarly priced and offers a more balanced blend of luxury and performance. The 2011 Ferrari California isn't as powerful but offers more agility and a retractable hardtop. And there's always the stalwart 2011 Porsche 911 lineup, with a wide spectrum of performance to fit a variety of tastes. Still, with only 80 Bentley Continental Supersports Convertibles slated to be imported to the United States, at least exclusivity will be guaranteed.